Erath celebrates a day of commemoration for the Great Upheaval

By Kayo LeBlanc
 4 days ago
ERATH, LA- The town of Erath came together to recognize July 28 as a Day of Commemoration for The Great Upheaval.

During the French and Indian war, the British began a military campaign against the New French resulting in the deportation of Acadians; leaving them to flee to Louisana.

Thousand of Acadians died relocating due to disease and drowning when their ships went missing.

To acknowledge the wrong committed against the Acadian people, a symbol was presented in memory of their suffering. the Acadia Museum of Erath was pleased to announce that July 28th of each year will be known as A Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval.

The public is welcome to visit the Acadian Museum in Erath to learn and see more memorabilia of the Great Upheaval.

#Commemoration#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#French And Indian War#Drowning#Deportation#Acadians#Indian#British#New French#Louisana#The Acadian Museum
