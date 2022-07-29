ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’: THR’s 1983 Review

By Duane Bygre
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vi9pp_0gxUIncb00

On July 29, 1983, Warner Bros. unveiled the Harold Ramis-directed comedy in theaters, where it would go on to launch a franchise of Vacation sequels and spinoffs. The Hollywood Reporter’s original review is below:

There’s nothing worse than a family vacation. That is, except for this delightfully witty excursion from Warner Bros., which may prove a boon to family participations, a bonanza to cross-country Auto Club sales and certainly a boost to box-office admissions lines. It’s simple but wondrously identifiable: Dad, mom, brother and sis pack up for the summer (against their personal reservations) and hop in the wagon for a cross-country trip. The agreed-upon destination: Wally World — a state-of-the-art amusement park in L.A.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

This delirious, entertaining excursion has been trip-ticked by National Lampoon writer John Hughes. He’s penned a four-star entertainment, the kind of thing that even the grumpiest back-seater would agree was worth the visit. Lampoon’s Vacation is the funniest, wariest but most affectionate look at charted America in a long time. Harold Ramis (undersung for his contributions to Stripes ) directs with clever, insightfully appreciative intelligence.

Chevy Chase as the befuddled, thrust-into-decision-making role of dad and Beverly D’Angelo as his perceptive, tolerant wife are definitely front-seat material. Supplying the sly back-seat commentary are, naturally, the kids (Anthony Michael Hall and Dana Barron). Indulgent and restless, they provide to-the-point commentary, especially when Aunt Edna (Imogene Coca) is propped up between them.

As in the best of planned vacations, things don’t go according to design. An off-ramp mistake lands these big-eyed Midwesterners in the midst of a St. Louis neighborhood which would give pause even to Leon Spinks. Obligatory plains-visits to the family black sheep come down the line, giving the kids a chance to exchange precocious notes with their country cousins. Randy Quaid as a bleery, Coors-carrying in-law is inspiredly crazy in a relatable, necessary stop-off scene.

Intriguing, but not identifiable by experience, is the appearance of super model Christie Brinkley, whizzing by in a red Ferrari. She’s enough to take your eyes off the road.

This is one Vacation trip not to be missed. — Duane Byrge, originally published on July 29, 1983.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Explains Response to Chris Rock Post-Oscars Slap, Offers Second Apology to Rock and His Family

Will Smith says “there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment” when explaining his decision to slap Chris Rock during the March 2022 Oscars ceremony. In a new Instagram video, the King Richard star answers a series of questions about that night, offering up yet another apology to Rock while also discussing the impact it had on Rock’s family; whether he was responding to his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s eye roll when he took the stage; the effects his actions had on the night’s other nominees and winners; and more....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Farrell Says He Had Panic Attacks While Filming ‘Thirteen Lives’: “It Was Incredibly Nerve Racking”

When Colin Farrell heard that his Thirteen Lives co-star Viggo Mortensen wanted to do the film’s grueling underwater scenes himself rather than rely on a stunt double, he couldn’t resist diving in behind him. “I couldn’t have Viggo take all the glory,” Farrell joked to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night at the premiere of the Ron Howard-directed film. “I might have to blame Viggo for that decision but, you know, in for a penny in for a pound. If Viggo’s in, I’m in.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'House of the Dragon,' 'Thirteen Lives' and MoreWhy Viggo...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Beverly D'angelo
Person
Dana Barron
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Christie Brinkley
Person
Harold Ramis
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Leon Spinks
Person
Randy Quaid
Person
Imogene Coca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Lampoon#Thr#Auto Club#Toler
People

Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy