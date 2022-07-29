ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Judge was right to ban media from Prince Philip will hearing, court rules

By David Pegg and Rob Evans
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nqs8r_0gxUG4gL00
Duke of Edinburgh Photograph: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

A judge acted correctly when he decided to hold a secret court hearing in which he banned the public from inspecting Prince Philip’s will, the court of appeal has ruled.

Three appeal court judges ruled that the media did not have the right to attend the hearing or to be notified about it, adding that publicity would have compromised the need to preserve the dignity of the Queen and her family’s privacy.

On Friday the judges dismissed the legal challenge from the Guardian , which had argued that the original decision to exclude the media undermined the fundamental principle of open justice requiring the public access to court proceedings.

Last year Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the family division of the high court, held a private hearing where he approved a confidential application from lawyers for the royal family to seal Philip’s will.

The Windsor family has since 1911 managed to exempt itself from provisions in British law that ordinarily require wills of British citizens to be public.

For more than a century, high court judges have held secret hearings and granted private applications to keep confidential 33 wills belonging to members of the royal family. The judiciary has never rejected such an application from the Windsors.

Related: Secrecy of royal wills questioned by senior officials, documents reveal

The Guardian has reported that these secret rulings have barred the public from knowing how assets worth at least £187m at today’s prices , which were outlined in these closed wills, have been distributed.

In Friday’s ruling, which followed a hearing last week , two appeal court judges – Sir Geoffrey Vos, master of the rolls, and Dame Victoria Sharp, president of the Queen’s bench division – said the central issue was whether McFarlane acted wrongly and unfairly when he excluded the media from the hearing in July last year where he decided to seal Philip’s will for 90 years. Philip died in April last year at the age of 99.

They examined whether McFarlane could have considered an alternative arrangement that would have allowed journalists to have a “measure of scrutiny” about how he had come to his decision.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Vos and Sharp said they had taken account of the public interest in open justice, but decided that “these are exceptional circumstances”, adding: “It is true that the law applies equally to the royal family but that does not mean that the law produces the same outcomes in all situations.”

They said that the need for open justice was “adequately served” by McFarlane’s decision to publish a ruling explaining his decision.

“The two critically important things to protect were … the public interest in a) protecting the dignity, and b) protecting the private rights of the sovereign and close members of her family,” they concluded.

Related: £187m of Windsor family wealth hidden in secret royal wills

“The hearing was at a hugely sensitive time for the sovereign and her family, and those interests would not have been protected if there had been protracted hearings reported in the press rather than a single occasion on which full reasons for what had been decided were published.”

The judges accepted the Guardian’s submissions that the attorney general was not the only individual who could speak to the public interest in a matter of public law, adding that the hearing could have received submissions from the media as well.

In Friday’s ruling a third judge, Lady Justice King, agreed that McFarlane was correct in excluding the media. However, she also wrote that he should have thought more creatively about alternative ways of permitting the media to scrutinise his decision.

Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat minister who has also written a book about the royals, said: “This court ruling is wholly inappropriate in a country that purports to be a modern democracy. It is a spurious argument that the sealing of Philip’s will is necessary to maintain the dignity of the crown.

“Dignity is earned, it is not a right. And dignity is earned by not behaving in an undignified manner, not by applying a blanket of secrecy to that which should be open.”

A Guardian News & Media spokesperson said: “Last year GNM was granted permission to appeal against the high court’s decision to allow the Duke of Edinburgh’s will to be sealed away for 90 years in a private hearing, without notifying the press. While the ruling concludes no legal error was made, we brought the case to promote open justice principles and ensure that procedure is followed.

“We welcome the court of appeal’s finding that the high court was wrong to suggest that only the attorney general can speak for the public interest and that as a principle of law, the media should be able to make submissions to make that case. We are pleased that the court of appeal reiterated its support for the principles of open justice and the role of the free press.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Vos
Person
Norman Baker
Person
Prince Philip
The Independent

Courts Archie

The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage have failed to persuade the Supreme Court to intervene in a life-support treatment battle.Archie Battersbee’s mother and father, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, had asked Supreme Court justices to give them more time to carry on their fight.Ms Dance and Mr Battersbee want the United Nations to consider the case after losing life-support treatment fights in the High Court and Court of Appeal in London.They wanted Supreme Court justices to bar hospital bosses from stopping life-support treatment until they have had time to make an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

UK Supreme Court refuses to intervene in life-support battle

LONDON — (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old boy who was left in a comatose state after suffering brain damage have failed to persuade the U.K. Supreme Court to intervene in a life-support treatment battle. Archie Battersbee's parents filed an urgent appeal to the Supreme Court on...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Edinburgh Photograph#Knowi
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Prince Harry's legal fight with the Home Office over police protection decision 'has cost the taxpayer more than £100,000'

Prince Harry's legal battle with the Home Office over police protection for the Sussexes has cost the taxpayer £100,000 so far, it was claimed today. The Duke of Sussex, 37, has been taking legal action against the department after being told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of personal protective security when visiting from the US.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 29, who left his partner of 10 years for Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them reveals he is now her CARER after she goes partially blind

A married father-of-two who left his partner and kids for a Ukrainian refugee who came to live with them has told of the backlash he and his new girlfriend have received. Tony Garnett, 29, opted to abandon his family to rent a house with refugee Sofiia Karkadym, 22, just 10 days after she arrived to live with them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

382K+
Followers
89K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy