Shirley Wetmore: Beloved Snow School kindergarten teacher shaped generations of students

Dearborn Press & Guide
Henry Ford College students honored for academic achievement by national community college honor society
Local community college students from Henry Ford College, Schoolcraft College and Wayne County Community College District were recently honored for their impressive academic achievements and named to the state’s Academic Team within Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), a national honor society for high-achieving college students. “We are thrilled to recognize...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn already teaching personal finance ahead of new state requirement
Dearborn Public Schools was already offering high school students a college level personal finance class, even before the governor recently signed a new law that will require students to take such a class. The district, in conjunction with Henry Ford College, began offering Personal Finance, or BFN 141, this school...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Henry Ford College welcomes Hishaam Ahmad to its Business Intelligence team
Based on the recommendation of his friend, fellow alumnus, and fellow Henry Ford College employee Emad Hani Abdulaziz, Hishaam Ahmad applied for an opening on HFC’s Institutional Research and Business Intelligence team. Now, the two share an office on campus. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about working...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Public Library to host U.S. Paralympic athlete Cheryl Angelelli-Kornoelje
Dearborn Public Library will host a Summer Reading wrap-up program titled “Anything is Possible: Para Athlete Series” on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Henry Ford Centennial Library auditorium. Para swimmer Cheryl Angelelli-Kornoelje will share her story of how she overcame a broken neck injury suffered...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community mourns the passing of Michigan cannabis advocate Zahra Abbas
The Cannabis Caucus of the Michigan Democratic Party announced on Thursday the passing of chairperson Zahra Abbas. According to the organization’s Facebook post, Abbas, 35, suffered from epilepsy which she learned how to control with the use of cannabis. The commemoration service for Abbas is scheduled for August 4...
Dearborn Press & Guide
Dearborn Advanced Tech’s DaNia Womack selected to MHSAA Student Advisory Council
Dearborn Advanced Tech’s DaNia Womack has been selected to join the MHSAA Student Advisory Council. Womack, who is an incoming junior, was one of 115 applicants for a spot on the council, of which just eight are picked each year. The MHSAA announced its selections in May. The council...
Little orange kitten saved from sewer by Ann Arbor firefighters
ANN ARBOR, MI - Gretchen Comai and her daughter Gwendolyn heard an animal crying for help last Wednesday during an evening walk. After talking with their Maywood Avenue neighbors in Ann Arbor’s Dicken neighborhood, they learned the distressed sounds had been coming from the sewer for several hours. Comai called for help for the trapped creature.
The Oakland Press
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Dearborn Press & Guide
“Pledge Allegiance,” first solo show for Henry Ford College alumnus Jonathan Harris
Detroit-based artist and HFC alumnus Jonathan Harris – who made headlines at the end of 2021 with his polarizing painting called “Critical Race Theory” – now has a solo show called “Pledge Allegiance”. The show is at the Nicole Tamer Art Gallery inside the...
Dearborn Press & Guide
25th annual Teen Masters Bowling Championships underway at Thunderbowl Lanes
Connor Rogus of Macomb took the first-round lead in the boys’ division of the 25th annual Teen Masters North American Championships on Monday night at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park. Rogus, who also bowls for Macomb Dakota High School, rolled games of 258, 221, 206, 205, 199 and 267,...
Dearborn Press & Guide
In the red: Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties in high transmission rate for COVID-19
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties have all moved into the red or high designation for COVID-19 transmission, under which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone should wear a mask in public. The three counties had been in the green (low) or yellow (medium) classifications until recently,...
fox2detroit.com
Two Melvindale teens shot in drive-by at party thankful to be alive
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two teen girls were shot at a party on Detroit's west side amid last weekend's wave of violence across the city. Luckily they are expected to recover. "They’re just thanking god that they are okay," said mom Tamika Redmond. And they’re not the only ones:...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bond set for mental health technician accused of raping teenage patient at Oakland County hospital
PONTIAC, Mich. – The bond has been set for a mental health technician accused of raping an 18-year-old patient at his former hospital in Oakland County. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit, was a mental health technician working the night shift on the psychiatric floor of Pontiac General Hospital, according to authorities.
Detroit News
Detroit church looks back at 100 years
Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend. The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site. Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols...
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Tragedy During Michigan Make-A-Wish Bicycle Ride As 2 Cyclists Killed by Drunk Driver
In what was meant to be a weekend of coming together over a shared love to help children ended in tragedy Saturday during the annual Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour. According to reports, 5 riders in the annual Michigan event were hit by an SUV after it crossed the center line in Ronald Township. The accident left 2 cyclists dead, and 3 injured after it appeared the driver of the SUV crossed the center line while attempting to pass another vehicle. The driver of the SUV has now been arrested and charged with two counts of Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death according to WZZM13.
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Rochester Hills, MI USA
I’m currently dog sitting my brother’s Cavalier King Charles, Penny. I absolutely love this dog. I found the heart during my walk and was confused at first what this was but it did make me smile. It was as if my heart/love for her was showing on the outside. It’s hard to explain but it made me feel really good.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Search for remains of Zion Foster in Macomb County landfill continues: Where things stand
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Searchers continue to look through debris for the remains of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster, whose body is believed to be in a landfill in Macomb County. On Friday (June 29) Detroit police said they will continue to evaluate the progress made and determine how long...
fox2detroit.com
Bad contractor can't build a defense for Dearborn Heights disaster
FOX 2 - Say hi to Kevin Cupp the contractor. "You can't be filming me, dude," he said. Kevin wanted nothing to do with Rob Wolchek. Wolchek: "Here's my card. Will you call me?" Kevin: "Nope." Kevin wants nothing to do with his customers, either. "He blocked me, blocked my...
