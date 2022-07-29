Italian favorite Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano brings back its brunch to Las Vegas

lasvegasmagazine.com
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's IgniteEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?Eugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Swedish House Mafia x Wynn Residency360 MagazineLas Vegas, NV
California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gambleCheryl E PrestonLas Vegas, NV
Magic Noodle Appears to Be Branching Out with Second Hand-Pulled Noodle Location
Recently-submitted paperwork indicates more tasty, house-made fresh noodles where Enterprise meets Spring Valley
fb101.com
The Team Behind “ShangHai Taste” Brings Sea Fresh For Sea Food Lovers
The continuously growing and vibrant Las Vegas Chinatown has become one of the hottest new destinations for seafood lovers. The super popular team of “Shanghai Taste” has launched their Las Vegas-based Sea Fresh restaurant, where they are offering unique seafood cuisine. With daily air shipments from Maine and Seattle, the 16-seated u-shaped bar is already considered one of the best “coastal seafood bars.”
vegas24seven.com
Silverton Casino Hotel Announces August Promotions
Silverton Casino Hotel announces its August gaming promotions and hotel experiences. Throughout the entire month of August, guests can enjoy dining deals throughout the week:. · Sundays – Buy one get one free bento boxes at Su Casa. · Mondays – Buy two sushi rolls, get one free...
vanlifewanderer.com
The 9 Best Breweries In Las Vegas In 2022
Today, one great industry that’s flourishing in Las Vegas is the brewing trade. In the past decade alone, tens of new breweries have popped up across town. Here are the best breweries that Las Vegas has to offer:. Able Baker Brewing Company. Inspired by the Atomic Age, Able Baker’s...
Should I Have Spent $100 For This Hamburger Instead?
I reported on my mediocre dining experience at Robert Irvine’s Public House in this article — which was published yesterday, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — on the way while walking south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas, as I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group called EXPLORE 22, and at least one person was hungry and needed to eat…
Mukgo Nolza to Open with Asian Cuisine and an Otherworldly Karaoke Experience
Opening next year, the concept is a one-stop-shop for a great night out and an ambitious design feat rolled into one
In-N-Out vs. Shake Shack: Who makes Henderson's best fast food burger?
In-N-Out and Shake Shake have two of the most loyal followings around. That makes comparing the two particularly interesting. Both places are great when you want a quick bite to eat that's also delicious. But which is better?
news3lv.com
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas begins selling famous apple cider
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite is once again available for the season. Gilcrease Orchard announced it will begin selling its famous apple cider on Saturday, July 30. The cider is made from the orchard's Gala apples and is heat pasteurized, with no preservatives used. MORE ON NEWS...
news3lv.com
Winner gets $1,000 in 'Great U.S. Treasure Hunt' at Sunset Park in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky man has won the grand prize for a treasure hunt held in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt returned to Sunset Park with more than 2,000 registered players searching for the "LVNV" coin to win $1,000. New Jersey resident Tony...
Fox5 KVVU
Adele fan fever, frenzy or fury: ticketholders speak out after new Las Vegas dates announced
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The reaction to the announcement of new dates for Adele’s Las Vegas residency has ranged from elated fan fever, frenzy, frustration or even fury, after 100,000 tickets were assigned new dates. The new dates pose plenty of questions or even challenges for travelers to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Travis Scott to headline residency on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Travis Scott is set to headline a residency at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Scott will debut the “Road to Utopia” residency on Sept. 17 at Resorts World. The property describes “Road to Utopia” as a...
travelweekly.com
Las Vegas airport sets a record
Harry Reid Airport (formerly McCarran Airport) in Las Vegas set a monthly record for passenger traffic in June. Nearly 4.7 million passengers arrived or departed during the month, a 23% increase from June 2021, according to the Clark County Department of Aviation. The previous monthly high number was 4.6 million...
Lotus of Siam Opening Third Location
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Lotus of Siam is a staple in the las Vegas community and they are set to open their third location in Red Rock casino. Joining Jillian Lopez with a preview of the menu are owners chef Saipin Chutima and Penny Chutima.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas casino offering free drinks in exchange for ‘retired’ elves
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have an “Elf of the Shelf” character floating around your house that you no longer utilize? A Las Vegas casino wants to take it off your hands and give it a place to retire. According to the Silverton, as it gears up for...
Wheel of Fortune just that with $1.2M jackpot for local
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local player hit for more than $1.2 million on the Wheel of Fortune Jackpot at Sunset Station on Friday, the casino said. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bet $7 at about 9:30 p.m. and hit on the third spin, winning $1,262,132.28 on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune progressive. It […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Strip Has a Pot Problem (but a Solution Is Coming)
You can't have your cake and eat it too. And in Las Vegas, you can't have your full legal cannabis and smoke it too. That's because the Nevada law that legalized marijuana/cannabis possession did not actually account for consuming it. You can't smoke pot in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room or anyplace in the city except in a private home.
8newsnow.com
Man wins free subs for life after getting Subway tattoo in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One man was awarded free Subway sandwiches for life after getting a large Subway tattoo during a promotion. Lines out the door were seen at Bad Apple Tattoo on Wednesday as people waited to get Subway tattoos. Subway was on site promoting the new Subways series, with 12 new sandwiches and a chance to win a lifetime of free subs.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant serving over-the-top Choco Taco milkshake until its supply runs out
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Following the news that Klondike is discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco, a Las Vegas restaurant says you can still enjoy the treat in the form of a milkshake. According to Black Tap, the eatery serves up a “Churro Choco Taco CrazyShake” that features a cinnamon...
8newsnow.com
Harry Reid International Airport reports numerous flight cancellations
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Airports across the country are experiencing flight complications due to weather, and Las Vegas is no exception. Multiple flights have either been canceled or delayed, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. You can click here to view the canceled arrivals and click here for the canceled...
Recently demolished lots sit empty, what’s next?
An iconic piece of history was demolished weeks ago drawing mixed reactions from those living near the Hartland Mansion.
