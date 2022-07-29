ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Minnesota Mission of Mercy offers free dental care in St. Cloud

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals

Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota AG joins Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that he has joined a multistate investigation into companies responsible for enabling foreign robocall traffic. The bipartisan investigation is the first action of the new Anti-Robocall Task Force. The task force will look into about 20 "gateway providers," that...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Health
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Dental Care#Dental Clinic#Dental Insurance#Mda#Minnesotans
Minnesota Reformer

Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota

Minnesota has long touted housing affordability in its efforts to recruit and retain people and industry. Although it still largely holds up, it’s uneven depending on where you live and how much money you make, according to a Reformer analysis of income and housing costs.  For a long time, a rule of thumb for homebuyers […] The post Where housing is most (and least) affordable in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled

People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Dozens of new Minnesota laws took effect Monday

(ABC 6 News) - Several new laws took effect on Monday in Minnesota. Fines for off-highway vehicle violations have increased, and new civil penalties have been created for snowmobiles. A first violation will now cost $250 instead of $100, a second offense will cost $500 instead of $200, and third and subsequent penalties have doubled to $1,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Local tour guide hits it big on TikTok

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota native John O’Sullivan has traveled the world. Now, he’s returned home and gone viral on social media for sharing stories of Twin Cities history. “I’ve always had this dream of giving tours in the places I grew up, in the place that...
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Deer Hunting Licenses available, changes come to DNR regulations

(St. Paul, MN) -- Deer hunting licenses are now available in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources wildlife management specialists say the state's deer population is healthy and stable. The agency is increasing bag limits or lottery permits in 28 zones and hunters will have more license options for early antler less deer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnehaha Falls

MINNEAPOLIS — Want a stark indication of just how dry our summer has been?. Images from our KARE in the Air drone show water spilling down Minnehaha Falls in southeast Minneapolis is more of a trickle than the usual rush, due to a significant drought impacting the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Rep. Tony Albright announces resignation effective Friday

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Minnesota state Rep. Tony Albright, R-Prior Lake, announced on Tuesday he is resigning from the House of Representatives effective Friday.Albright has served District 55B for 10 years. District 55B includes Jordan, Prior Lake, parts of Shakopee, and the townships of St. Lawrence, Sand Creek, Spring Lake, and Credit River.He was the Republican lead on the House Human Services Finance and Policy Committee. He was also a member of the Higher Education Finance and Policy Ways and Means Committees.Albright announced his retirement in March this year, two months into his fifth term. The resignation does not trigger a special election. According to a Minnesota statute, a special election is not required if the legislature is not in session before the expiration of the vacant term.Redistricting resulted in notable changes to Albright's district, resulting in much of it becoming part of District 54B."It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve Prior Lake, Jordan, and surrounding townships in House District 55B for the last ten years. I have been blessed beyond measure," said Albright in his resignation letter.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Here are the new Minnesota laws going into effect Aug. 1

The Minnesota House of Representatives announced the new laws that were all passed during the 2022 legislative session. Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE11 July 1, 2022. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the beginning of a couple of new things, the start of a new month and the...
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy