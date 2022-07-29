ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Clay County Commission, School Board candidates receive Builders’ endorsement

By Wes Wolfe
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Nassau School Board nixes citizens’ budget advisory committee

The idea was suggested as a method of greater transparency. A proposal that would remake power on the Nassau County School Board failed on a 4-1 vote. The idea, a citizens’ budget advisory committee, was suggested as a method of greater transparency. “I’ve presented to each of you the...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Julie Morgan

Clay County commissioners leave millage rate unchanged

The millage rate set by the Clay County Board of County Commissioners remains unchanged, but residents in unincorporated areas will pay more. The commissioners voted on a maximum millage rate for fiscal year 2022-2023. The overall millage rate did not increase from the current rate, 8.601. However, the rate for two taxing units has changed. The rate for county services has decreased by 0.0122, but the rate for the unincorporated services (Municipal Service Taxing Units) has increased by the same amount to 0.1343.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Here are the changes that Duval County voters can expect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida’s primary is Aug. 23, and early voting will begin Monday in Duval County. Many voters may find some changes regarding their voting sites. Duval County did have 199 precincts, but with the upcoming election, that number is now 187. Even though Jacksonville is growing...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clay County, FL
Government
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Clay County officials lay out plans to keep schools safe

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – Ahead of the new school year, Clay County officials on Monday laid out their plans to keep students safe and protect against mass shootings. Law enforcement met Monday at the Clay County Emergency Operations Center with staff from Tynes Elementary School in Middleburg about their active shooter plan.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

School safety changes in Clay County for upcoming school year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There is a new plan in place to keep kids in clay county safe in case of an emergency – like an active shooter. First responders including those law enforcement officials came together about a month ago to discuss those plans. We actually had the chance to sit inside of one of those meetings with school and law enforcement officials.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Edwards
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried, Bakari Sellers plan Jacksonville town hall Tuesday

The CNN commentator lends star power for Fried event in Murray Hill. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried brings her campaign’s closing argument to Jacksonville Tuesday night. And she won’t be alone. CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, a former Democratic elected official from South Carolina, will take part in a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Bakari Sellers boosts Nikki Fried ahead of campaign stretch run

CNN commentator Sellers co-hosted a Jacksonville town hall with Fried. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried spent time in Jacksonville for a pre-Primary “day of action,” which culminated with national support. Fried appeared with CNN’s Bakari Sellers at a Murray Hill bar called “The Walrus” for a town hall....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Builders#Politics Local#Election Local#Clay County Commission#The County Commission#The School Board#Clay Builders Council#The Republican Primary#Herring#Democratic#Republican
Jacksonville Daily Record

City issues permit for Flying Fish Taphouse at former Millhouse Restaurant

The city issued a permit July 29 for the former Millhouse Restaurant near Jacksonville International Airport to be remodeled into the Flying Fish Taphouse. Tannam Inc. of Atlantic Beach is the contractor for the $235,000 project to convert the 5,990-square-foot restaurant, which was built in 2005 at 1341 Airport Road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Data show almost 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents — some with dementia — exiting without supervision

The man was found in the middle of the night with a bloody face, bloody clothes and no pants, in the front yard of a house in Jacksonville that wasn’t his. A 2017 report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated that the 72-year-old man, whose name was redacted, had bruising, swelling, an infected left eye and scratches on his arms. Medical examiners also noted he appeared to be the victim of an assault, had obvious head trauma and had fallen.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
residentnews.net

Construction moves forward to restore Memorial Park’s grandeur

Time travel may not exist, but Jacksonville’s Memorial Park Association is opening a window to the past by working to restore Memorial Park to its original grandeur. Through the association’s construction committee for the Spirit of Victory campaign to restore Memorial Park per the “Master Plan” — established in 2013 — construction is currently underway on the park’s esplanade.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

George Ogilvie Family Trust sells Black Hammock land to ensure preservation

Nearly 350 acres on Black Hammock Island in North Jacksonville that was approved for residential development instead will be preserved in perpetuity. The George Ogilvie Family Trust sold the property to The Trust for Public Land for $8.19 million. The Trust will deed it to the state and the U.S. Parks and Wildlife Service.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Riverfront access to Riverside a reality

Boaters, water taxi will enhance visits to historic district via St. Johns River. The Post Street Day Dock, located at the end of Post Street, near the Cummer Museum, is now open to recreational boaters. There are four slips that allow boaters to tie off to the dock, which also features an ADA accessible gangway.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy