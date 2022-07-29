ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Salvias, sages and succulents: A Santa Cruz gardener's guide to dealing with drought

By Hillary Ojeda
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjzIA_0gxUCfCh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t0n0K_0gxUCfCh00
The South African pincushion protea plant blooms for months and is drought-tolerant. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4r4H_0gxUCfCh00

Don’t hose down those sidewalks. Or water the lawn too soon after a rain. And plug any leaky faucet or hose. As California enters a third year of drought , the state has banned wasteful water practices and threatened to do more the thinner our water supplies become.

But can we still garden? Santa Cruz County lies in planting zone 9b , an area that allows for growing almost anything. Though we’ve experienced the driest winter months in 100 years, we can still grow appropriate greenery.

“I would say there are more people indicating concern with drought-resistant plants this year than usual,” Christa Jennings, manager at Dig Gardens’ Aptos nursery told Lookout this week.

Though Santa Cruzans get good overall marks on water consciousness — being “water wise” and on reducing outdoor water usage over time — more people are transforming their environments, some quickly, some slowly, to more drought-tolerant landscapes. They are continuing to tear out water-guzzling lawns for water-wise plants.

Drought-tolerant or water-wise plants refers to plants that have adapted to survive and, in many cases, produce beautiful flowers, on a limited amount of water.

For folks who are new to maintaining a drought-tolerant yard, and for those who would like more resources and tips, Lookout talked with UC Santa Cruz Arboretum Executive Director Martin Quigley and with Jennings about some helpful drought-tolerant yard/landscaping tips, popular plants and trends they’ve seen.

“If you have a combination of herbaceous perennials and shrubs, that's the best way to have a drought-loving garden,” Quigley said.

Herbaceous perennials include plants that don’t have wood, such as salvias, sages (which need to be cut back to be maintained each year) and succulents. Shrubs are multistemmed plants that can be pruned and shaped and are long-lasting. If you’re looking for a tall garden of drought-tolerant plants, you’re out of luck.

While Lookout can’t list all the drought-tolerant plants that can thrive in Santa Cruz County, there is much out there beyond the popular succulent plants. And there is an overwhelming amount of locally specific information available from online resources , a master gardener hotline , and your local nursery or UCSC Arboretum staff.

We’ll talk about several tips for anyone just getting started.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffLK8_0gxUCfCh00
An example of drought-tolerant landscaping full of cacti and succulents at the UCSC Arboretum. (Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

If you’re trying to get rid of a lawn …

While the number of lawns in the county continues to decrease, some folks might be starting this journey from this first step.

“Lawns in America in almost all cases are not suitable to the local climate,” said Quigley.

He wants you to know that making that leap from a green lawn to a drought-tolerant yard can be a much easier process than you might think.

“If you want to change from a lawn to a succulent garden, or a dry-land garden, or even just a shrub garden, you don't have to rip up the whole thing all at once,” he said. “Because that's very daunting.”

In most cases, that would cost a lot of money, and you might want a contractor.

“You can kill the lawn in smaller pieces and do planting islands that over a couple of years will merge into a bigger island,” he said, “until eventually you'll have stone and gravel paths and no grass at all.”

Quigley said there are a couple ways to kill a lawn. He doesn’t recommend killing a lawn by tearing it up, both because it is a lot of work and because it could kill good worms and insects.

One method: Cover the entire lawn, or a smaller area, with plastic, cardboard or mulch for a couple of months during the summer, killing it.

“So if you just smother the lawn, you can do it with cardboard or newspaper and leaf mulch, you can just shade it out," he said. "It only takes a couple of weeks to cook that lawn under cardboard."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OOdmY_0gxUCfCh00
The showy honey myrtle of Australia blooms for months. (Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

How do you decide what to plant?

Deciding what to plant in your yard depends on quite a few factors, but perhaps most important is where you live in the county.

Santa Cruz County sits in one of the world’s five zones with a Mediterranean climate (the other four zones include regions of North Africa and Spain, southwest Australia, South Africa and parts of Chile), and it’s the home of many microenvironments. Among them: oak woodland, mixed evergreen forest, coastal terrace and redwood forest. Highly shady redwoods offer a big challenge, necessitating plants that can deal with both drought and lack of sunlight. Each of those microclimates differs in frost tolerance and how much moisture drops from the skies, with the Santa Cruz Mountains often seeing double the rainfall of the cities.

