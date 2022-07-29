ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Whodunnit? ‘WAGatha Christie’ libel trial concludes it was Rebekah Vardy

By Reuters
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Meghan Markle Still Living With Canadian Ex When She Met Harry–Book

Meghan Markle was still living with Canadian society chef Cory Vitiello when she went on her first date with Prince Harry, a recently published biography claimed. Tom Bower, a biographer who has been vocal in his criticism of Harry and Meghan and who has been called the "Witchfinder General" by the Daily Mail for the excoriating takedowns of his subjects, has caused a media stir in the U.K. with the publication of his book Revenge: Harry, Meghan and the war between the Windsors.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coleen Rooney
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Person
Wayne Rooney
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
ETOnline.com

Prince Harry, Prince William and Royal Family Receive Apology From BBC Over 1995 Princess Diana Interview

Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and the royal family have received a formal apology from BBC director general Tim Davie over Princess Diana's 1995 “Panorama” interview. The apology came shortly after BBC confirmed that William and Harry’s former nanny, Alexandra Pettifer, a.k.a. Tiggy Legge-Bourke, won a defamation case in the London High Court on Thursday in which she had filed regarding false claims in the interview that she had an affair with Charles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libel#Whodunnit#Uk#The High Court#Sun
OK! Magazine

'They Knew Everything': Meghan Markle Blamed For Spreading Prince William 'Cheating Rumors,' Source Claims

Meghan Markle was skeptical of Victoria Beckham for leaking stories about her relationship with Prince Harry to the press, but now an insider claims the 40-year-old former actress was doing the same thing when it came to Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. “In 2019 when rumors about William cheating were all over the American press, everyone suspected Meghan,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Meghan and Prince Harry were just married and living in England. They knew everything that was happening within the royal household.”“Meghan had a strange obsession with William and Kate’s marriage,” the insider continues. “She always...
Business Times

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

Boris and Carrie Johnson host wedding party on Tory donor’s estate

Guests are arriving for Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor. The outgoing prime minister and his wife are hosting family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials with a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He said "bring it in"... I said "thank you sir!"': England captain Leah Williamson reveals it was Prince William who initiated their heartwarming hug during the Euro 2022 final trophy presentation

England captain Leah Williamson has revealed that Prince William initiated their hug before she was handed the trophy following Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley. Williamson and her fellow Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to win the tournament in what was a landmark day for women's football in this country. Asked...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Declan Donnelly carries brother Dermott's coffin at the same church in which the TV presenter married wife Ali in 2015 as Mass is held for the Catholic priest ahead of his burial - a month after his sudden death aged 55

Declan Donnelly served as pallbearer on Thursday evening as Mass was held ahead of his older brother Dermott's funeral in Newcastle. The popular TV personality joined friends a family for the Catholic service at the city's St. Michael's Church - the same church in which he married wife Ali Astall - prior to his burial service in the north east on Friday morning.
WORLD
Popculture

Royal Family Member Behind Race Comments About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Son Allegedly Revealed

The British Royal Family still holds onlookers in a death grip with all of its twisty drama and backroom sniping. Queen Elizabeth and crew have held global attention, for better and for worse, since the turn of the century, and still do due to her children and grandchildren. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the current focal points following their dramatic exit from their royal duties and scathing allegations they've levied against the crown.
SOCIETY
NBC News

NBC News

425K+
Followers
51K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy