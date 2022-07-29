Crews responded and made quick work of a fire 10 miles NE of Baker City yesterday

elkhornmediagroup.com
ODOT Construction Project – Bridge Replacement on OR82 Near Wallowa
Wallowa –(Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) The contractor will be installing falsework for construction of the new bridge concrete superstructure. They will also be driving piling to support a splice tower for placement of new steel beams that will occur next spring. A temporary traffic signal is in place. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers or the temporary traffic signal during working hours, and by the temporary traffic signal during non-working hours. Up to 20-minute delays can be expected 24/7. The signal is expected to remain in place until both travel lanes are available again early this fall.
ODOT Schedule 8-2—8-5. Union County
La Grande & Baker City – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) McAlister Rd Bridge: ODOT will be patching and painting the new concrete bridge rail all week. There will be lane closures and flagging with up to 20-minute delays on McAlister Rd all week. 2nd Street Bridge...
Grant County Regional Airport to receive $600K for improvements
JOHN DAY – The Grant County Regional/Ogilvie Field Airport in John Day is set to receive a $600,000 grant to reconstruct and widen the runway, reconstruct runway lighting, install identifier lights and replace airfield guidance signs. The funding is part of $2.6 million from the Federal Aviation Administration through their Airport Improvement Grant and Airport Improvement Program. The Announcement came today through Senator Wyden’s office. See the full release below:
No burning allowed in the City of Huntington
HUNTINGTON – The City of Huntington has shared that effective immediate, the Huntington Volunteer Fire Department has but a burn ban in place. No fires or burning is allowed until further notice. According to the city, this does include burn barrels. Anyone with questions is welcome to contact the Huntington Volunteer Fire Department.
Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1
On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
Health Department and EOC projects receive federal funding
GRANT COUNTY – A total of 111 critical need projects in Oregon were included in the FY23 Senate Appropriations federal funding bills. Of those, we mentioned that the City of Prairie City will be receiving $602,000 for improvements on the town’s water system. Prairie City Mayor and County...
Witnesses sought in wrong-way crash
PENDLETON – The investigation into Friday night’s wrong-way crash near milepost 216 on Interstate 84 eastbound is continuing. The crash took the life of Kari Ann Lindeman, 49, of La Grande and seriously injured the wrong-way driver. OSP is seeking people who witnessed the crash in order to...
Baker School District has announced changes within the business office and finance department
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Baker School District) We are excited to announce changes within the Business Office/Finance Department that we expect to bring even better service levels and financial controls to Baker School District!. Overview of Restructuring. Regina Sampson, our new Chief Financial Officer/Business Manager, has three...
Midwest band Wingtips coming to Baker City
BAKER CITY — When Wingtips arrives in Eastern Oregon, the band’s stop will be part of the second leg of a current tour that includes much of the West Coast. “I’d never heard of Baker City before,” said Vincent Segretario, who formed Wingtips with Hannah Avalon.
La Grande woman killed in fatal head on crash with wrong way driver
PENDLETON — A La Grande woman was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 84 with a wrong way driver in Umatilla County on Friday, July 29. Kari Lindeman, 44, was killed when the Ford Fiesta she was driving in collided with a Dodge 3500 pickup driven by Gabriel Velasquez, 55, of Kennewick, Washington, who was traveling in the wrong direction in the eastbound lane near milepost 216, 5 miles east of Pendleton, according to preliminary date from Oregon State Police.
Baker man faces more charges for pursuit
PENDLETON – The last weekend of July was a busy one for Pendleton police officers. There were over 200 calls for service and more than 20 arrests. Police Chief Chuck Byram said that a pursuit early Sunday morning is the type of crime they are seeing more often. An...
Erratic driving leads to arrest of North Carolina man along I-84 in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY – A driving complaint in Baker County resulted in the arrest of North Carolina man recently. According to reports from Oregon State Police in Baker County, the officer responded to a driving complaint that was traveling eastbound on I-84, near milepost 320 in Baker County. The complainant called alleging the suspect passed her on the shoulder as they were passing a semi-truck. The complainant stated the suspect forced her to the should and almost caused her to crash. She stated the suspect was weaving in his lane, had varying speeds, and failed to drive within his lane. The complainant called back later to report that the suspect had pulled over near milepost 348 eastbound and provided the suspects North Carolina registration.
Cook Memorial Library awarded $1,500 grant
LA GRANDE – Cook Memorial Library in La Grande has been awarded a $1,500 grant from the Libraries of Union County Foundation. According to Cook Memorial Library, “The Libraries of Union County Foundation is a non-profit Oregon Corporation comprised of dedicated citizens who believe that the excellence of a community is mirrored in the quality of its public libraries. The Foundation was formed to act independently of any government agencies. It collects tax-deductible donations for the purpose of promoting library services, improving existing materials and equipment and providing educational programming for all ages. It supports libraries by promoting the development of habits of lifelong learning in citizens of all ages.
Enterprise City Council Elections
Enterprise – (Release from the City of Enterprise) Filing for the Enterprise City Council vacancies for the General Election on November 3, 2022 will be accepted until August 23, 2022 4:00PM. This year there will be four positions up for election. Mayor — 2 Year Term. Council Position...
16-year-old boy missing, believed to be in danger
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking the public’s help in a search for a missing teenager believed to be in danger. ODHS announced on Wednesday that 16-year-old Zane Averett, a child in foster care, went missing from Union, Oregon on July 8. The teen frequently spends time in Union and Elgin, and may be attempting to travel to Idaho, according to officials.
