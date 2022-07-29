Yesterday, Dairy Queen Supported a Local Children’s Hospital

949whom.com
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Saco, Maine Lets Its Artistic Flag Fly With Clever Murals and Crosswalks
Back in the November/December 2018 issue of Maine Boats, the magazine highlighted how new murals painted around various Maine towns were breathing new life into some older walls and landmarks around Vacationland. And while the murals highlighted in the article written and published by Maine Boats were all painted by professional artists in the area, there are some pieces of art scattered around Maine that aren't professional murals, but are still amazing.
Drift Collective in Portsmouth Showcases Art, Ethical Fashion, and Local Musicians
Trends come and go in a flash, making it seem nearly impossible not to play a role in fast fashion. You want the newest ripped-up tee, to sport the hottest neon flare jeans, and as human beings, we want what’s in front of us. With social media, we are constantly bombarded with the hottest trends and it’s natural to want to be a part of that.
It Must be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
Travel Website Lists 20 Best Things to Do in Portland, Maine…and Boothbay?
It's "Best of" season for travel writers across the globe. The industry has been cranking out content as tourism continues to get back to pre-pandemic heights. Considering Maine is "Vacationland," it's no surprise to see the Pine Tree State featured in articles on numerous websites, online publications, and blogs. The...
Beautiful Home For Sale in Yarmouth, Maine Sits Right on Casco Bay
Having grown up in Southern Maine, I’ve spent a lot of time driving by beautiful homes on the sea that I’ve marveled at and dreamt of peeks inside. What would it be like to live in a multi-million dollar home on Casco Bay? What views do they boast? What rooms do they hide within?
A New Hampshire Woman’s $10 Tip Turned Into a Surprise $50 Bailout
Even since before the pandemic kicked in at the start of 2020 and the restaurant industry was heavily effected, there had been off-and-on stories of tip generosity from all around New England already. Thankfully now, with the wind seemingly at our backs as far as the pandemic goes and operating at about 98% normalcy, the generosity of Mainers, Granite Staters, and the rest of New Englanders remains alive and well.
Clothing is Optional at This Richmond, Maine Getaway
This is the least pandemic-y summer we've had in a few years and a lot of people have been feeling cabin fever and itching for a new experience. For some, that itch may be scratched by stripping down. I can't say I'm too familiar with the nudist lifestyle but I...
These Girls Were Tearing Up the Town on the Portland Party Bike!
They were so loud, that I had to grab my phone to capture the fun!. Driving to Casco Bay Lines, I was stopped at the intersection of Franklin and Commercial Street. A pretty busy intersection in Portland where tourists are everywhere! There I am with the sunroof open, the windows down and I was hearing some pretty loud raucous laughter and I think singing. I looked and saw something I wasn't sure what I was seeing. Is that a car? A bus? A bike? IT'S ALL THREE! It's Portland Party Bike.
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
70’s and 80’s Tribute Band Taking the Stage for a Free Outdoor Concert in Downtown Dover, New Hampshire
Get ready for the classics and the hits that we can all embrace. Let's hear it for Key Elements, who will blow you away and take you down memory lane as part of Dover, New Hampshire's Cocheco Arts Festival Shark in the Park free summer concert series on Wednesday night, August 3, from 6-8pm. 102.1 and 105.3 The Shark has been wanting to get them on stage, so what a thrill this is to welcome the acoustic sounds of the 70s and 80s that will fill Henry Law Park.
Meet the New Hampshire Native Behind TV Shows ‘Resident Alien’ & ‘Family Guy’
Gilford, New Hampshire has been in the news quite a bit lately. So it would come as no surprise if residents missed the news that a native just scored a major pickup in the world of television. Chris Sheridan, who grew up splitting time between Gilford and Connecticut, is the...
You Could Be The Next Owner Of This Iconic Maine 50s Diner
There really is something special about 50s-themed diners. Even though 99% of the diners we have today were not open in the 1950s or early 1960s, they still make you feel like you're stepping back in time. You almost expect the Fonze to walk through the door and start the jukebox with a well-place smack. Right?
How I Felt About my First-Ever Opera Experience in Portland, Maine
I was blessed to grow up with a grandma that was my best friend. I am a mini version of my Gwammie inside and out and I am full of pride to confidently say that I am the woman I am because of her. We did so many things together...
Travel + Leisure Lists This City as Maine’s Best Kept Secret but I’m Not Sure I Agree
Maine is a massive state. Sure, more than 70% of it is covered in straight trees but we have so many quaint towns and cities sprinkled across our western mountain regions and rocky eastern shores. I grew up here in Maine and have only visited a small portion of it...
Shopping in Maine: Why Are All The Women’s Shirts Crop Tops?
Let's just put it all out there ladies and gentle dudes. It's hard enough shopping for clothes as a curvy person as it is. My body type is always "running up that hill" as Kate Bush says. So I am changing sizes constantly. I range anywhere from small to extra large so I am always trying to find something that makes me feel even more beautiful.
You Can Lease Someone’s Master Bedroom in Portland, Maine, for $1,100 a Month
It isn't breaking news to anyone who lives in Southern Maine that the current rental market is a disaster. Monthly prices have become astronomical for apartments, with even efficiency apartments reaching rent levels never before seen in Maine. The housing crunch has led potential tenants to get creative in ways to find housing. The creativity also extends to landlords as well, who are capitalizing on the supply and demand issue with some off-the-beaten-path ideas.
BE AWARE: New Scammers Pretending to be Augusta, Maine Police Department
As I was perusing Facebook this morning I noticed something pretty interesting. It was a scam alert from the Augusta Maine Police Department. Now, it's not super-uncommon for the police department to be warning the community of scams, however, it IS uncommon for them to warn of scams involving their own department.
Sneak Peak of This Epic New Laser Attraction at Family Time Dine & Play in Auburn
Yesterday afternoon Matt and I left the studio, traveled to Auburn and was lucky enough to check out the coolest new arcade game at Family Time Dine & Play. If you've never been there, you're missing out. It's a huge arcade in the Auburn mall with tons of games, attractions, and endless things for the kids and adults to do.
New Crumbl Cookies Location to Open in Rochester, New Hampshire
Good news for all you dessert-lovers out there (and who doesn't love dessert?): a popular business that bakes cookies like no other is opening a new location in Rochester, New Hampshire. That's right, it's Crumbl Cookies. We're already lucky here in New Hampshire to have three Crumbl Cookies locations in...
Celebrate New Hampshire’s 1st Annual New England Hot Sauce Festival This Weekend
Get your ya-ya's out and your tongue desensitized for the hottest (literally the hottest) festival ever to come to New England and New Hampshire. There are hot sauce festivals all over the country, but never in New Hampshire, and that's about to change. This Saturday, July 30 at Smuttynose Brewery,...
