Austin man sentenced to jail for burglary

www.kaaltv.com
Related
Repeat Rochester DWI Offender Facing New Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Charges brought against a Rochester man Monday accuse him of having fentanyl in his system and other drugs in a vehicle he crashed in northwest Rochester nearly a year ago. 25-year-old Abdirisak Affey is charged with felony drug possession, two counts of DWI, careless driving and...
KIMT
Austin man arrested with 145 grams of meth pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with 145 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty. Robert Charles Anderson, 44 of Austin, was arrested on January 5 and charged with first-degree drug possession, third and fourth-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. He pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge of second-degree drug possession.
KIMT
Trial set over triple stabbing in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over the stabbing of three people in Freeborn County. CK Kyle Kasio, 26 of Albert Lea, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. Police say he stabbed three people on May 16. Court documents state two males were stabbed while sleeping at an apartment in the 200 block of E. Main Street. Both of those victims were stabbed in the chest. A third male stabbing victim was found in the 100 block of William Street W.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman appears in court on multiple drug, driving charges
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman, arrested in Byron Saturday, appeared in court Monday on multiple drug and driving charges. Kirsten Elaine Hart was taken into custody July 30 after an Olmsted County deputy recognized her vehicle. The deputy knew Hart's driver's license had been canceled and that she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Jailed Rochester woman adds to charges by passing false check to Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center faces new charges of felony check forgery after giving the sheriff's office a forged check to put in her commissary account. Chrysten Doney, age 33, allegedly gave Olmsted County a false check for $437.21, which was...
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for Hancock County bar fight
GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of attacking four people during a bar fight pleads guilty. Jamie Lee Paulsen, 36, took a plea deal to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $430.
Southern Minnesota News
Wanted man arrested in rural Amboy
Jacob "Jake" Friedrichs, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. A man wanted on warrants in Blue Earth County was arrested in rural Amboy early Sunday morning. Jacob Friedrichs, 40, was taken into custody at around midnight, according to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt Paul Barta. According to...
KIMT
Man shot to death by Rochester police is identified
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The ax-wielding man shot to death by police after he allegedly robbed a Rochester business has been identified. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office says Joshua Clayton Hippler, 27, was shot multiple times by police in the upper torso around 1 am Saturday. Police say he charged at officers before he was shot. He was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment, where he later died.
KAAL-TV
BCA identifies man, officer involved in Rochester fatal shooting
(ABC 6 News) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the man, and officer, involved in Saturday's fatal shooting in Rochester. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Tuesday the man who died as 27-year-old Joshua Clayton Hippler, and that Hippler died of multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.
Southern Minnesota News
Rochester police fatally shoot ax-wielding robbery suspect
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Rochester police officer fatally shot a robbery suspect who was armed with an ax. Police say the man stole cash from a Rochester business at about 11 p.m. on Friday and fled in a van. Officers located the van about two hours later, at which time the suspect got out of the vehicle and charged at an officer who fired his weapon. Attempts to revive the man failed and he later died from his injuries.
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to knife incident
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over an incident where a woman threatened people with a knife. Sierra Charon Moore, 21 of Mason City, pleaded guilty Monday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, third-degree criminal mischief, and interference with official acts. Mason City police say Moore...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested for fleeing police on moped
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was arrested Sunday morning for fleeing Rochester police on a moped. The chase led police from 6th Avenue SE to the bike trails leading from 7th Avenue SE, Rochester. According to Rochester police, an officer noticed that 40-year-old Brandon Wenthold's blue moped had...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County officers report "excellent year" at the fair
(ABC 6 News) - The Olmsted County Fair had an "excellent week" compared to 2021's disruptions, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. In 2021, the fair saw several assaults and thefts, which eventually led to closure of the carnival area at dark to prevent further incidents. For 2022, the...
KIMT
Rochester man hurt in Highway 52 crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A car crash injured a man in Olmsted County Monday afternoon. It happened on Highway 52 around 2:47 pm. The Minnesota State Patrol says Kenneth Joseph Owens, 37 of Rochester, was driving north when he left the highway near Mayowood Road, went into the right ditch, crossed back over all northbound lanes of traffic, then hit the median barrier.
KIMT
Rochester police release more info on moments prior to fatal officer-involved shooting
ROCHESTER, Minn. - More details were released Monday about the moments that preceded an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man early Saturday morning. Police said it began when a white male walked into Domino’s pizza with a hatchet over his shoulder just before 11 p.m.
KAAL-TV
Multiple acts of vandalism, theft at Fairgrounds area of Garden City
(ABC 6 News) - Sunday morning, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's office was called to the Fairgrounds area of Garden City for multiple acts of vandalism and theft that occurred overnight. According to the Sheriff's office, unknown individuals stole t-shirts and other small items from vendor booths at the fair...
KIMT
Rochester robbery suspect who charged at police with an ax shot and killed
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery suspect armed with an ax was shot and killed by police early Saturday morning. It began at 10:59 p.m. when police responded to a reported robbery in the 2000 block of Broadway S. Ave. A white male entered the business with an ax, took cash...
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Fair hit by vandals & thieves
It was a tough weekend for fair organizers at the Blue Earth County Fair. Early Saturday morning, a volunteer was seriously injured in a crash while testing a race track for a grandstand event. Then early Sunday morning, vandals and thieves struck the fairgrounds, damaging signage, and equipment. Fair organizer...
Rochester police fatally shoot man who charged at officer with an ax
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A police officer in Rochester shot and killed a robbery suspect who allegedly ran towards the officer with an ax during a traffic stop.Rochester police say officers responded to a robbery around 11 p.m. on Friday night on the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue South. The man allegedly entered the building with an ax, took cash, and left in a van.Around 12:45 a.m., police found the van and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 63, just south of the Highway 52 overpass.Police say the man got out of the van with the ax and charged towards the officer, who fired their gun.Officers attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died from his injuries.The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting. Rochester police say the officer who shot and killed the man has been with the agency for just over a year, but was with another agency previously.
Comments / 0