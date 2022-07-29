Want some ambience with that meal? Check out these Las Vegas restaurants

lasvegasmagazine.com
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Breweries In Las Vegas In 2022
Today, one great industry that’s flourishing in Las Vegas is the brewing trade. In the past decade alone, tens of new breweries have popped up across town. Here are the best breweries that Las Vegas has to offer:. Able Baker Brewing Company. Inspired by the Atomic Age, Able Baker’s...
Should I Have Spent $100 For This Hamburger Instead?
I reported on my mediocre dining experience at Robert Irvine’s Public House in this article — which was published yesterday, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — on the way while walking south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas, as I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group called EXPLORE 22, and at least one person was hungry and needed to eat…
Fox5 KVVU
Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World. The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a...
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
fb101.com
The Team Behind “ShangHai Taste” Brings Sea Fresh For Sea Food Lovers
The continuously growing and vibrant Las Vegas Chinatown has become one of the hottest new destinations for seafood lovers. The super popular team of “Shanghai Taste” has launched their Las Vegas-based Sea Fresh restaurant, where they are offering unique seafood cuisine. With daily air shipments from Maine and Seattle, the 16-seated u-shaped bar is already considered one of the best “coastal seafood bars.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)
You can't have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can't have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That's because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can't smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
news3lv.com
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas begins selling famous apple cider
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite is once again available for the season. Gilcrease Orchard announced it will begin selling its famous apple cider on Saturday, July 30. The cider is made from the orchard's Gala apples and is heat pasteurized, with no preservatives used. MORE ON NEWS...
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?
In-N-Out and Shake Shake have two of the most loyal followings around. That makes comparing the two particularly interesting. Both places are great when you want a quick bite to eat that's also delicious. But which is better?
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Estate in Las Vegas with Fantastic Views of The Golf Course is on The Market for $7,600,000
The Estate in Las Vegas, a stunning one of a kind home in the heart of Southern Highlands Country Club was completed with the finest of finishes, stones, marbles is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Augusta Canyon Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty L Turner (Phone: 702-281-4141) at LIFE Realty District for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Adele fan fever, frenzy or fury: ticketholders speak out after new Las Vegas dates announced
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The reaction to the announcement of new dates for Adele’s Las Vegas residency has ranged from elated fan fever, frenzy, frustration or even fury, after 100,000 tickets were assigned new dates. The new dates pose plenty of questions or even challenges for travelers to the...
Korean-Style Cafe and Bakery Cafe Haru Headed to Durango Drive
Cafe Haru will offer coffee, tea, and baked goods
Fox5 KVVU
Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot at Henderson casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player at a Henderson casino started their weekend by becoming a millionaire. According to Station Casinos, the guest, who remained anonymous, hit the jackpot about 9:30 p.m. Friday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine at Sunset Station. Station Casinos...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have an “Elf of the Shelf” character floating around your house that you no longer utilize? A Las Vegas casino wants to take it off your hands and give it a place to retire. According to the Silverton, as it gears up for...
news3lv.com
Winner gets $1,000 in 'Great U.S. Treasure Hunt' at Sunset Park in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky man has won the grand prize for a treasure hunt held in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt returned to Sunset Park with more than 2,000 registered players searching for the "LVNV" coin to win $1,000. New Jersey resident Tony...
Lotus of Siam Opening Third Location
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Lotus of Siam is a staple in the las Vegas community and they are set to open their third location in Red Rock casino. Joining Jillian Lopez with a preview of the menu are owners chef Saipin Chutima and Penny Chutima.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Italian favorite Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano brings back its brunch to Las Vegas
For fans of both Italian cuisine and brunch, the perfect storm on the Las Vegas Strip is Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano, which recently brought back its brunch menu. Fans of the Northern Italian-themed restaurant are no doubt familiar with chef Angelo Auriana’s passion for authenticity, quality and deliciousness. His regular menu features a wide variety of favorites, from grilled Mediterranean sea bass to slow-roasted pork belly, not to mention made-to-order pasta. And now that passion extends to the mimosa crowd!
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew. The City of Las Vegas proposed under 21 Fremont Street curfew would encompass the Fremont Street experience and part of downtown, including Ogden, Carson, main and 8th street. The proposed curfew, however, does not include the arts district, another popular nightlife spot.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts to open location in Utah
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Pinkbox Doughnuts will soon open its first location outside the Silver State. According to a news release, Pinkbox’s new location in St. George will open to customers starting Saturday, Aug. 13. The company says the new store will offer a unique...
New non-traditional CCSD high school opens near north end of Las Vegas Strip
Clark County School District leaders hosted a ribbon cutting on the grounds of the school district's latest high school to open this year.
