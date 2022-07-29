YouTube's new tool makes any video a TikTok-like Short

www.engadget.com
Here's what embedded tweets could look like after they're edited
One of Twitter’s most anticipated features — — is still in development. But thanks to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, we have an idea of how edits to embedded tweets on a website will carry over. If a tweet gets edited after it is embedded on a website (say, in a news article), the embedded tweet will still display the old text, but include a link to the newer version. Edited embedded tweets will display the text “There’s a new version of this Tweet," offering users an option to click and read the new text. Such a design seems to offer more transparency than simply displaying the new text up front, and may calm that giving users free rein to edit tweets will make it easier for bad actors to thrive.
TikTok might be working on a music service
TikTok has helped users discover both current and past musical artists, and now it might be starting its own music streaming service. Parent ByteDance has filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for "TikTok Music," Insider has reported. The service would let users "purchase, play, share, download music, songs, albums, lyrics... live stream audio and video... edit and upload photographs as the cover of playlists.. [and] comment on music, songs and albums."
Sony is retiring the PlayStation 5's Accolades feature because people aren't nice
Sony plans to remove a software feature many PlayStation 5 users may not know even exists. In fall 2022, the company will discontinue support for Accolades. As the name suggests, Accolades allow you to commend players you meet online for sportsmanship and good behavior. Sony launched the feature alongside the PS5 but now plans to remove it as it’s not widely used.
Discord’s overhauled Android app will shorten the wait for new features
Discord has begun rolling out an overhauled Android app that addresses one of the most consistent complaints with the software. If you follow the company, you’ve probably seen it often announce new features only to note they will launch on iOS and desktop first before arriving on Google’s operating system. We saw that recently with the release of . According to Discord, that’s about to become a thing of the past.
Create custom graphics with over 5 million icons for $80
When you drive on the road, you'll notice that not all signs are text-based. Instead, many of these indicators are simple images communicating an idea as quickly as possible, which is crucial while behind the wheel. Similarly, streets and freeway exits are littered with symbols and billboards, which might prompt you to stop for gas or grab a bite to eat.
Save on airfare and learn new languages with this bundle
A well-planned trip to a foreign land can be exciting and life changing, but the logistics involved might stress you out mid-journey and even deter some folks from booking their vacation. This could happen because of , which WebMD describes as a fear that "usually results from a past negative experience while you were traveling. The memory of the event creates a heightened physical and emotional stress response from you."
Chromecast with Google TV is on sale for $40 once again
You can snap up the 4K streaming device for $10 less than usual.
Twitter investor sues Elon Musk in a bid to force through $44 billion takeover
The proposed class action suit accuses Musk of breaching his fiduciary duty to Twitter shareholders. It's not only that's trying to force Elon Musk to buy the company for $44 billion. An investor filed a proposed class action lawsuit to try stopping Musk from . Luigi Crispo's suit accuses Musk of breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty to Twitter's shareholders, according to . It claims he offered feeble "rationales for reneging on his contract." Two “corporate acquisition entities” connected to the deal are also named as defendants.
Outlook Lite for Android brings Microsoft's email app to budget phones
Microsoft quietly announced the launch of Outlook Lite for Android, a streamlined version of the company's email service designed to use less battery and storage space than the default Outlook app without sacrificing features or performance. Specifically, Microsoft says that Outlook Lite has all the main features of the Outlook...
The Morning After: No, Google isn’t shutting down Stadia
Google has responded to last week’s rumors that it may sunset its Stadia gaming service this year: “Stadia is not shutting down,” the official Stadia Twitter account told a concerned fan in a tweet spotted by PC Gamer. “Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro.”
Samsung and iFixit now offer self-repair parts and tools for Galaxy devices
It took nearly half a year, but Samsung's self-repair program is finally available. The iFixit team-up helps you fix your Galaxy S20, Galaxy S21 or Galaxy Tab S7+ by purchasing officially sanctioned components and tools, complete with guides to walk you through the repair process. The initial selection is limited to screen and batteries, charging ports and back glass, with prices ranging between $67 (for a charging port on any model) to $227 (for a Tab S7+ display).
Apple's 10.2-inch iPad is back on sale for $300 at Amazon
If you missed last month's sale on the base iPad, you have another opportunity to pick up the tablet for less right now. Amazon knocked $30 off the 64GB, WiFi-only iPad, bringing it back down to a near record low of $300. At the time of writing this, both the silver and space gray models have this discount and you can even save on the 256GB model, too, if you want the extra space. The higher-capacity iPad is $50 off and down to an all-time low of $429.
Apple's App Store homepage will soon feature ads
Apple has famously bragged that it will never invade your privacy to serve ads, but it does have an ad business on its App Store and elsewhere. The company is now expanding that business by adding a new ad slot to its "Today" homepage tab and on individual app pages, 9to5Mac reported. Those are on top of the ads already found on the App Store's main "Search" tab and in the Search results.
Nearly 600 more TV writers call for Netflix, Apple to detail abortion safety policies
Last week, more than 400 TV showrunners, writers and producers called on streaming giants and traditional Hollywood studios to for workers in states where abortions are banned or limited. Now, 594 other industry figures (many, if not all of whom are male) have pledged their support, as reports. They include Jordan Peele, Taika Waititi, Jason Sudekis, Ryan Murphy, Donald Glover and JJ Abrams.
Apple Watch Series 7 drops to $280 at Amazon
This is your chance to get an Apple Watch Series 7 if...
Uber receipts are crashing Microsoft Outlook
You might not want to check your Uber trip emails at your work computer in the near future. BleepingComputer notes Microsoft has identified a formatting bug that freezes Outlook whenever you open some messages with complex tables, including Uber receipts. The glitch crashes Word, too. The problem began with a recent standard release (Current Channel Version 2206 Build 15330.20196 or newer), but existing beta and Current Channel Preview versions also suffer.
