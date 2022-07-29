North Dakota long term care facilities still facing staff shortages

www.am1100theflag.com
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
WalletHub Study: North Dakota and Minnesota early education systems among worst in nation
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and Minnesota have found themselves at the bottom of the list when it comes to early education, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website ranked the best and worst performing early education systems across the country. The study taking into account 12 key metrics, including everything from state pre-k programs offered to quality benchmarks and total reported spending per child in enrolled pre-k. North Dakota finished second worst in the study, while Minnesota finished fourth worst.
North Dakota ranks 1st nationwide for lung cancer treatment rates
(Fargo, ND) -- A new report shows the state of North Dakota leads the nation when it comes to lung cancer treatment rates. "Treatment is really important for sure, but we really also want to emphasize in the report about early detection and screening," said Pat McKone, Senior Director for Public Policy for the American Lung Association.
Western North Dakota residents in rural communities to receive internet infrastructure grant
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new grant will boost access to high-speed internet access in western North Dakota. Parshall-based Reservation Telephone Cooperative is getting an 18-point-five million dollar federal grant as part of an over 400-million dollar program to improve high-speed access in eleven states, including western North Dakota and parts of eastern Montana. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development agency is providing the funding.
Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's COVID-19 case count has topped 1,800 for the third consecutive week. The state Health Department says cases have increased slightly over the past seven days from the previous week. Officials say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are driving case numbers up this summer.
North Dakota expecting sweltering week trapped under Heat Dome
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota residents can expect a sweltering week while much of the state is trapped under a heat dome. Temperatures are expected to continue to surpass 90 degrees and to approach 100 in some areas. Fargo's high for Tuesday is 93 degrees. The weather will get cooler tomorrow, dipping into the 70s and 80s, before bouncing back to the mid to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.
Times-Online
Dakota Gardener: The redwoods of North Dakota
Let’s face it. North Dakota does not have redwoods. There was, however, a type of Sequoia that grew here 65 million years ago. But that doesn’t count today.
A Tearful Update On A North Dakota Favorite: “Jonnie” The Deer
A look back on the deer that touched so many lives. (PHOTOS)
North Dakota State Fair - Nelly - "Must Be The Alcohol"
Would You Go To A Concert Where No Alcohol Is Sold?
South Dakota school districts still seeking 300 teachers
(WDAY Radio) -- South Dakota school districts are still trying to fill nearly 300 openings for teachers. Associated School Boards of South Dakota Executive Director Wade Pogany says the openings remain as the school year approaches in the next several weeks. Pogany says 65 of the openings are in special education and another 64 are for elementary school positions.
Iowa-licensed doctor sanctioned years after botched breast-cancer diagnoses
Three years after another state restricted a physician’s license for repeatedly failing to detect breast cancer in patients, the Iowa Board of Medicine has imposed similar sanctions.
North Dakota On The Watch For Invasive Jumping Worms
Watch a video of these extra wiggly worms that want to ruin your lawn and garden. Also, destroy our forests if we had any.
The 15 Things We Would Like To Outlaw In North Dakota
Most of these are not possible but sure would be nice.
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
wdayradionow.com
Red River Women's Clinic Director speaks on North Dakota's trigger ban pause, threats to their business, and plans to move to Minnesota
(Fargo, ND) -- The Red River Women's Clinic is keeping the doors of their Fargo location open until further notice. Red River Women's Clinic Director Tammi Kromenacher joined WDAY Midday to speak about the temporary injunction which is holding back the trigger ban on abortion. Kromenacher says the pause is giving both her and the patients a sigh of relief.
Two men, seven companies: Securities Commissioner orders three cease and desists on ND LLCs
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Karen Tyler, the commissioner of the North Dakota Securities Commission, has ordered three state LLC groups to cease and desist after reports of the groups distributing false promissory notes have surfaced. The LLC groups in question are National Sports Opportunity Partners LLX, ICON Investment Group LLC, and Leftfield Development LLC. All […]
The Most Misspelled Word In North Dakota & Other States
Each state has its own particular word that it struggles with
This Was My Favorite Show At This Years North Dakota State Fair
(PHOTOS & VIDEOS) of the concert, you should've been to in Minot.
Minnesota Deer Hunting Licenses available, changes come to DNR regulations
(St. Paul, MN) -- Deer hunting licenses are now available in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources wildlife management specialists say the state's deer population is healthy and stable. The agency is increasing bag limits or lottery permits in 28 zones and hunters will have more license options for early antler less deer.
hubcityradio.com
Governor Noem talks about her intentions for the presidency
PIERRE, S.D.(CBSNews Radio)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she would be interested in running for President in 2024 under the right circumstances. Appearing on “The Takeout with Major Garrett” on CBS News Radio, Noem said she wouldn’t rule it out. Noem says she thinks former President...
