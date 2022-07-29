ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

A midtown Tulsa church says their statue of Jesus was stolen

By Kelsey Kane, FOX23 News
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. — Have you found Jesus? A midtown Tulsa church wants you to let them know if you do.

Yale Avenue Christian Church, near East 41st Street and South Yale Avenue, said a statue of Jesus was stolen from their prayer garden.

Missing Jesus statue A midtown Tulsa church is looking for a statue of Jesus that went missing from their prayer garden a few weeks ago.

Reverend Andy Campbell said the theft happened a few weeks ago, and he has no idea why someone would take the statue.

“I mean maybe somebody took it, maybe somebody has it at their home. That would be the best case scenario to me, is somebody felt they needed it for their own spiritual life at their place and that they are finding inspiration from it,” said Campbell.

He said he doesn’t know of any monetary value the statue holds. It was part of a prayer garden at the church, in which Campbell said a father and son were instrumental in putting together in the late 1970s.

Campbell says they just want their statue back, and they will not press any charges if someone comes forward to return it.

“It’s just kind of sad to see it gone,” said Campbell. “It’s not going to stop our ministries or anything else that we’re doing, but it’s just something that we wonder what has happened to it, and we’re hoping we can find someone who would be kind enough to give it back to us.”

