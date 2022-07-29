Local Food Trucks Stepping Up To Help

From August 5-7, Ace and Westlake Ace Hardware stores will host the 10th annual “Bucket Days” promotion. Customers who buy a miracle bucket for a donation of $5 or more to Children’s Miracle Network that weekend will receive 20% off almost anything that fits into the bucket! In honor of the 10th anniversary of their partnership with CMN Hospitals, the bucket will feature a special, limited-edition design! These buckets are a handy tool for keeping around for a multitude of home improvement projects.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO