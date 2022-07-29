Victim of deadly crash between motorcycle, truck identified by Sarpy County Sheriff's Office

(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO