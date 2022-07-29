thisweekinworcester.com
Two years ago the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic closed down Natick’s Honey Dew Donuts at the corner of West Central and Mill Streets, leaving its regulars with empty coffee cups and a donut-sized hole in their hearts. The franchise, which marked its last day of business on June 13, 2020, had been on route 135 for 35 years.
When most residents of Millbury think of the mansion, they think of Asa Waters II, who built our lovely town focal point, but today I would like to give mention to his son, Asa Holman Waters. Research has shown that Asa Holman had a passion for gardening. Gardening was typically...
WORCESTER - The Redemption Rock Brewing Co.'s Taproom Dogs calendar competition is back and starting today - Aug. 1 - and during the whole month August the brewery is accepting submissions. If you want your dog to appear in the 2023 Taproom Dogs Calendar, bring your pup to Redemption Rock...
WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WORCESTER - B.T.'s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester and B.T.'s Smokehouse in Sturbridge are the new sponsors of Worcester Red Sox college nights at Polar Park. Every Tuesday through the remainder of the WooSox season, college students can show their school ID to get free tickets to Thursday's college night games.
Barnyard stories really come to life when you get to see the main characters in person! Bring the kids down to Appleton Farms for their farm fresh version of story time. Explore the farmstead, visit the learning garden, see cows and rabbits, and find a spot to play under a shady tree in the stone paddock. This event is appropriate for infants to age 4. No pre-registration required, $5 per child. thetrustees.org.
(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Animal Control offers best practices after seeing an increase of reports about foxes that look sick.
WORCESTER - There are only two months remaining in the regular season for the Worcester Red Sox and four local restaurants will still get their turn at A Taste of Worcester at Polar Park. The A Taste of Worcester food stand features local restaurants during every WooSox homestand. There are...
WORCESTER - The parking lot at the Starbucks at 11 E. Central St. in Worcester was empty on Monday afternoon as signs on the entrance and at the drive-thru window show the start of a workers’ strike. Staff at the East Central Street location went on strike on Monday...
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
MILLBURY -- Even as work begins to turn the old McGrath School into a new Fire Department Headquarters building, talk has begun on what to do with the HQ building on Elm Street. During its meeting on July 26, the Board of Selectmen brought up some possibilities for the current...
The City of Leominster invites you to National Night Out on Tuesday August 2, 5pm – 8pm. (Rain Date, Tuesday August 9) Proudly brought to you by the City of Leominster’s Mayor’s Office and Public Safety Departments in collaboration with LUK, Inc. A parade through Downtown Leominster...
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
An old, damaged sign that once hung outside Bullard Tavern within Old Sturbridge Village Museum has been replaced by a local artist.
WORCESTER - A proposed subdivision off of Plantation Street in Worcester includes eight duplexes or split townhouses and two single-family homes, creating a new city street, Rum Hill Avenue. The site for the proposed 18-lot development is 149 Plantation St., a three-acre lot running aside LaPierre Street with the rear...
Check out some of the beagles currently available for adoption from MSPCA. MSPCA-Angell, a nonprofit organization that works to protect animals from cruelty, and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem worked together in July to bring beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia to Massachusetts, some of which are now ready for adoption.
WORCESTER – Having been in business for 30 years, Gerry Brodeur and his team are known for the high quality of craftsmanship in their work. Brodeur owns the Cabinet Rehab Shop along with The Stripping Workshop in Worcester. “People find us from Boston, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York...
