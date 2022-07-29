Yesterday, Dairy Queen Supported a Local Children’s Hospital

Get ready for the classics and the hits that we can all embrace. Let's hear it for Key Elements, who will blow you away and take you down memory lane as part of Dover, New Hampshire's Cocheco Arts Festival Shark in the Park free summer concert series on Wednesday night, August 3, from 6-8pm. 102.1 and 105.3 The Shark has been wanting to get them on stage, so what a thrill this is to welcome the acoustic sounds of the 70s and 80s that will fill Henry Law Park.

DOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO