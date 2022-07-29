ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elizabethtown man accused of strangling woman with her shirt

 4 days ago
Leitchfield man convicted 2.5 years ago for meth trafficking arrested again for meth trafficking by Leitchfield PD

A Leitchfield man convicted two-and-a-half years ago for trafficking in methamphetamine has been arrested again for drug trafficking. Monday night at approximately 10:45, Leitchfield Police Officer Tamara Jupin executed a traffic stop on Floyd Street on a Chevrolet Suburban with only one working headlight. Upon making contact with the driver, 45-year-old Christopher W. Coates, he gave Jupin permission to search the vehicle.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wdrb.com

Woman says she was pepper sprayed while hiking in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A masked man wielding pepper spray and a taser was at Cherokee Park over the weekend. Louisville Metro Police confirmed it received reports of this happening over the weekend. According to police, the man approached at least three people — men and women — on trails...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man arrested in connection to double shooting in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --A man accused of shooting two people on East Kentucky Street, leaving one dead and one hurt, is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Jaaron McAtee is facing murder and attempted murder charges for Friday's shooting in Old Louisville near Interstate 65. According to court records,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Clarkson man arrested after fleeing Clarkson police chief at ‘well over 100 miles per hour’

A Clarkson man has been arrested after fleeing Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith at “well over 100 miles per hour,” the chief said. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Meredith attempted to stop a Nissan SUV, being driven by 47-year-old Robert J. Bradley, who was speeding on South Patterson Street. Bradley, though, fled Meredith south on South Patterson, with Meredith stating that Bradley almost hit a vehicle as he turned left onto Peonia Road.
CLARKSON, KY
k105.com

More stolen equipment returned to Falls of Rough Fire Department

More of the over $10,000 in equipment stolen from the Falls of Rough Fire Department has been recovered. Grayson County Deputy Sean Fentress returned the pilfered equipment to Fire Chief David Mercer on Saturday afternoon. Mercer said the recovered equipment included turnout boots, hand tools, chain saws, and coolers among other items.
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
wdrb.com

Police investigating 'accidental drowning' of 8-year-old in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating what they believe is an accidental drowning of an 8-year-old in Charlestown. Investigators said the child was found unconscious and unresponsive in a swimming pool. Police do not believe foul play was involved in the drowning. Police have not identified the child or...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

La Grange man dies in Oldham County motorcycle crash, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A La Grange, Kentucky, man riding a motorcycle died Sunday night in a crash in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Police, emergency services responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a pickup truck pulling a trailer on state Road 1694 near mile marker 4.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Alleged robbery suspect leads police on chase through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say a 40-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a GameStop and then leading police on a chase through the city. Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division were assisting West Buechel Police around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after the GameStop on Mall Road was robbed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

UPDATE: KSP conducting murder investigation in Hart County

MAGNOLIA, Ky. – Kentucky State Police has released further details regarding a shooting death in Hart County. On Friday, July 29 shortly before 6 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Hart County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in the Magnolia community, according to a release by KSP. Authorities stated Hart County deputies responded to 10070 Hammonsville Road, where they located a dead male in a yard near the residence.
HART COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Pair of locals indicted by Adair County grand jury

Two local people were indicted by an Adair County grand jury. Anthony Colten Dowell of Russell Springs was indicted on charges of burglary first degree, criminal mischief second degree, and theft of a firearm. Brent Junior Grimsley of Dunnville was indicted on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine second or more...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Four arrested during drug trafficking bust

Four people were arrested and a large amount of methamphetamine was seized following a two day drug investigation in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said the investigation begin after detectives received complaints of alleged drug trafficking taking place at an apartment on North 34th Street. During the investigation detectives...
PADUCAH, KY

