Clay County Commission, School Board candidates receive Builders’ endorsement

Nassau School Board nixes citizens’ budget advisory committee
The idea was suggested as a method of greater transparency. A proposal that would remake power on the Nassau County School Board failed on a 4-1 vote. The idea, a citizens’ budget advisory committee, was suggested as a method of greater transparency. “I’ve presented to each of you the...
Clay County commissioners leave millage rate unchanged
The millage rate set by the Clay County Board of County Commissioners remains unchanged, but residents in unincorporated areas will pay more. The commissioners voted on a maximum millage rate for fiscal year 2022-2023. The overall millage rate did not increase from the current rate, 8.601. However, the rate for two taxing units has changed. The rate for county services has decreased by 0.0122, but the rate for the unincorporated services (Municipal Service Taxing Units) has increased by the same amount to 0.1343.
Veteran, award-winning educator appointed to Columbia County School Board
Cherie Hill was running unopposed for the opening so she starts early. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed longtime award-winning educator Cherie Hill to an opening on the Columbia County School Board. Hill was an unopposed candidate for the vacant District 3 seat in the Aug. 23 election, so she will take...
Here are the changes that Duval County voters can expect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s primary is Aug. 23, and early voting will begin Monday in Duval County. Many voters may find some changes regarding their voting sites. Duval County did have 199 precincts, but with the upcoming election, that number is now 187. Even though Jacksonville is growing...
Bradford County commissioners dismiss funding proposal for fire rescue services
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - ”We have great support in this community.”. The fire department was the focus of a Bradford County commission meeting. In the meeting, Bradford County commissioners made a motion to remove the one-cent sales tax from the table. Despite the proposal being dismissed, Bradford County Fire...
Clay County officials lay out plans to keep schools safe
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Ahead of the new school year, Clay County officials on Monday laid out their plans to keep students safe and protect against mass shootings. Law enforcement met Monday at the Clay County Emergency Operations Center with staff from Tynes Elementary School in Middleburg about their active shooter plan.
School safety changes in Clay County for upcoming school year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There is a new plan in place to keep kids in clay county safe in case of an emergency – like an active shooter. First responders including those law enforcement officials came together about a month ago to discuss those plans. We actually had the chance to sit inside of one of those meetings with school and law enforcement officials.
Duval County preparing for I-95 and I-10 construction project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County, get ready for even more construction on our highways. Along with improving the Myrtle Avenue Bridge, the Florida Department of Transportation says this project will expand the width of the Interstate 95 northbound and southbound lanes. FDOT is looking to improve the highway traffic...
Jacksonville councilman proposes $3M bill to help struggling families with rent, light bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Councilman Reggie Gaffney filed a bill Monday to allocate $3 million for struggling families in the Jacksonville area and to continue the fight to decrease violence across the city. The money allocated to this funding is funded by the $73 million set aside in the Mayor’s...
‘20 is plenty’: Jacksonville leaders discuss how to lower neighborhood speed limits to 20 mph
Jacksonville city leaders are looking at ways to bump speed limits down in neighborhood streets from 30 mph to 20 mph. This comes on the heels of a Smart Growth American Study, which revealed Jacksonville is the 6th most dangerous city in the country for pedestrians. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Nikki Fried, Bakari Sellers plan Jacksonville town hall Tuesday
The CNN commentator lends star power for Fried event in Murray Hill. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried brings her campaign’s closing argument to Jacksonville Tuesday night. And she won’t be alone. CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, a former Democratic elected official from South Carolina, will take part in a...
Bakari Sellers boosts Nikki Fried ahead of campaign stretch run
CNN commentator Sellers co-hosted a Jacksonville town hall with Fried. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried spent time in Jacksonville for a pre-Primary “day of action,” which culminated with national support. Fried appeared with CNN’s Bakari Sellers at a Murray Hill bar called “The Walrus” for a town hall....
City issues permit for Flying Fish Taphouse at former Millhouse Restaurant
The city issued a permit July 29 for the former Millhouse Restaurant near Jacksonville International Airport to be remodeled into the Flying Fish Taphouse. Tannam Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the $235,000 project to convert the 5,990-square-foot restaurant, which was built in 2005 at 1341 Airport Road.
Voting in Florida: How, where, when to cast ballots before Election Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In-person voting in Florida’s primary begins Aug. 8 in Duval, Bradford and Putnam counties and later that week in all 67 counties in the state. People who choose to vote by mail already have their ballots and can vote right away. We’re here to help...
HOMETOWN HERO: Fort White thrift shop leader is giving back to the community that she was raised in
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - From the outside, the Fort White Community thrift shop looks like any other building. But inside manager Cindy Patterson and her long time volunteers are making a deep impact by serving their small community and spreading God’s love. “Our mission is from the book...
Data show almost 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents — some with dementia — exiting without supervision
The man was found in the middle of the night with a bloody face, bloody clothes and no pants, in the front yard of a house in Jacksonville that wasn’t his. A 2017 report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated that the 72-year-old man, whose name was redacted, had bruising, swelling, an infected left eye and scratches on his arms. Medical examiners also noted he appeared to be the victim of an assault, had obvious head trauma and had fallen.
Construction moves forward to restore Memorial Park’s grandeur
Time travel may not exist, but Jacksonville’s Memorial Park Association is opening a window to the past by working to restore Memorial Park to its original grandeur. Through the association’s construction committee for the Spirit of Victory campaign to restore Memorial Park per the “Master Plan” — established in 2013 — construction is currently underway on the park’s esplanade.
George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation
Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
Riverfront access to Riverside a reality
Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
Bronson Middle/High School JV basketball coach accused of molesting kids
Bronson — The Alachua County Sheriff's office arrested Billy McCall, accusing him of sexually assaulting two teenagers. They say they arrested him at his apartment in Alachua County. The Sheriff's Office says McCall works as the JV basketball coach for Bronson Middle and High School, where the 14 and...
