Local Food Trucks Stepping Up To Help

Ace Hardware is the “Helpful Place” for Kids at Stormont Vail Health
From August 5-7, Ace and Westlake Ace Hardware stores will host the 10th annual “Bucket Days” promotion. Customers who buy a miracle bucket for a donation of $5 or more to Children’s Miracle Network that weekend will receive 20% off almost anything that fits into the bucket! In honor of the 10th anniversary of their partnership with CMN Hospitals, the bucket will feature a special, limited-edition design! These buckets are a handy tool for keeping around for a multitude of home improvement projects.
WIBW
Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
4 rescued in Kansas River after canoes flip during dam crossing
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A group of Kansas Game Wardens rescued four individuals after their canoes overturned on July 30. According to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, they received a call for help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of four overturned canoes in the Kansas River. A group of wardens […]
KVOE
Habitat for Humanity reviewing applicants for home at 427 State
Habitat for Humanity continues its work on its 26th home build. Director Eric Kirby says things are progressing well at 427 State, thanks to a lot of volunteers. The 3-bed, 1-bath home has around 1,200 square feet and a detached garage. It could be done by March 2023. Habitat is...
KCTV 5
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
Kansas City couple goes weeks without water, gas with landlord unreachable
A Kansas City couple had been living in their home for two weeks without water or gas. Countless calls to their landlord had gone unanswered.
WIBW
Three men hold 19-year-old at gunpoint, steal firearms from home
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men held a 19-year-old at gunpoint on Friday and proceeded to steal two guns from his home. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report says around 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, officers were called to the 500 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of an aggravated assault and burglary.
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913
Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
Inside Look at the Walmart Fulfillment Center
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The largest Walmart Fulfillment Center in Kansas celebrated its one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting today. The new facility employs nearly 400 people, which surpasses the original goal of 300. Associates take orders from Walmart’s website, where the items are then picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. Debbie Parkhill, the […]
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood, Kansas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a female teenager who was knocking on doors in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
WIBW
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Motorcyclist dies after 71 Highway crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries in a crash on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road Sunday night.
One identified from fatal Northland apartment fire, now ruled homicide
One of two victims has been identified in a fire at a Northland apartment building in Kansas City that is now being ruled a homicide.
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
WIBW
Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
Car crash in Jackson County sends 3 to the hospital
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two cars were involved in a crash in Jackson County that left three people with non-life-threatening injuries, on Monday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 2 p.m. on August 1 at 110th Road on U.S. Highway 75. A Buick Enclave was traveling North when it collided […]
KVOE
Minimal damage reported, but Emporia’s Panda Express to be closed short-term after Saturday fire
Emporia Fire responded to a small restaurant fire Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to Panda Express shortly before 4 pm after a wok caught fire. An employee used an extinguisher to get the fire out before fire crews arrived, but in the process the hot gas and other materials went into the exhaust hood system and set it off building-wide.
Driver dead in crash near US 71 Highway and Blue Ridge
Update: Kansas City police say that the driver involved in the crash has died from their injuries. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek […]
