Warrant: Boyfriend of woman found in San Marco Lake arrested for murder, vehicle found 'covered in blood'

New women’s fashion store opens in Orange Park MallZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg nurse sentenced for tampering with patients’ medicationDon Johnson
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit imagesDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Former JSO Officer pleaded guilty to trespassing, sentenced to a year probation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — * The above video is from Deven Reed's July 22 court appearance. Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer Deven Reed was sentenced to a year probation by Judge Mose Floyd Tuesday. Reed entered a plea of guilty to trespassing, a lesser charge than the charges of burglary he was...
Woman accused of helping Nassau Deputy Joshua Moyers’ killer pleads guilty to accessory charge
The woman accused of attempting to help the suspected killer of a Nassau County deputy evade arrest pleaded guilty on Tuesday. In September, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Breiana Tole, now 28, of Jacksonville, the same day Patrick McDowell was captured at a baseball field in Callahan following a five-day manhunt.
Trial date scheduled for man charged in murder of Fernandina Beach pet sitter
A trial date has been set for a man indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a Nassau County pet sitter. During a court hearing Tuesday morning, jury selection was proposed for Feb. 3, with Shawn Whigham’s trial tentatively scheduled for Feb. 6. The next...
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car near UF Health's Downtown Campus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been found dead inside a submerged transit van in a pond right outside UF Health's Downtown Jacksonville Campus Tuesday, police say. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of a submerged vehicle inside a pond just north of the 2100 block of North Jefferson Street.
Pregnant Radio DJ TySheeks Murdered, Boyfriend Charged
Tasheka Ranette Young, a popular Jacksonville, Florida radio personality known also as TySheeks, was reportedly four months pregnant when police allege the father of her two young children, Bursey Jerome Armstrong Jr., killed her in a domestic violence incident. Young was 34 when she was killed Saturday in her home at Mission Pointe Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News.
Police: Man is fighting for his life after shooting in the Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot outside Cypress Landing Apartments in Moncrief around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police are searching for the man who ran away after shooting him, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. According to police, two men...
Police: Teenager crashed car while trying to chase down a car thief
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man allegedly trying to chase down a car thief T-boned a family's Sudan, a police report shows, causing injuries. The incident took place on Old Kings Road on Saturday. The driver's father told police that a car had been stolen from their lot, and his...
2 men found dead in Baker County home, deputies say
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Baker County home, authorities said Monday. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the home on Sawtooth Road off of Steel Bridge Road near the Florida-Georgia state line and found the bodies of the two men in different parts of the house -- one in a hallway and the other in a bedroom.
Two men found dead in Baker County home, police investigating as homicide
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two adult men have been found dead in a home on Steel Bridge Road in Macclenny Monday, police confirmed. Officers found the two men in different parts of the house, dead from gunshot wounds, the Baker County Sheriff's Office said. The crime is being investigated at...
Judge jails Clay County man charged in fiery crash, calling him a 'danger to the community'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man with a decades-long history of traffic violations and license suspensions is in jail after a judge revoked his bond Monday morning. Prosecutors asked for the revocation after Clifford Ringer received a ticket July 2 for running a red light, which they said violated the terms of his pretrial release.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Moncrief Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers arrived at 4800 Moncrief Rd. in response to a shooting. A man in his mid-30s was found shot. He was rushed to a hospital by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Not much is known at this...
Man charged with setting fire to Fernandina Beach mechanic shop after being let go
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man is facing an arson charge after he set a business on fire shortly after being fired from his job, according to the Fernandina Police Department. According to an arrest affidavit, Daniel Rosado, 62, was both living and working at an automotive mechanic shop...
Family member: Two men found dead in Baker County were best friends, may have been killed in robbery
MACCLENNY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The two victims dead in a home north of Macclenny in Baker County, Florida, were best friends named Daniel Sigers and Bo Thomas, a family member of Sigers has confirmed. The victims were reported...
After shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, man expected to be OK
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 8:05 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 8400 block of Helen Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, patrol officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
Man shot in leg on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near 8400 Helen Drive North. Police say that around 8 p.m. on Monday, they located a man in his early 30s with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
Fire marshal investigating after Monday mobile home fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released more details about the Monday mobile home fire on Cypress Crest Lane. On Monday, JFRD personnel responded to 1500 Cypress Crest Ln. in reference to a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, personnel reported that the fire was “fully involved,” meaning the entire home was in flames.
Man dead after Hillcrest area stabbing, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a stabbing in Jacksonville's Hillcrest neighborhood, Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. A woman told police she was attacked by a man that she knows while in the wooded area near Lenox Avenue, around 9:20 p.m.. Police searched the...
FHP reports two cars striking and killing a woman on MLK Jr. Pkwy.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed early this morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the person was walking in the inside southbound lane on U.S.-1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway just north of 8th Street. A car driving on the inside lane was unable...