Sierra Ryan, water resources manager for Santa Cruz County, offers a couple of commonsense ideas. First, take a neighborhood walk and look around.

“This is what I did when we were planning our yard — just walk around the neighborhood and see what people are growing,” she said. “I saw that a bunch of people in my neighborhood have persimmon trees that are thriving, so we planted a persimmon tree.”

While you’re checking out the plants that are growing well, also check what kind of irrigation systems are in place.

If you’d rather get ideas for your microenvironment from a template, Ryan suggests visiting an online resource put together by the Water Conservation Coalition of Santa Cruz County at WaterSavingTips.org . Go to the resources tab and click on “Yard and Garden Resources.” There is a wealth of information, including ready-made landscape designs for the different microenvironments found in Santa Cruz County.

Another important factor to consider when deciding what to plant: What is the purpose of what you want to plant? Do you want plants to create a barrier around your property or do you want plants that create ground cover? Or do you just want plants that bloom for a longer period of the year?

Some plants will serve multiple purposes. Quigley says if you want a drought-tolerant plant that serves well as ground cover, a good plant to start with is the grevillea.

“They're beautiful. They're long-lasting,” he said. “It’s fireproof. There are grevillea ground cover that bloom up to 11 months of the year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4pk5_0gxUCfCh00
Grevillea are a great drought-tolerant plant for ground cover and bloom for 11 months of the year. (Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

And when you start watering, make sure to water your drought-tolerant plants deeply when you first plant them. While that might seem counterintuitive, these drought-tolerant plants need to be watered deeply for the first six months or so.

After they’ve had a chance to grow their roots, they’ll become more tolerant of less watering. For basic watering tips, click here .

What are among the most popular plants?

Jennings, the Dig Gardens manager, and Quigley both said that besides the obviously popular succulents, other drought-tolerant plants that have grown in popularity in recent years include the many species of the salvia and protea plants.

One of the most in demand at Dig, according to Jennings, is the pincushion flower.

“There isn't much more spectacular than a protea, or a pincushion flower,” said Jennings. “Almost as fast as we bring them in here, they sell out again.”

But the salvias aren’t too far behind.

“I would say probably our most popular category would be salvias, because they come in a huge range of colors,” she said. “There are lots of drought-tolerant species. They bloom almost all year in our climate. So that's a very popular drought-tolerant plant.”

She estimates that in the past 10 years, the amount of square footage at the Dig Gardens nursery dedicated to plants in the protea and succulent groups has doubled.

“Over time, we have definitely increased the square footage that's going to more drought-tolerant plants,” she said.

More resources

  • Call: UC Master Gardeners of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties Hotline: 831-763-8007. Office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, so if you call during closed hours, you can leave a message with your question and information. The office is located at 1430 Freedom Blvd., Suite E, in Watsonville, or contact them by email montereybaymastergardeners@yahoo.com and visit their site here .
  • Read: Are you more of a book-learning person? Quigley suggests picking up the "Sunset Western Garden Book," which has been updated regularly and used as a guide for decades.
  • Go online: Find resources from the Water Conservation Coalition of Santa Cruz County’s resources here .
  • Visit the UC Santa Cruz Arboretum to learn in person. The arboretum is located at 1 Arboretum Road and the garden is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 65 and older and $5 for youth ages 6-17. Master gardeners are available to answer questions at the store located on site, Norrie's Gift & Garden Shop , which is open Wednesday through Sunday for limited hours.
  • Visit your local nursery.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Drought-friendly lawn makeovers take root among Santa Clara County homeowners

SAN JOSE -- As the drought drags on, there is surging demand in Santa Clara County for rebates that pay you back for removing a water-thirsty lawn."I have so much more appreciation for the California native plants now," said Julie Garrett, who re-landscaped her front yard in San Jose.She used drought tolerant plants, and a patch of UC Verde buffalograss — a new alternative turf grass that can go long periods without water."It's very drought resistant. We only water it once every two weeks in the summer and not at all the rest of the year," Garrett said.The best part...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'What would we do without these people?' A Q&A with 'furious' farmworker advocate Ann Lopez

When she turned from biologist to sociologist and human rights advocate 25 years ago, Ann Lopez realized how dire the situation was for humans born into a caste system that put them on a path toward what she considers to be agrarian slavery. COVID, climate change and affordability have worked against change, but that hasn't slowed her fight for justice.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Cruz, CA
City
Watsonville, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Lifestyle
benitolink.com

San Juan Bautista’s Mission Cafe closing Sept. 7

Mission Cafe, a breakfast destination for San Juan Bautista residents and tourists alike, has lost its lease and will be vacating in less than two months. It’s the final act in an on-again, off-again series of negotiations with the Barragan family, owners of Golden Memorial Insurance, a BenitoLink sponsor, which has been going on for over a year.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Hundreds of eager shoppers attended Moss Landing's 50th Annual Street Fair

MOSS LANDING, Calif. — The Moss Landing’s 50th Annual Street Fair took place Sunday. People from all over the Central Coast came to find hidden gems and treasures. “The search. The hunt. And the sale,” says Jim, owner of Trader Jim’s. Hundreds of eager shoppers could...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Garden#Garden Plants#Water Resources#Water Conservation#South African#Dig Gardens#Santa Cruzans
Lookout Santa Cruz

We're so close to saving Watsonville hospital; your help is crucial now

A group trying to save Watsonville Community Hospital has raised slightly more than $59 million in the past six months to acquire the bankrupt institution — one of only two hospitals in Santa Cruz County. The group still needs $7.8 million more and is looking for additional community help. Here, 19 local business leaders outline why the hospital is worth saving and why the business plan is solid.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?

(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark.  Lovers Point Beach […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Water conservation expert says this is how to save water around your home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - As calls for water conservation rise amid California's severe drought, KTVU is taking a look at the drought's impact on the Bay Area and exploring how to best conserve water. KTVU's Chief Meteorologist Bill Martin spoke with Charles Bohlig, a Supervisor of Water Conservation at East...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
kingcityrustler.com

La Plaza Bakery honored for new healthy, plant-based dishes

KING CITY — All seven locations of La Plaza Bakery, including those in South Monterey County, have been named Blue Zones Project Approved restaurants, demonstrating their commitment to helping residents achieve healthier lifestyles. “I’m thrilled that all seven La Plaza Bakery locations have earned this distinction to help make...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
townandtourist.com

15 Best Monterey Hikes (Kid & Pet-Friendly Paths)

Among the most dramatic and scenic coastlines of the United States, the Central California seaboard is crafted by the endlessly powerful surge of the Pacific Ocean. The towering sea cliffs grip the rim of rugged wilderness, creating an overlooking vantage point of immeasurable and unparalleled beauty. Tucked away along the...
MONTEREY, CA
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California

I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFStation.com

The Whimsy Market EAST BAY: New Moon Rituals

The Whimsy Market is heading to the Bay Area again! On May 28th, we will be bringing our metaphysical and artisan market to Four Fools Winery in Rodeo, California. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of healing, shopping, and wine! -- browse thousands of crystals for all your healing needs and desires.
RODEO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Clara County mine project threatens 400 acres of sacred tribal land and wildlife

A PROPOSED SAND and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On July 22, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language of the local Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and is considered sacred.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
point2homes.com

255 Hardwick RD, Woodside, San Mateo County, CA, 94062

Listed by Len Stone Group with KW Peninsula Estates. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Stunning new construction home featuring sweeping Bay views, located on large private lot. The modern design of this one of a kind home offers a spacious and open floor plan, with high-end finishes and jaw dropping views from every room. Impressive floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors provide a seamless indoor outdoor living space, with a grand fireplace acting as the perfect centerpiece. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is ideal for entertaining, with a massive center island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The spacious main bedroom features a generous walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite bathroom, and access to the deck with Bay views. A courtyard off of the kitchen offers a lovely dining area and an outdoor kitchen with a built-in BBQ. The lower level of the home offers a wet bar, wine cellar, and a large theater room prewired and ready for movie nights. Ideally located in the highly desirable community of Woodside, with quick access to all the Bay Area has to offer.
WOODSIDE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
802
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy