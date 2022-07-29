ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

DRAW-athon: No material? No experience? No problem!

By HV1 Staff
hudsonvalleyone.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hudsonvalleyone.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 2 – Aug 8

Get sand in your eyes – For dark fantasy fans, Neil Gaiman is a household name and a source of prolific inspiration. Local fans feel particularly close, as Gaiman has counted the Hudson Valley as one of his homes in the past. This Friday, August 5, World’s End Comics in Kingston will be holding a special 6 p.m.-midnight premiere party for the latest Gaiman story to come to life on the screen, Sandman. The comic on which it is based came out back in 1989, and after decades of false starts and development woes, the long-awaited TV adaptation is here. Attendees will watch the first six episodes in a back-to-back binge, hopefully in costume (prizes will be awarded). Admission is free but pre-registration is required. See worldsendkingston.com to sign up.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

A visual odyssey through the Shawangunk Mountains

Looking at the trees that surround us, it seems there could be nothing in nature more solid and immutable. But in New Paltz-based photographer Nora Scarlett’s Trunks of the Gunks, first published in 2016 and revised for 2022, the forests of the Shawangunk Mountains are revealed as dynamic. We see a constantly changing landscape, one shaped by time and the environment where trees companionably intertwine limbs, twist and turn as they reject the darkness and thrive in the most improbable of locations.
NEW PALTZ, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

CCA program comes to a premature end…for now

In mid-July, Hudson Valley Community Power (HVCP) customers were returned to Central Hudson electricity service due to a default by the program’s energy supplier Columbia Utilities Power, LLC. Among the local communities who joined the fixed-rate 100 percent renewable energy Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program include Saugerties, New Paltz, Red Hook and Marbletown.
SAUGERTIES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
Kingston, NY
Entertainment
hudsonvalleyone.com

Voting on August 23, here’s what you need to know

There are four elections on August 23 for local voters to be concerned with, three for congressional seats and for a State Senate seat. But there is much confusion because two of those congressional seat elections feature current Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. One is a primary election and one is a special election to fill a vacant seat.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston declares Drought Emergency with watering restrictions, boil water near Stony Run

Minutes ago, a citywide Drought Emergency was declared for all City of Kingston water customers. City officials told residents in a statement to immediately stop daytime watering of their lawns (except between 9-10pm), deactivate all water features, and cease washing sidewalks, buildings and cars. Get caught violating the restrictions and you could be issued a $50 penalty by the city for each violation.
KINGSTON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Police: Gun pulled on Domino’s pizza deliverer in Saugerties

Every pizza delivery driver’s nightmare is an encounter with a hostile customer. This is exactly what Saugerties Police responded to when a 911 call came in July 30th with a report of a gun being pulled on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver. Upon investigation, police reported that 45-year-old...
SAUGERTIES, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Defending against lawsuit will cost taxpayers 25k

Woodstock Library officials have learned that defending against a lawsuit aiming to stop the facility’s move to Dixon Avenue will cost $25,000, according to an estimate from attorneys. “It’s my intention to make it very clear to the public how much this lawsuit is costing them and their taxpayer...
WOODSTOCK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy