Man charged in hate crime killing of motorcyclist to stand trial

WBAY Green Bay
Man charged with attacking woman in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man is criminally charged, accused of attacking a woman who was out for a walk last Friday night. Natasha Fuller, 22, is shocked and says she’s still traumatized by what happened to her. She says Huss attacked her, unprovoked. Steven R. Huss, 54,...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman pleads not guilty in child’s fentanyl exposure death
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has entered not guilty pleas to charges in the death of her child from exposure to the powerful opioid fentanyl. Tyana Putzlocker, 22, is charged with Felony Neglecting a Child - Consequence is Death and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. On Aug. 1,...
WBAY Green Bay
Person and victim's car sought after suspicious death
seehafernews.com
One Dead Following “Tactical Situation” in Fond du Lac County
One person is dead following what is being termed a “tactical situation” in Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Niagara Lane in Taycheedah yesterday afternoon (August 1st) on a report of a domestic dispute. The man...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced
CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
UpNorthLive.com
MSP help Wisconsin police search for homicide suspect who might be in U.P.
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with a homicide investigation, according to an email from Lt. Mark Giannunzio. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, MSP stated. The suspect is believed to have stolen the...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating “suspicious death”, working with U.P. police
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police say they are investigating a “suspicious death” on Packerland Drive on the city’s west side. At 8:29 a.m., officers were asked to check on someone’s welfare at an apartment at Mission Hill Apartments, across the street from Southwest High School. Police found a person dead at the address.
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan police look for person of interest after suspicious fires
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest after a number of suspicious fires. The fires happened on Saturday, July 30, at about 12:20 in the morning, in and around garbage dumpsters. Most of these were behind businesses along S. Business Dr., from Wilson to Indiana avenues.
wearegreenbay.com
Vigil for man killed in 2017 held in Oshkosh, organizers demand police accountability
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members held a candlelight vigil outside of the Opera House Square in Oshkosh on Sunday to honor Isaiah Tucker who died five years ago in a police-involved shooting. According to event organizers, their mission was to educate others surrounding two things:. What happened on...
WBAY Green Bay
Mississippi murder suspect arrested in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man wanted for murder in Mississippi has been arrested in Manitowoc. The Sheriff’s Office says SanMarco V. Houston, 30, was taken into custody on July 28. Houston was wanted on an active homicide warrant through the state of Mississippi. Houston and two other men...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Steven Huss attacks woman (WARNING: LANGUAGE)
WBAY Green Bay
"Suspicious" death in Green Bay, victim's car may be in U.P.
wearegreenbay.com
Squabble over picking up tools at Brown County job site leads to hit & run charges
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – A disturbance about picking up tools at a job site in Lawrence lead to an Oconto Falls man allegedly hitting a coworker with his vehicle. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Matthew Loberger is facing three charges from the incident. On July 28, an officer with the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was notified of a possible hit-and-run that caused a person to go to the hospital.
WBAY Green Bay
Man found dead during SWAT situation near Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound during a SWAT situation near Fond du Lac Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the situation was located at a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah, northeast of Fond du Lac.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
UPDATE | Tactical situation in Fond Du Lac County | By Sheriff Ryan F. Waldschmidt
August 1, 2022 – Fond Du Lac County, Wi – UPDATE | The tactical situation on Niagara Lane has been resolved, and the suspect has been located on the property deceased from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No other citizens, law enforcement, or other first...
seehafernews.com
Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; 1 round hit occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police say. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are still under investigation however there...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin receives opioid settlement money
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
