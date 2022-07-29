ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Warrant: Boyfriend of woman found in San Marco Lake arrested for murder, vehicle found 'covered in blood'

First Coast News
First Coast News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Popculture

Pregnant Radio DJ TySheeks Murdered, Boyfriend Charged

Tasheka Ranette Young, a popular Jacksonville, Florida radio personality known also as TySheeks, was reportedly four months pregnant when police allege the father of her two young children, Bursey Jerome Armstrong Jr., killed her in a domestic violence incident. Young was 34 when she was killed Saturday in her home at Mission Pointe Apartments on Biscayne Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told First Coast News.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: Man is fighting for his life after shooting in the Moncrief area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after being shot outside Cypress Landing Apartments in Moncrief around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police are searching for the man who ran away after shooting him, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. According to police, two men...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 men found dead in Baker County home, deputies say

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Two men were found dead in a Baker County home, authorities said Monday. The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday to the home on Sawtooth Road off of Steel Bridge Road near the Florida-Georgia state line and found the bodies of the two men in different parts of the house -- one in a hallway and the other in a bedroom.
BAKER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Rodriguez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Blood#Arrest Warrant#Violent Crime#Jso
First Coast News

After shooting on Jacksonville's Westside, man expected to be OK

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is expected to be OK after a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say at approximately 8:05 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 8400 block of Helen Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arriving, patrol officers located man in his early 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Action News Jax

Fire marshal investigating after Monday mobile home fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department released more details about the Monday mobile home fire on Cypress Crest Lane. On Monday, JFRD personnel responded to 1500 Cypress Crest Ln. in reference to a mobile home fire. Upon arrival, personnel reported that the fire was “fully involved,” meaning the entire home was in flames.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy