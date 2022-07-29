ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

9 things to do this weekend: Back-to-School fun, multi-cultural fest. and Harry Potter fans

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m7wAL_0gxUDKpL00
9 things to do this weekend: Back-to-School fun, multi-cultural fest. and Harry Potter fans

ORLANDO, Fla. — 1. YMCA to host Back-to-School celebrations

The YMCA of Central Florida will host two back-to-school celebrations to help local children and families prepare for the upcoming school year.

Where:

South Orlando YMCA - 814 W Oak Ridge Rd., Orlando

and

Wayne Densch YMCA - 870 N Hastings St., Orlando

When:

Saturday July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2. Farm Share food distribution in Orlando

Farm Share is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Orlando area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Where:

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist - 4077 Prince Hall Blvd., Orlando

When:

Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m. until supplies last

3. Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammar at Hard Rock Live Orlando

Fitz and the Tantrums and Andy Grammar are set to perform at Hard Rock Live Orlando.

Where:

Hark Rock Live Orlando – 6050 Universal Blvd. Orlando

When:

Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m.

4. One Love One Heart Multi-Cultural Festival

A free multi-cultural festival for the entire family, music, dancing, singing, live band, DJ, vendors and more.

Where:

Lake Eola Park – 512 East Washington St., Orlando

When:

Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P46oc_0gxUDKpL00
Lake Eola Park, Orlando Lake Eola Park, Orlando (GABRIEL HOLT)

5. “Catch Me If You Can” The Musical

“Catch Me If You Can” is the musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Where:

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – 445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando

When:

Saturday, July 29 and Sunday July 30 at 7 p.m.

6. “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan”

The Garden Theater will wrap its showings of “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan,” this weekend.

Where:

Garden Theatre – 160 West Plant St., Winter Garden

When: Saturday, July 30, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 31, 2 p.m.

7. PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure

The pups from “PAW Patrol” embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

Where:

Addition Financial Arena – 12777 N. Gemini Blvd., Orlando

When:

Saturday, July 30 and Sunday July 31 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

8. LeakyCon 2022

Harry Potter fans from across the globe will gather for a weekend-long celebration of “The Boy Who Lived.”

Where:

Orange County Convention Center – 9800 International Dr., Orlando

When:

July 29-30

9. Blue Öyster Cult at SeaWorld Orlando’s Electric Ocean Concert Series

Blue Öyster Cult is set to perform at SeaWorld Orlando’s Electric Ocean Concert Series.

Where:

SeaWorld Orlando’s Nautilus Theater - 7007 Sea World Dr., Orlando.

When:

Sunday, July 31 at 4 p.m.

Do you always want to be the first to know what’s happening in Central Florida? Download the WFTV news app and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

You can also click here to have updates sent straight to your inbox.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Happy 147th birthday Orlando: Here’s how the city got its name

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is celebrating its 147th birthday Sunday. Do you know how The City Beautiful came about?. Historians said Orlando dates back to 1838 during the height of the Seminole Wars. The U.S. Army reportedly built Fort Gatlin south of the present-day Orlando city limits to protect settlers from attacks by Indians.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds

ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Society
City
Winter Garden, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
fox35orlando.com

Female-run firearms group in Florida boosting confidence between women, guns

MELBOURNE, Fla. - Tara Dustin is locked and loaded. The 24-year-old joined Black Hawk Security a few weeks ago, hoping to get her armed security license for work. "I am a girly girl. I get my nails done. I like makeup. I like dancing. I like being girly, but I will still carry a gun. There is nothing wrong with being a girl who carries a weapon," Dustin said. "I always told myself, no I am not interested. I will just stick with being unarmed security, then my managers came to me about being armed," she added.
MELBOURNE, FL
orangeobserver.com

URGENT: West Orange Realtor Jane Dunkelberger reported missing

Winter Garden resident and local Realtor Jane Dunkelberger, 51, is missing. Dunkelberger was last seen Friday, July 29. She and her daughter went to a local bank to run some errands, and Dunkelberger later was dropped off at home. That was the last time her family has seen her or even heard from her.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gloria Estefan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Things To Do#Seaworld Orlando#Cult#Localevent#Parade#Orlando Farm Share#Floridians#Congress#Farm Share
bungalower

Counties prepare for hot potato handoff of SunRail in 2024

Since its launch, the Florida Department of Transportation has had the responsibility for the development, design, engineering, construction, installation, procurement, operation, and maintenance of the SunRail system, but that’s about to change. SunRail is a 61-mile commuter rail system that spans four counties and 17 stations, including DeLand Station,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man found dead in car in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Orange County, deputies said. The man, identified as Wingly St. Vil, 39, was found with traumatic injuries in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Americana Boulevard, just west of Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
103K+
Followers
116K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy