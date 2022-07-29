YouTube's new tool makes any video a TikTok-like Short

One of Twitter’s most anticipated features — — is still in development. But thanks to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, we have an idea of how edits to embedded tweets on a website will carry over. If a tweet gets edited after it is embedded on a website (say, in a news article), the embedded tweet will still display the old text, but include a link to the newer version. Edited embedded tweets will display the text “There’s a new version of this Tweet," offering users an option to click and read the new text. Such a design seems to offer more transparency than simply displaying the new text up front, and may calm that giving users free rein to edit tweets will make it easier for bad actors to thrive.

