Kentucky State

Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief: How you can help

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Fox 19
 4 days ago
www.fox19.com

Fox 19

Day 3: Ohio Task Force 1 conducts water rescue after deadly floods in KY

JACKSON, Ky. (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 entered their third day of search efforts after deadly floods continue to engulf Southeastern Kentucky communities. The team conducted a search and rescue operation going from house to house in boats to assist with emergency needs near the Hindman and Knott County, Kentucky line.
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox 19

Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky. Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police. The charges stem from a missing person investigation...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Ohio voters cast ballots in speical primary Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election. Polls just opened at 6:30 a.m. and they won’t close until 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line by that time can still vote. Ohio is having this second primary due...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
CINCINNATI, OH

