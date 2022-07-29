Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief: How you can help

www.fox19.com
Kentucky Air National Guardsman, K9 duo help search and rescue efforts in eastern Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky continues to deploy all of its resources to help the flood victims in the eastern part of the state. That includes the Kentucky Air National Guard, which used one of the organization’s most unique assets. Master Sergeant Rudy Parsons and his search and rescue...
Day 3: Ohio Task Force 1 conducts water rescue after deadly floods in KY
JACKSON, Ky. (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 entered their third day of search efforts after deadly floods continue to engulf Southeastern Kentucky communities. The team conducted a search and rescue operation going from house to house in boats to assist with emergency needs near the Hindman and Knott County, Kentucky line.
Cincinnati rescue collects pet supplies for people impacted by KY floods
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati rescue is working to send 12 thousand pounds of pet supplies to FEMA and Emergency management officials to help pet owners affected by the deadly flood in Eastern Kentucky. All Dogs Come from Heaven has been packing a truck with pet supplies this weekend...
Man arrested after missing Mississippi girl found in NKY
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old was arrested after he allegedly took a 13-year-old girl from Mississippi to Northern Kentucky. Robin Velasquez-Perez, 19, is being held on a $10,000 bond for rape, custodial interference and an immigration-related charge, according to Covington police. The charges stem from a missing person investigation...
Ohio voters cast ballots in speical primary Tuesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio residents are heading to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special primary election. Polls just opened at 6:30 a.m. and they won’t close until 7:30 p.m. Anyone in line by that time can still vote. Ohio is having this second primary due...
West Chester man uses health scare to turn his life around, help others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Working out and staying healthy is sometimes easier said than done. For a West Chester man, his doctor gave him bad news a few years ago and that’s when he made his health a priority. “I thought instead of trying to find a gym that I...
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
