Astronomy

Asteroid Size of Chrysler Building Traveling at 13,100 MPH Towards Earth

By Aristos Georgiou
 4 days ago
Robert Wightman
3d ago

Just love the title asteroid headed towards the Earth. And then they admit actually it will miss by 18 times the distance between the earth and the moon. Are they having a hard time trying to find things to write about without making up misleading headlines.

greatwhitefisherman
2d ago

this is like the 30th "asteroid headed toward earth" in the span of a few months. little boy crying wolf

Travel + Leisure

NASA Just Released the Most-detailed Photos of Space Ever — Take a Look

NASA has released the first images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, a $5 billion project more than two decades in the making — and they're absolutely breathtaking. Released on Monday by President Biden, the first image is the deepest infrared image of space ever taken. It depicts galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, located 4.6 billion light-years away, behind which are shows dozens of ancient galaxies more than 13 billion light-years away. "This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground," wrote NASA in a press release.
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
Jax Hudur

Science Proves the Biblical Event When the Sun Stopped For Joshua

Joshua Commanding the Sun to Stand Still upon GibeonJohn_Martin/ Wiki Public Domain. According to the Old Testament version of the bible, one of the greatest miracles happened as Joshua, who was engaged in a battle against Canaan, asked God to stop the sun and the moon so that his army may continue fighting and accomplish victory.
Astronomy
NASA
Science
Planets
Newsweek

Passenger Can't Believe View out the Plane Over Arizona: 'Meteor Crater'

A plane passenger couldn't believe their eyes when they looked out the window over Arizona and saw a meteor crater. The massive gouge in the Earth's surface was clearly visible from the sky, arguably one of the better vantage points to appreciate its vastness. The traveler shared a snap to Reddit, under username u/aurallyskilled, as they raved about the incredible view.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Solar storm about to strike Earth in a ‘direct hit’

A solar storm is predicted to hit the Earth tomorrow that could disrupt GPS and radio signals. The impact of a “snake-like filament” from the Sun, which Nasa predicts will happen on 19 July, will be a “direct hit” according to Dr Tamitha Skov, adding that we should “expect signal disruptions on Earth’s nightside”. It is also possible that aurora might be visible in some regions of the Earth.
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
Daily Mail

China carries out successful test of giant SAIL that can change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk

In space no one can keep it clean, with the total mass of all objects in orbit said to equate to around 9,900 tonnes. To combat this, Chinese scientists have developed a huge sail, which they say can be used to change the orbit of dead rockets and satellites so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere and don't become space junk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
