Barnyard stories really come to life when you get to see the main characters in person! Bring the kids down to Appleton Farms for their farm fresh version of story time. Explore the farmstead, visit the learning garden, see cows and rabbits, and find a spot to play under a shady tree in the stone paddock. This event is appropriate for infants to age 4. No pre-registration required, $5 per child. thetrustees.org.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO