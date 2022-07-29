NBC gives Pete Williams retirement send-off with ‘Today’ tribute

Tweet

NBC is spending the week commemorating the three-decade career of longtime justice correspondent Pete Williams, culminating in an on-air tribute on the “Today” show on Friday morning.

The network’s morning program played a segment showing clips of Williams’ career highlights covering the most consequential decisions from the Supreme Court and news coming from the Justice Department and federal government during his 29 years with NBC.

“Pete is the most meticulous, most intelligent journalist on any beat,” Andrea Mitchell, a longtime colleague and friend of Williams at the network, said.

Moderator of “Meet The Press” and NBC political director Chuck Todd said Williams “could explain it better, earlier and faster” than anyone in journalism.

Williams announced his retirement in May. He first came to Washington, D.C., in 1986 as a press aide for then-Rep. Dick Cheney (R-Wyo.).

“The first thing I look at when I look at that tape is how little I’ve changed over the years,” Williams joked on Friday after watching the tribute segment.

“Today” host Hoda Kotb asked the veteran reporter what his plans would be come Monday morning, his first not having to get ready to come to work.

“Turn the alarm off and go back to sleep,” he replied.