Whodunnit? ‘WAGatha Christie’ libel trial concludes it was Rebekah Vardy

'Obliterate Him From History': How The British Monarchy Destroyed Evidence Proving Queen’s Secret Affair With Muslim Man
The royal family went above and beyond to make sure that Queen Victoria's secret affair with a Muslim man named Abdul Karim never got out. Javed Mahmood, whose great-grandfather was Karim, spoke about the revelations on the new podcast “The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession.”. Article continues below...
Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed
Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
Meghan Markle Still Living With Canadian Ex When She Met Harry–Book
Meghan Markle was still living with Canadian society chef Cory Vitiello when she went on her first date with Prince Harry, a recently published biography claimed. Tom Bower, a biographer who has been vocal in his criticism of Harry and Meghan and who has been called the "Witchfinder General" by the Daily Mail for the excoriating takedowns of his subjects, has caused a media stir in the U.K. with the publication of his book Revenge: Harry, Meghan and the war between the Windsors.
My mother died while Johnson partied. His legacy is one of lies and contempt | Deborah Doyle
His job was to protect people, instead he presided over the deaths of thousands. My hopes now lie with the Covid inquiry, says bereaved family member Deborah Doyle
Meghan Markle Felt Camilla's Alleged 'Ginger Afro' Remark Was 'Racist'—Book
A royal source told Newsweek that the allegation Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall made these remarks was "nonsense."
Harry Wouldn't 'Have Married Meghan' if Diana Was Alive—Ex Royal Aide
A former palace press secretary who worked closely with Diana has said that if she were alive today "we would not be going through this" referring to Harry.
Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears
Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
Prince Harry, Prince William and Royal Family Receive Apology From BBC Over 1995 Princess Diana Interview
Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and the royal family have received a formal apology from BBC director general Tim Davie over Princess Diana's 1995 “Panorama” interview. The apology came shortly after BBC confirmed that William and Harry’s former nanny, Alexandra Pettifer, a.k.a. Tiggy Legge-Bourke, won a defamation case in the London High Court on Thursday in which she had filed regarding false claims in the interview that she had an affair with Charles.
'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims
Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert
Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
Prince George Once Reportedly Said He Had the Same Name as Another Young British Royal
According to a dog walker who had a reported run-in with Prince George, the young royal said he had the same name as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son.
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Meghan Markle Allegedly Controls Prince Harry Who Becomes 'Mouthpiece and Puppet' For Her Political Ambitions
Meghan Markle has been accused of manipulating and controlling Prince Harry throughout the past couple of years. And now, a new story about the couple emerged after the Duke of Sussex shared his thoughts on the political climate in the United States.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Weren't Invited to Balmoral With the Queen After All, Sources Say
Here's your daily reminder to take what anonymous sources say with a pinch of salt. Sources previously told The Sun that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids Archie and Lilibet had been cordially summoned to the Queen's Scottish retreat, Balmoral Castle, over the summer, but it sounds like said sources were mistaken.
Boris and Carrie Johnson host wedding party on Tory donor’s estate
Guests are arriving for Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor. The outgoing prime minister and his wife are hosting family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials with a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.
'He said "bring it in"... I said "thank you sir!"': England captain Leah Williamson reveals it was Prince William who initiated their heartwarming hug during the Euro 2022 final trophy presentation
England captain Leah Williamson has revealed that Prince William initiated their hug before she was handed the trophy following Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley. Williamson and her fellow Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to win the tournament in what was a landmark day for women's football in this country. Asked...
A royal commentator quoted in a new book about Meghan Markle says the author lied about her being friends with the duchess
Kristen Meinzer said she was wrongly cited as a friend of Meghan Markle in a new book. In "Revenge," author Tom Bower used Meinzer's quotes which she had given to The Times of London. Meinzer told Insider that Bower got her pronouns wrong, despite them being in her Twitter bio.
Declan Donnelly carries brother Dermott's coffin at the same church in which the TV presenter married wife Ali in 2015 as Mass is held for the Catholic priest ahead of his burial - a month after his sudden death aged 55
Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday evening as Mass was held ahead of his older brother Dermott's funeral in Newcastle. The popular TV personality joined friends a family for the Catholic service at the city's St. Michael's Church - the same church in which he married wife Ali Astall - prior to his burial service in the north east on Friday morning.
Royal Family Member Behind Race Comments About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Allegedly Revealed
The British Royal Family still holds onlookers in a death grip with all of its twisty drama and backroom sniping. Queen Elizabeth and crew have held global attention, for better and for worse, since the turn of the century, and still do due to her children and grandchildren. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the current focal points following their dramatic exit from their royal duties and scathing allegations they've levied against the crown.
Prince Charles Responds After Cheeky Brummie Invites Him For A Drink
Prince Charles had a terrific response when someone asked him if he wanted to get a pint. Have a look:. Come on, we've all wondered at some point what we would actually say if we ever met one of the royals. I mean, deep down you know the chances of...
