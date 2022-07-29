ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
natickreport.com

Signs of life rising in former Honey Dew Donuts location in Natick

Two years ago the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic closed down Natick’s Honey Dew Donuts at the corner of West Central and Mill Streets, leaving its regulars with empty coffee cups and a donut-sized hole in their hearts. The franchise, which marked its last day of business on June 13, 2020, had been on route 135 for 35 years.
NATICK, MA
millburysutton.com

Vintage Millbury -- A peek into the gardens

When most residents of Millbury think of the mansion, they think of Asa Waters II, who built our lovely town focal point, but today I would like to give mention to his son, Asa Holman Waters. Research has shown that Asa Holman had a passion for gardening. Gardening was typically...
westfordcat.org

Unique restaurant concept to open doors in Westford

WESTFORD — A new restaurant concept will be opening its doors in Westford. Stir, a new martini bar, will be hosting its soft opening on Monday evening. The restaurant is co-owned by two Merrimack Valley restaurant veterans — Randy Richards and Caitlin Hannagan, two locals each with over a decade of experience in the area.
WESTFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Auburn, MA
baystateparent.com

August Adventures: 18 Things To Do With The Kids This Month

Barnyard stories really come to life when you get to see the main characters in person! Bring the kids down to Appleton Farms for their farm fresh version of story time. Explore the farmstead, visit the learning garden, see cows and rabbits, and find a spot to play under a shady tree in the stone paddock. This event is appropriate for infants to age 4. No pre-registration required, $5 per child. thetrustees.org.
WORCESTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Dakin Admits 70 Kittens From Franklin County Home

(Franklin County, MA) The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield admitted over 70 kittens and young cats from a Franklin County home. The Franklin County resident set out to help local stray cats, but became overwhelmed as the 10 cats unneutered began producing multiple litters bringing up the population to over 70 cats and kittens in a year.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#The Lottery#The Apartments#Juliabancroftapts Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
millburysutton.com

Millbury mulls possible future(s) of Fire Department HQ building

MILLBURY -- Even as work begins to turn the old McGrath School into a new Fire Department Headquarters building, talk has begun on what to do with the HQ building on Elm Street. During its meeting on July 26, the Board of Selectmen brought up some possibilities for the current...
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Leominster National Night Out on August 2!

The City of Leominster invites you to National Night Out on Tuesday August 2, 5pm – 8pm. (Rain Date, Tuesday August 9) Proudly brought to you by the City of Leominster’s Mayor’s Office and Public Safety Departments in collaboration with LUK, Inc. A parade through Downtown Leominster...
LEOMINSTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: temporarily closed pharmacies at local Walgreens locations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after several viewers reach out to us with concerns over several Walgreens locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties that have had their pharmacies “temporarily closed.”. In particular, we have been made aware of the same situation happening at...
CHICOPEE, MA
Boston

Here’s how to get one of those rescued beagles

Check out some of the beagles currently available for adoption from MSPCA. MSPCA-Angell, a nonprofit organization that works to protect animals from cruelty, and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem worked together in July to bring beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia to Massachusetts, some of which are now ready for adoption.
SALEM, MA
communityadvocate.com

Quality of workmanship in high demand at Cabinet Rehab Shop

WORCESTER – Having been in business for 30 years, Gerry Brodeur and his team are known for the high quality of craftsmanship in their work. Brodeur owns the Cabinet Rehab Shop along with The Stripping Workshop in Worcester. “People find us from Boston, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Everything Worcester, Every Day of the Week - An independent and local online news site dedicated to reporting the news you want and need in the city of Worcester, Massachusetts.

 https://thisweekinworcester.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy