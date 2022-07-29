DRAW-athon: No material? No experience? No problem!

hudsonvalleyone.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
This New York Campground is Truly One-Of-A-KindTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel Maven
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Aug 2 – Aug 8
Get sand in your eyes – For dark fantasy fans, Neil Gaiman is a household name and a source of prolific inspiration. Local fans feel particularly close, as Gaiman has counted the Hudson Valley as one of his homes in the past. This Friday, August 5, World’s End Comics in Kingston will be holding a special 6 p.m.-midnight premiere party for the latest Gaiman story to come to life on the screen, Sandman. The comic on which it is based came out back in 1989, and after decades of false starts and development woes, the long-awaited TV adaptation is here. Attendees will watch the first six episodes in a back-to-back binge, hopefully in costume (prizes will be awarded). Admission is free but pre-registration is required. See worldsendkingston.com to sign up.
hudsonvalleyone.com
A visual odyssey through the Shawangunk Mountains
Looking at the trees that surround us, it seems there could be nothing in nature more solid and immutable. But in New Paltz-based photographer Nora Scarlett’s Trunks of the Gunks, first published in 2016 and revised for 2022, the forests of the Shawangunk Mountains are revealed as dynamic. We see a constantly changing landscape, one shaped by time and the environment where trees companionably intertwine limbs, twist and turn as they reject the darkness and thrive in the most improbable of locations.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Developers pitch plan to turn former box factory into a three-story hotel
Partners in the Woodstock Way Hotel went before the Village of New Paltz Planning Board last month to discuss plans for Water Street Trails Hotel, a 26-room, three-story inn on property located at 11 Water Street. The plans for the hotel, which would be built alongside the Wallkill River and...
hudsonvalleyone.com
CCA program comes to a premature end…for now
In mid-July, Hudson Valley Community Power (HVCP) customers were returned to Central Hudson electricity service due to a default by the program’s energy supplier Columbia Utilities Power, LLC. Among the local communities who joined the fixed-rate 100 percent renewable energy Community Choice Aggregation (CCA) program include Saugerties, New Paltz, Red Hook and Marbletown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsonvalleyone.com
Voting on August 23, here’s what you need to know
There are four elections on August 23 for local voters to be concerned with, three for congressional seats and for a State Senate seat. But there is much confusion because two of those congressional seat elections feature current Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. One is a primary election and one is a special election to fill a vacant seat.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Kingston declares Drought Emergency with watering restrictions, boil water near Stony Run
Minutes ago, a citywide Drought Emergency was declared for all City of Kingston water customers. City officials told residents in a statement to immediately stop daytime watering of their lawns (except between 9-10pm), deactivate all water features, and cease washing sidewalks, buildings and cars. Get caught violating the restrictions and you could be issued a $50 penalty by the city for each violation.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Police: Gun pulled on Domino’s pizza deliverer in Saugerties
Every pizza delivery driver’s nightmare is an encounter with a hostile customer. This is exactly what Saugerties Police responded to when a 911 call came in July 30th with a report of a gun being pulled on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver. Upon investigation, police reported that 45-year-old...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Defending against lawsuit will cost taxpayers 25k
Woodstock Library officials have learned that defending against a lawsuit aiming to stop the facility’s move to Dixon Avenue will cost $25,000, according to an estimate from attorneys. “It’s my intention to make it very clear to the public how much this lawsuit is costing them and their taxpayer...
Comments / 0