9 things to do this weekend: Back-to-School fun, multi-cultural fest. and Harry Potter fans

ORLANDO, Fla. — 1. YMCA to host Back-to-School celebrations

The YMCA of Central Florida will host two back-to-school celebrations to help local children and families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Where:

South Orlando YMCA - 814 W Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando

and

Wayne Densch YMCA - 870 N Hastings St., Orlando

When:

Saturday July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2. Farm Share food distribution in Orlando

Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Orlando area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Where:

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist - 4077 Prince Hall Blvd., Orlando

When:

Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. until supplies last

3. Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammar at Hard Rock Live Orlando

Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammar are set to perform at Hard Rock Live Orlando.

Where:

Hark Rock Live Orlando – 6050 Universal Blvd. Orlando

When:

Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

4. One Love One Heart Multi-Cultural Festival

A free multi-cultural festival for the entire family, music, dancing, singing, live band, DJ, vendors and more.

Where:

Lake Eola Park – 512 East Washington St., Orlando

When:

Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake Eola Park, Orlando

5. “Catch Me If You Can” The Musical

“Catch Me If You Can” is the musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Where:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando

When:

Saturday, July 29 and Sunday July 30 at 7 p.m.

6. “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan”

The Garden Theater will wrap its showings of “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan,” this weekend.

Where:

Garden Theatre – 160 West Plant St., Winter Garden

When: Saturday, July 30, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 31, 2 p.m.

7. PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure

The pups from “PAW Patrol” embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

Where:

Addition Financial Arena – 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando

When:

Saturday, July 30 and Sunday July 31 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

8. LeakyCon 2022

Harry Potter fans from across the globe will gather for a weekend-long celebration of “The Boy Who Lived.”

Where:

Orange County Convention Center – 9800 International Dr., Orlando

When:

July 29-30

9. Blue Öyster Cult at SeaWorld Orlando’s Electric Ocean Concert Series

Blue Öyster Cult is set to perform at SeaWorld Orlando’s Electric Ocean Concert Series.

Where:

SeaWorld Orlando’s Nautilus Theater - 7007 Sea World Dr., Orlando.

When:

Sunday, July 31 at 4 p.m.

