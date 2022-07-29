McKinney North, Celina state champion hurdlers to represent U.S. at World Championships

starlocalmedia.com
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry Lease
Former Irving Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 2nd GraderLarry LeaseIrving, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Meet the 'Mesquite Team' that's bringing equestrian drill team into an era of renaissance
Out of the loss of a co-captain, the Texas Spirit Riders have taken rodeos by storm across the state and established themselves as Mesquite’s performance team. Texas Spirit Rider Captain Erica Bednarz is on a mission to grow the once-dying sport of equestrian drill team and launch the Texas Spirit Riders into a national status as America’s rodeo performance team, stealing every show for the five-and-a-half minutes they perform.
Get to know accomplished tennis player, guitarist and Plano native, Tiffany Hollebeck
Tiffany Hollebeck was born and raised in Plano. She grew up playing many sports but loved tennis the most and played it all the way until she graduated college. Hollebeck says she didn’t know what she wanted to study in college and changed her major four times before pursuing a major in Applied Physiology Sport Management. Hollebeck played five years of college tennis and was a graduate assistant men’s and women’s tennis coach for one year. She recently moved to Oklahoma City for a front office job with a hockey team in its inaugural year in the city.
Bump, set, spike: Area volleyball players compete in nationals
The start of the 2022 high school volleyball season is rapidly approaching, with the UIL allowing teams across Texas to hold their first practice on Monday and to participate in their first match of the regular season on Aug. 8. And while that brings a sense of anticipation, players in...
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game
A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
Meet Victoria Hernandez, a Flower Mound student who's been writing for Star Local Media this summer
This summer, Star Local Media welcomed Flower Mound resident and University of Arkansas student Victoria Hernandez to our editorial staff as an intern. Hernandez is studying English and journalism at the University of Arkansas. This summer, she focused on providing local coverage to readers of multiple Star Local Media newspapers, focusing on The Leader, which services the communities of Carrollton, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Hernandez has highlighted those who are making a difference in their communities (such as the founder of Kindred Creatives Art and Literary Press), has given local updates, including insight on a highly anticipated Flower Mound park, and has written engaging feature stories, including one about a Frisco band that is anything but average.
Plano West Symphony wins 9th state competition, but for conductor, it’s more about the beauty of creating music
The Plano West Senior High School Symphony Orchestra won its state champion title at the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Honor Orchestra competition for another year, placing first in the state for the high school full orchestra category. Conductor Ryan Ross submitted recordings from his orchestra’s UIL (University Interscholastic League)...
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
UT Arlington Grad defies the Odds
Carolyn Woahloe is now officially a Licensed Nurse Practitioner. From CNA to LVN, ADN, BSN, MSN, and now NP, Woahloe proves that anything is possible. While there are many others who reached the same milestone, this recent grad survived a life of poverty and civil war in Liberia. She didn't enter a classroom until the age of 10 and learned an entirely new language and culture in order to achieve her goal of giving back. She now heads the Liberian Nurses Association and shares why she is thrilled to use her story of survival to inspire others.
Big Pink Pig Smoker in Lake Dallas, Texas
I found this roadside attraction and didn’t want to hog it for myself. This big pink pig smoker at Chasin’ Tail BBQ in Lake Dallas, Texas is anything but boar-ing. Owner Mike Cooper originally began Chasin’ Tail BBQ on the bbq competition circuit. Eventually he brought in co-owner Brooke Asbell and took his passion, and his pork, to a brick and mortar location in Hickory Creek. After a move, the restaurant is now located in Lake Dallas.
Coppell Women's Club to meet August 3
The Coppell Women's Club Welcome Back Coffee is on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 10:30 am. If you are new in Coppell or if you have lived here for years, we welcome you and invite you to our kickoff for our club year. We hope to see you there!. The...
Meet Carl Hu, an Allen High School student who has been writing for Star Local Media this summer
Carl Hu is one of 18 interns selected by the University of North Texas Scripps Howard Foundation to work at media outlets across the state. For his internship, Hu has been writing news stories for The Allen American at Star Local Media. That includes covering community difference-makers with a story...
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
We Tried the New StretchLab in Dallas
When it comes to self-care, Dallas offers plenty of options. Dallas has a nightclub/gym for those who need to be hella pumped up through live music. There's a tickle bar for those who find that kind of thing relaxing, plus oxygen bars, a Botox bar, naked yoga and plenty of soul-cycling, pole-dancing, rock-climbing, pilates and CrossFit studios.
15 Reasons Why Fort Worth is the Chicken Fried Steak Capital
For me, and maybe you, too, chicken-fried steak started and stopped at Massey’s, an old-school diner on Eighth Avenue that served simple and delicious comfort food to all walks of Fort Worth life. The wealthy, the poor, blue collars, and white collars lined up to sit at wobbly tables and red plastic booths for meatloaf and fried chicken and chicken and dumplings and freshly made dinner rolls and desserts.
This Fort Worth rancher has given away $600 million including $25 million this week
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Meet Brian Wysong, co-founder and CEO of Frisco brand Tumbleweed TexStyles
When Brian Wysong decided to become a Frisco teacher, the career move led him to meet his now business partner Jeb Matulich. The two have since formed Tumbleweed TexStyles, a lifestyles and apparel brand based on a passion for Texana that now has a flagship location in The Rail District. Today, Wysong serves as both co-founder and CEO of Tumbleweed TexStyles.
Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated seafood restaurants in Dallas from Tripadvisor.
Highest paying jobs in Dallas that require a graduate degree
Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest- paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.
