Wanted: Crazy college football fans

UCF fans cheer during first quarter action of an NCAA football game against the University of Houston at Bright house Networks Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Saturday, November 09, 2013. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Just in time for the football season, the Orlando Sentinel is preparing a photo essay of Central Florida’s most mega super fans of college football. Are you a die-hard Tail-Gator? Is your game day set-up on the UCF Knights’ Memory Mall an elaborate spread of food and drink? Do you carefully apply your Seminoles war paint before each FSU game?

Regardless if you bleed black and gold, orange and blue, or garnet and gold, we would like to see your game day traditions and preparations. We will choose the biggest super fans to be photographed and displayed in a photo story in the Aug. 24 edition of the Orlando Sentinel (along with our special football preview section!). The only criteria: You must live in Central Florida and be a an outrageously exuberant supporter of any Florida school.

Email the following information to Cassie Armstrong at caarmstrong@orlandosentinel.com and please put Super Fan in the subject line: name, phone number, the school you root for and why you should be considered your school’s number one fan. If you have a photo of yourself in all your gridiron glory, please include that too. Deadline is Aug. 15.