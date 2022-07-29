ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania COVID update: 22,277 weekly cases as vaccinations triple and deaths decline

By Eugene Tauber, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 22,277 additional coronavirus cases this week, marking the state’s highest case rate in seven weeks, as the BA.5 and BA.4 omicron subvariants continue their hegemony in the region’s and nation’s continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

The two strains of COVID-19 account for 93.5% of the multi-state health care region’s infections, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They were responsible for only 5.5% of cases at the end of May. The region includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases in Pennsylvania was 3,182 cases per day, up 10.1% from a week ago, and up 80.7% over the last 30 days. The rate is 84% higher than it was three months ago, when the state averaged 1,734 additional cases per day.

The state’s case rate, when adjusted for population, is still significantly below the national rate, with 174 new infections per week for every 100,000 Pennsylvanians, compared with 266.2 weekly cases for every 100,000 Americans.

To date, there have been 3.08 million infections statewide.

Thirteen counties are in the “high” category of community COVID levels — compared with four counties last week. The Community Level tool was devised by the CDC to gauge the overall impact of the disease on an area by incorporating factors such as hospitalizations and case rates into one measure.

People in counties with high community levels are encouraged to implement mitigation measures such as masking and social distancing when in public indoor spaces. Health officials caution that the BA.5 subvariant is so contagious that even being outdoors is not fail-safe protection from infection.

The Lehigh Valley and most surrounding counties remain in the moderate community level category, where only those in households with someone at heightened risk of severe disease are encouraged to mask and social distance.

Berks County is one of 24 statewide having a low community level of COVID. A week ago, there were 37 Pennsylvania counties in the category.

Hospitalizations

Another factor that is heavily weighted in the community level measure is an area’s hospitalization rate. Hospitalizations are known as a lagging indicator because people are generally not hospitalized until several days after testing or diagnosis.

Hospitalizations are climbing statewide, but are still on a downward trajectory in the Lehigh Valley and the region.

There were 1,188 people hospitalized statewide according to the latest report, with 118 in intensive care, and 42 on ventilators. Hospitalizations have increased 6.4% over the last week, and are up 13.4% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the Lehigh Valley reported 35 COVID-19 patients, including six in intensive care, and three on ventilators. Local hospitalizations have decreased 1.8% over the last week, and are down 51.6% in the last 30 days.

Hospitals in the five-county region including Lehigh, Northampton, Carbon, Schuylkill and Monroe report 62 patients, with 9 in intensive care, and three on ventilators. Regional hospitalizations have decreased 23.4% over the last week, and are down 62.8% in the last 30 days.

Deaths

There were 56 additional deaths reported over the past week, compared with 82 the previous week. The seven-day moving average of deaths per day is 9.3, compared with 12 a week ago, a decrease of 22.6% in the last seven days. Pennsylvania has recorded 46,164 deaths since March 2020.

Vaccinations

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show:

There are 8.96 million fully vaccinated people in Pennsylvania, accounting for 70.0% of the population. An additional 2.16 million people are in need of their follow-up shot. In total, 24.18 million shots have been put into the arms of 11.13 million people, or 86.9% of the state’s residents.

Included in those statewide numbers are 486,639 Lehigh Valley residents who are fully vaccinated, accounting for 72.1% of the local population. In total, 567,616 locals have received 1,258,748 shots in the arm, accounting for 84.1% of the Valley’s population.

An average of 15,372 vaccinations are being administered to Pennsylvania residents each day, according to CDC data. Of those, 5,766 are first doses. The number of total vaccinations per day is up 73.4% over the last 30 days. The number of first doses being given per day is up 244.4% over the last 30 days.

Lehigh Valley

Cases: 1,197 additional case reports, with 643 in Lehigh County, 554 in Northampton County. That brings the total to 185,873.

Deaths: Two new deaths, one in each county. There have been 2,414 (1,280 in Lehigh, and 1,134 in Northampton) total COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

