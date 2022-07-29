Marlborough Eagle Scout supports Framingham bereavement center

www.communityadvocate.com
Robert A. Cibelli Sr., 91, formerly of Southborough and Marlborough
– Robert Aldo Cibelli, Sr., 91, formerly of Southborough and Marlborough, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was the husband of the late Jane E. (Conway) Cibelli. Born in Southborough, he was the son of the late Aldo and Eunice (Fay) Cibelli....
Thomas J. Tomkiewicz, 64, of Grafton and Sutton
– Thomas “Tom” J. Tomkiewicz, 64, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on July 22, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of over 15 years, Belinda Blackford, her children Mitchel Mazur (London, UK) and Mackenzie Mazur and her fiancé Corey Denis (Nanaimo, BC, CAN), whom Tom loved as his own children; his siblings Eileen Tomkiewicz Flynn and her husband Joseph (South Grafton), Carolyn Tomkiewicz (Brooklyn, NY), Susan Tomkiewicz and her husband Alexander Tautkas (South Grafton) and Donna Tomkiewicz-Choate and her husband Luther Choate (Addison, ME), his nieces Katie Flynn and Megan Keough and her husband Matthew and nephew Joseph Flynn and his wife Tricia, great nephews, Gavin and Ryan Flynn, Brendan and Patrick Keough and great niece Kerrin Keough, along with numerous cousins, extended family, and friends. Tom was also very close to his wife’s family, her parents Bradford and Vera Blackford (Halifax, NS, CAN), sisters Stephanie Blackford (Qualicum Beach, BC, CAN) and Mary Jean Howitt and her husband Peter (Halifax, NS, CAN), brother Michael Blackford and his wife Johanna (York, ON, CAN), and their families.
Donald P. Meunier, 74, of Shrewsbury
– Donald P. “Butch” Meunier, 74, longtime Shrewsbury resident passed away peacefully on Monday August 1, 2022 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester surrounded by his loved ones. A calling hour will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Saint Anne’s Church,...
Just One Station: Hingham mother speaks out, vows to help others after family’s home burned in massive fire
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Weeks after a massive fire destroyed a multistory home in Hingham, the mother of the family that lived there is speaking out. Haley Cutter described for 7NEWS the moment she learned the $3 million home her family had just purchased was burning. She said she had...
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
Ronald J. Boulanger, 80, of Shrewsbury
– Ronald J. Boulanger, 80, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on Monday, July 25th after a period of declining health in the comfort of his home. His wife of 57 years, Jeannine, and daughter Renée lovingly tended to his daily needs. He was born in Worcester, where he...
August Adventures: 18 Things To Do With The Kids This Month
Barnyard stories really come to life when you get to see the main characters in person! Bring the kids down to Appleton Farms for their farm fresh version of story time. Explore the farmstead, visit the learning garden, see cows and rabbits, and find a spot to play under a shady tree in the stone paddock. This event is appropriate for infants to age 4. No pre-registration required, $5 per child. thetrustees.org.
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
Diane E. Kelley, 60, of Shrewsbury
– Diane E. (Long) Kelley, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 29, 2022 with her husband by her side. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Kelley of 33 years. She was the eldest child of Gerald and Joan (Aubut) Long of Montreal, Quebec and is survived by her siblings brother Graham Long of Toronto, Ontario ; sister Colleen Long and her husband Stan Booth of Hudson, Quebec ; brother Bryan Long and his wife Nathalie Fong of Pierrefonds, Quebec and sister in law Joanne Tremblay of Val-d’Or, Quebec.
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
Constance A. Giroux, 85, of Northborough
– Constance A. Giroux, 85 years old, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 surrounded by the supportive love of her family. Connie, as she was affectionately known, was the devoted wife of Joseph R. Giroux for 66 years and the beloved mother of six children, Joseph Giroux Jr., and his wife Janet, William Giroux, Phillip Giroux, Kevin Giroux and his wife Joy, Keith Giroux, and Cindy Drost and her husband Jeffrey. She also was the loving mémère to her ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
Fire in basement apartment in Hamilton leaves six animals dead
HAMILTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out in a basement apartment in Hamilton claimed the lives of six animals. Hamilton Fire Chief Raymond Brunet said the fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Saturday at 255 Woodbury St. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy flames shooting 15 feet above the roof line.
Move Over, Disney World: The Legendary Kimball Farm is 50 Acres of Family Fun Time in Massachusetts
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Worcester County; 6 $100,000 prizes also won across the commonwealth
A Worcester County lottery player claimed a $1 million prize Monday. The $1 million prize was won from the game “Double Your Money.” It was sold at Turnpike Wine and Liquor in Southborough, which is located at 65 Turnpike Road. There were also six $100,000 prizes won in...
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
Puerto Rican Parade Winds Through Boston
The 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts wrapped up on Sunday with its parade that spans three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester. After the parade, which begins near Jackson Square and ends at Franklin Park, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin...
Vigil Held for Victims of July 23 Fatal Crash, Families in Worcester
WORCESTER - In the aftermath of the July 23 crash which killed a 13-year-old girl and put four other juveniles in the hospital, members of the community held a vigil on Saturday night at the spot of the tragic accident at the intersection of Chandler Street and Main Street to mourn the victims.
Marlborough City Council sets public hearing for revised Walcott application
MARLBOROUGH – There will be a public hearing for the Walcott Heritage Farms project later this month. This comes after the developer had appealed the City Council’s previous decision, denying the special permit for the proposed multifamily residential development. The state Land Court later remanded it back to the City Council.
31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get
Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
