ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Want some ambience with that meal? Check out these Las Vegas restaurants

By Brock Radke
lasvegasmagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
lasvegasmagazine.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vegas24seven.com

Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions

Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vanlifewanderer.com

The 9 Best Breweries In Las Vegas In 2022

Today, one great industry that’s flourishing in Las Vegas is the brewing trade. In the past decade alone, tens of new breweries have popped up across town. Here are the best breweries that Las Vegas has to offer:. Able Baker Brewing Company. Inspired by the Atomic Age, Able Baker’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoardingArea

Should I Have Spent $100 For This Hamburger Instead?

I reported on my mediocre dining experience at Robert Irvine’s Public House in this article — which was published yesterday, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — on the way while walking south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas, as I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group called EXPLORE 22, and at least one person was hungry and needed to eat…
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World. The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
State
Maine State
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
travelweekly.com

Las Vegas airport sets a record

Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
LAS VEGAS, NV
fb101.com

The Team Behind “ShangHai Taste” Brings Sea Fresh For Sea Food Lovers

The continuously growing and vibrant Las Vegas Chinatown has become one of the hottest new destinations for seafood lovers. The super popular team of “Shanghai Taste” has launched their Las Vegas-based Sea Fresh restaurant, where they are offering unique seafood cuisine. With daily air shipments from Maine and Seattle, the 16-seated u-shaped bar is already considered one of the best “coastal seafood bars.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)

You can't have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can't have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That's because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can't smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas begins selling famous apple cider

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite is once again available for the season. Gilcrease Orchard announced it will begin selling its famous apple cider on Saturday, July 30. The cider is made from the orchard's Gala apples and is heat pasteurized, with no preservatives used. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Vegas Strip#Good Food#Crab Cakes#Food Drink#Resorts World#The Zouk Group#Asian#Bellagio
luxury-houses.net

A Magnificent Estate in Las Vegas with Fantastic Views of The Golf Course is on The Market for $7,600,000

The Estate in Las Vegas, a stunning one of a kind home in the heart of Southern Highlands Country Club was completed with the finest of finishes, stones, marbles is now available for sale. This home located at 22 Augusta Canyon Way, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Patty L Turner (Phone: 702-281-4141) at LIFE Realty District for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox5 KVVU

Slots player hits $1.2M jackpot at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A slots player at a Henderson casino started their weekend by becoming a millionaire. According to Station Casinos, the guest, who remained anonymous, hit the jackpot about 9:30 p.m. Friday while playing IGT’s “Wheel of Fortune” machine at Sunset Station. Station Casinos...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Lotus of Siam Opening Third Location

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Lotus of Siam is a staple in the las Vegas community and they are set to open their third location in Red Rock casino. Joining Jillian Lopez with a preview of the menu are owners chef Saipin Chutima and Penny Chutima.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Italian favorite Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano brings back its brunch to Las Vegas

For fans of both Italian cuisine and brunch, the perfect storm on the Las Vegas Strip is Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano, which recently brought back its brunch menu. Fans of the Northern Italian-themed restaurant are no doubt familiar with chef Angelo Auriana’s passion for authenticity, quality and deliciousness. His regular menu features a wide variety of favorites, from grilled Mediterranean sea bass to slow-roasted pork belly, not to mention made-to-order pasta. And now that passion extends to the mimosa crowd!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas metal recycling companies react to purchasing copper wire from suspected thief

Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew. The City of Las Vegas proposed under 21 Fremont Street curfew would encompass the Fremont Street experience and part of downtown, including Ogden, Carson, main and 8th street. The proposed curfew, however, does not include the arts district, another popular nightlife spot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts to open location in Utah

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Pinkbox Doughnuts will soon open its first location outside the Silver State. According to a news release, Pinkbox’s new location in St. George will open to customers starting Saturday, Aug. 13. The company says the new store will offer a unique...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy