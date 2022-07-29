Rob’s Friday Morning Forecast: July 29, 2022

www.wctv.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Rob’s Tuesday Noon Forecast: Aug. 2, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. Shower chances are back again today and for the next few. The more showers should help keep the temps from getting so high. It will...
WCTV
Mike’s Evening First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Aug. 2
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Despite the delayed start, showers and thunderstorms were developing and moving through portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday evening. One thunderstorm in the eastern areas of Tallahassee prompted a delayed start to an event at Cascades Park. Showers and storms will continue to...
WCTV
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
WCTV
Long missing WWII soldier laid to rest
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
WCTV
TPD warns of city utility call scam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has seen reports piling up of people receiving scam calls from the City of Tallahassee Utilities Office with overdue exact balances owed on accounts, demanding payments. “One way for someone to know right off the bat that it’s a scam is if...
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
WCTV
Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home. Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago. Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue. Exclusive: Marietta woman diagnosed with monkeypox talks about her recovery. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
WCTV
LCSO announces Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of Monday, Royle King is the new Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB). The sheriff and other community leaders introduced King as the group’s new leader at an event Monday morning outside the sheriff’s office. King...
WCTV
UPDATE: LCSO launches Council on Status of Men, Boys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has selected the new point person for their newly created council tasked with addressing the factors behind gun violence and shootings in Leon County. The new Council on the Status of Men and Boys is in response to the sheriff’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died. FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night. Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He...
WCTV
Man arrested after alleged five-hour crime spree in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole two vehicles, tried to push his way into a home, and led law enforcement officers on a chase Monday afternoon, said Taylor County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Gina Deeson. According to a news release, the incident began to...
WCTV
‘Shoes 4 School’ giving out shoes to students ahead of school year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local organization is helping kids start the school year off right with a brand new pair of shoes. Sunday is the ‘Shoes 4 School’ event at the Civic Center and Pastor Quincy Griffin from the Family Worship and Praise Center Church, along with other volunteers, will be providing shoes to 4,000 students from around the county.
WCTV
Blind magician teaching magic to kids with visual impairments
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A magician is visiting Tallahassee and performed a show at Cap City Video Lounge Sunday. He’s legally blind, and many of his tricks are designed to be enjoyed by those who are visually impaired. “I’ve actually taught myself and trained myself to teach magic that’s...
WCTV
Volunteers working to beautify Home Front Veterans Community
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Armed with paintbrushes and smiles, volunteers are working to make an apartment complex for disabled veterans into a home they can be proud of. They’ve finished painting one of two buildings at Home Front Veterans Community, which houses about 50 disabled veterans who were previously homeless.
Comments / 0