ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Man charged in hate crime killing of motorcyclist to stand trial

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man is criminally charged, accused of attacking a woman who was out for a walk last Friday night. Natasha Fuller, 22, is shocked and says she’s still traumatized by what happened to her. She says Huss attacked her, unprovoked. Steven R. Huss, 54,...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman pleads not guilty in child’s fentanyl exposure death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has entered not guilty pleas to charges in the death of her child from exposure to the powerful opioid fentanyl. Tyana Putzlocker, 22, is charged with Felony Neglecting a Child - Consequence is Death and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. On Aug. 1,...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person and victim's car sought after suspicious death

Tim Michels rallied in Kaukauna and tried to avoid questions from the media. Rebecca Kleefisch had a rally with former Gov. Scott Walker in Green Bay. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced

CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
CEDARBURG, WI
UpNorthLive.com

MSP help Wisconsin police search for homicide suspect who might be in U.P.

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with a homicide investigation, according to an email from Lt. Mark Giannunzio. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, MSP stated. The suspect is believed to have stolen the...
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigating “suspicious death”, working with U.P. police

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say they are investigating a “suspicious death” on Packerland Drive on the city’s west side. At 8:29 a.m., officers were asked to check on someone’s welfare at an apartment at Mission Hill Apartments, across the street from Southwest High School. Police found a person dead at the address.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan police look for person of interest after suspicious fires

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest after a number of suspicious fires. The fires happened on Saturday, July 30, at about 12:20 in the morning, in and around garbage dumpsters. Most of these were behind businesses along S. Business Dr., from Wilson to Indiana avenues.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Navarro
WBAY Green Bay

Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for murder in Mississippi has been arrested in Manitowoc. The Sheriff’s Office says SanMarco V. Houston, 30, was taken into custody on July 28. Houston was wanted on an active homicide warrant through the state of Mississippi. Houston and two other men...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Steven Huss attacks woman (WARNING: LANGUAGE)

The governor was joined by Marinette County first responders to announce the $8 million investment. Fox Crossing police host a family-friendly event connecting neighbors and police officers. Woman records attack in Appleton. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The criminal complaint says Steven Huss confronted the woman, knocked her to the ground...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

"Suspicious" death in Green Bay, victim's car may be in U.P.

We had some 90 degree days, but was July much hotter than usual? And what does Brad find so odd about the rainfall?. The state health department received the first payment from the agreement with three major pharmaceutical distributors and Johson & Johnson. Updated: 12 minutes ago. Jason Zimmerman talks...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#White People#Violent Crime#Ngi#L P Goodrich High School#Marine
wearegreenbay.com

Squabble over picking up tools at Brown County job site leads to hit & run charges

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A disturbance about picking up tools at a job site in Lawrence lead to an Oconto Falls man allegedly hitting a coworker with his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Matthew Loberger is facing three charges from the incident. On July 28, an officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was notified of a possible hit-and-run that caused a person to go to the hospital.
LAWRENCE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Wisconsin receives opioid settlement money

Jason Zimmerman talks about Monday's town hall forum and how this final week of the primary campaign will look. Prosecutors say Steven Huss admitted to attacking a woman near his home and taking her phone. "Suspicious" death in Green Bay, victim's car may be in U.P. Updated: 58 minutes ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy