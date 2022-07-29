ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

EADS members earn NORAD, Northern Command awards

Romesentinel.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Kristen Hutchins named director of Rome Health Primary Care

ROME — Kristen Hutchins has been named director of Rome Health Primary Care to provide leadership and support for all of the hospital’s affiliated primary care practices, announced Vice-president of Physician Practices Dr. Michael Attilio. A native of Boonville, Hutchins has more than 20 years of experience in...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica police union throws support behind Congressional candidate Wells in 22nd District

UTICA — The union that represents the Utica Police Department has endorsed Republican candidate Steve Wells for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, according to Wells. Wells, of Cazenovia, announced the endorsement on Thursday of the John E. Creedon Police Benevolent Association. Wells was born and raised in Syracuse before moving to Texas, where he worked as a criminal prosecutor. In the Syracuse area, he is a co-founder of the American Food and Vending Corporation.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Sophie A. (Ball) Plantz

Sophie A. Plantz, 84, of Rome, NY, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022, after a long and happy life. She was born in October of 1937 to John and Virginia Ball of Rome. As a teen, Sophie was a fun-loving camp counselor and marched with the RFA Band as a majorette, which earned her the nickname “Boots” from the smitten young man, “Clancy”, she was destined to marry (according to every one of her yearbooks). As foretold, Sophie A. Ball married Ray A. Plantz in the First Baptist Church on December 27, 1956, thus beginning an adventurous bond that lasted until his death in 2010. As an Air Force navigator and spouse, the couple served their country proudly, raising a son and daughter through the challenges of frequent TDY’s and cross-country moves, eventually returning to Rome to continue their journey together as civilians.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Thomas ‘Pat’ Dunn

Thomas “Pat” Dunn, 85, of Greece, N.Y., passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2022. He was born on October 24, 1936, in Rome, N.Y., son of Thomas Patrick Dunn and Gretta Lutz Dunn. Pat was a graduate of Rome Free Academy, class of 1954. In high school he belonged to the Civil Air Patrol. After high school he joined the United States Air Force. He proudly spent three years in the Air Force Security Service in Landsberg, Germany. He returned to Rome for a few years, going to school, and working, as a bartender at Coalyard Charlies Restaurant and Revere Copper and Brass. In the seventies, he joined Kodak Corporation as a film inspector.
ROME, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rome, NY
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rome, NY
City
Boonville, NY
State
Washington State
Romesentinel.com

Quanterian Solutions publishes new resource

UTICA — Quanterion Solutions, 266 Genesee St, has announced an updated reliability engineering resource titled “Electronic Derating for Optimum Component Reliability: Second Edition.”. This publication is beneficial to engineers in the systems, reliability, design, product, manufacturing, mechanical, aerospace or software fields who are interested to improve the reliability...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Community offers input on fate of hospital buildings

UTICA — As construction continues on the Wynn Hospital in downtown Utica, the fate of the other area hospitals still remain unknown. According to Mohawk Valley Health System's website, both St. Elizabeth Medical Center and Faxton St. Luke’s Healthcare will shut down upon completion of the new downtown hospital, citing convenience and quality of care by merging services into one hospital.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Jane B. Gualtieri

Jane B. Gualtieri, 65, of Camden, NY, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family at her side on Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a courageous three-and-a-half year battle with cancer. She was born July 27, 1957, in Rome, NY, a daughter of Eugene and Betty Peek Sauer,...
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lee crash sends both drivers to local hospitals

LEE — Both drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on Lee Center-Taberg Road Saturday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, of Rome, was westbound on Lee Center-Taberg Road around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when she crossed the center line while rounding a curve. Deputies said Iglesias's 2004 Buick sedan struck the back end of an oncoming 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Paul Taylor, 52, of Lee.
LEE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eads#Air Defense#Norad#Air Base#The U S Northern Command#224th Air Defense Group#Peterson Air Force Base#Prospect
Romesentinel.com

Rome teenager reported missing again, police say

ROME — A 14-year-old girl who has run away from home on several occasions so far this year has been reported missing again, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said they are searching for Chloe Wall, age 14, who is believed to be in the Rome or Utica area. Police said Wall was last seen at her home on East Thomas Street between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on July 25. She was reported missing by her father on July 30.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Report: Local jobless rate 3.5% in June, in Utica-Rome area

Unemployment in the Utica-Rome region declined from 5.6% in June 2021 to 3.5% in June 2022. The unemployment rate rose from 3.3 percent in May. For the 12-month period ending June 2022, the non-farm job count in the Utica-Rome region increased 2,400, or 2%, to 123,000. Private sector employment rose 2,000, or 2.2%, to 92,300.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: Moving forward for the blind and visually impaired

The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Camp Abilities program recently benefited from a Service Above Self Gala at the Stanley Theater, raising more than $12,000, thanks to the Rotary Club of Utica. The Camp Abilities program provides camping experiences for area youth with visual challenges. Also,...
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Romesentinel.com

Rescue Hook and Ladder Company topic of talk Aug. 4

OLD FORGE — Old Forge Library and Town of Webb Historical Association are offering a series — Local History and Stories — featuring presentations on a variety of subjects, primarily of historical significance, on Thursdays at 5 p.m. throughout July and August. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the...
OLD FORGE, NY
Romesentinel.com

World Series of Poker to return to Turning Stone

VERONA — The World Series of Poker’s new tournament season at Turning Stone will feature a new ladies-only event and an expanded tournament format for last year’s most popular event. Turning Stone kicks off the 2023 season this Friday with a satellite event in the Poker Room.
VERONA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — Aug. 2, 2022

ABBOTT — Betty B. Abbott, 79, of Taberg, on July 30, 2022. Services 6 p.m. Wednesday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Calling hours 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. BAKER — Jacob M. Baker, 42, of Rome, on July 20, 2022. Services...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

CanalFest celebration returns August 5-7

ROME — Rome Rotary Club promises a weekend filled with fun events and activities during its annual CanalFest celebration set for Friday through Sunday, Aug. 5-7 at Bellamy Harbor Park. Rome Rotary has received a grant from the state Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica Rotary Gala helps CABVI Camp program

UTICA — The Rotary Club of Utica recently held a Service Above Self Gala at the Stanley Theater, raising more than $12,000 to benefit the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired’s Camp Abilities program. A sold-out crowd dined on stage and danced to the music of...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Free clothing distribution at Lowville Baptist Church on Aug. 6

LOWVILLE — Loving Lewis County will have a free clothing distribution from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. The distribution will take place at Lowville Baptist Church, in the classrooms. There will be a huge variety of clothing in good and excellent condition for men and...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Trespass charged at Rome car lot, police say

ROME — A Rome man is accused of trespassing on a motor vehicle lot on South Jay Street, leading to an investigation into the possible theft of catalytic converters, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Louis Schipano, 38, of Rome, was spotted walking along South George Street...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli

Lucy R. (Gizzi) Fanelli, 94, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Rome Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Lucy was born in Rome on May 12, 1928, daughter of Eugenio and Maria Ceci Gizzi. On May 7, 1955, she married Paul A. Fanelli at St. John the Baptist Church, a blessed union of 66 years. Paul passed away January 29, 2022.
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy