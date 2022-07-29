Crews responded and made quick work of a fire 10 miles NE of Baker City yesterday

BAKER COUNTY – A driving complaint in Baker County resulted in the arrest of North Carolina man recently. According to reports from Oregon State Police in Baker County, the officer responded to a driving complaint that was traveling eastbound on I-84, near milepost 320 in Baker County. The complainant called alleging the suspect passed her on the shoulder as they were passing a semi-truck. The complainant stated the suspect forced her to the should and almost caused her to crash. She stated the suspect was weaving in his lane, had varying speeds, and failed to drive within his lane. The complainant called back later to report that the suspect had pulled over near milepost 348 eastbound and provided the suspects North Carolina registration.

5 DAYS AGO