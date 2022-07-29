ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Local Food Trucks Stepping Up To Help

 4 days ago
Ace Hardware is the “Helpful Place” for Kids at Stormont Vail Health

From August 5-7, Ace and Westlake Ace Hardware stores will host the 10th annual “Bucket Days” promotion. Customers who buy a miracle bucket for a donation of $5 or more to Children’s Miracle Network that weekend will receive 20% off almost anything that fits into the bucket! In honor of the 10th anniversary of their partnership with CMN Hospitals, the bucket will feature a special, limited-edition design! These buckets are a handy tool for keeping around for a multitude of home improvement projects.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Neighborhoods prepare for National Night Out

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighborhoods planning events for Topeka’s ‘National Night Out’ are gathering all the necessary preparations. Monday, August 1, was pick-up day, where event organizers stopped by the Safe Streets Coalition, at 2209 SW 29 St., to pick up bottled waters, gift cards, food, and other supplies from Dillons or Hy-Vee. Any participating neighborhoods also received financial assistance for other event expenses.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Habitat for Humanity reviewing applicants for home at 427 State

Habitat for Humanity continues its work on its 26th home build. Director Eric Kirby says things are progressing well at 427 State, thanks to a lot of volunteers. The 3-bed, 1-bath home has around 1,200 square feet and a detached garage. It could be done by March 2023. Habitat is...
EMPORIA, KS
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
Three men hold 19-year-old at gunpoint, steal firearms from home

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men held a 19-year-old at gunpoint on Friday and proceeded to steal two guns from his home. The Riley Co. Police Department incident report says around 11 a.m. on Friday, July 29, officers were called to the 500 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of an aggravated assault and burglary.
OGDEN, KS
The Park Lofts in North Kansas City, Missouri used to be the Sears, Roebuck & Company Warehouse that opened in 1913

Original Sears, Roebuck & Co. Warehouse is now apartments.Crewbrom, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons. I used to drive by this building pictured above every day on my way home from work. As far as I remember, it's been used as a living space called Park Lofts. Recently, I learned it was a warehouse constructed in 1912 for Sears, Roebuck and Company. If you work in downtown North Kansas City, it's a convenient find.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
Inside Look at the Walmart Fulfillment Center

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The largest Walmart Fulfillment Center in Kansas celebrated its one year anniversary with a ribbon cutting today. The new facility employs nearly 400 people, which surpasses the original goal of 300. Associates take orders from Walmart’s website, where the items are then picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. Debbie Parkhill, the […]
TOPEKA, KS
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
MANHATTAN, KS
Residents warned: Another scam in Kansas; no discount on utilities

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Some utility billing customers have reported receiving a call offering a $25 discount on City utility services, according to the city of Lawrence social media page. The city warned residents, "This is not an offer from the City of Lawrence. It is a scam to get your...
Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
Car crash in Jackson County sends 3 to the hospital

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two cars were involved in a crash in Jackson County that left three people with non-life-threatening injuries, on Monday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 2 p.m. on August 1 at 110th Road on U.S. Highway 75. A Buick Enclave was traveling North when it collided […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Driver dead in crash near US 71 Highway and Blue Ridge

Update: Kansas City police say that the driver involved in the crash has died from their injuries. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek […]

