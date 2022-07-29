www.am1100theflag.com
Mapleton standoff ends in officer-involved shooting
(Mapleton, ND) -- What began as a report of gunshots just after 10:30 a.m. Monday ended with one person dead after officers fatally shot a suicidal male in Mapleton, located just 20 minutes west of Fargo, in Cass County. "At or around the same time, we received a report that...
Shelter-in-Place issued in Mapleton
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place order in the City of Mapleton. Details regarding the active situation are limited, but a dispatcher with the Red River Regional Dispatch Center tells Flag Family Media News that the shelter-in-place is in effect for the 500 block of 5th Street North.
Pickup driver dies days after crash with Semi near Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A pickup driver has died from his injuries after a crash on I-94 near Fargo. Authorities say 71-year-old Reed Satrom crashed into the back of a tractor trailer Friday. His vehicle caught fire and he and he and his passenger were hospitalized. Satrom died Monday of his...
Fargo man dead following Horace motorcycle crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo man was killed in a motorcycle crash southwest of Horace yesterday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office says the 75-year old man lost control of his bike on County Highway 16, about two miles southwest of Horace, just before four. A passerby spotted the cycle in a sunflower field and called authorities.
Fire guts row of garages in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a garage fire lit up the early morning sky in South Fargo Sunday. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 3:27 a.m. Sunday morning, Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire involving a detached row of garages at 1517 34th St S. Upon arrival, the structure was heavily involved in fire and winds were pushing the fire towards the nearby apartment building. Firefighters were able to protect the apartment building and then worked to extinguish the involved garages.
West Fargo Fire: Check outlets ahead of mini heat wave
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is urging caution with outlet usage after a close call Sunday evening. Crews were called to The Haven apartments off 12th Street East around 10:30 p.m. for reports of smoke coming from an apartment, to find an outlet singed from overuse.
Fargo man dies in Cass County motorcycle crash
(Horace, ND) -- A Fargo man has died following a motorcycle crash two miles south of Horace late Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the 75-year-old man was headed was eastbound on County Highway 16 around 3:52 p.m, a mile and a half west of County Highway 17 when he left the roadway and entered the south ditch.
Toddler rescued after nearly drowning at Otter Tail County lake
(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- A toddler is in stable condition after a near drowning at an Otter Tail County lake. Authorities say the two-year-old boy was found face down in the water late Sunday morning at Sand Lake. A visitor who was also a firefighter started CPR while 911 was called.
Man identified after being pulled from Otter Tail County lake following crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Authorities say a motorcyclist pulled from Lawrence Lake has been identified. Officials say 70-year-old George Hough was rescued from the lake Friday morning. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. According to his brother on social media, Hough may have suffered a...
Convicted killer dies from self-inflicted wounds. West Fargo Fire Department issues safety warning. Music icon receives Rough Rider award.
News you need, when you need it… Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A man convicted of killing four people at a property management firm is dead, what we know about the case. A warning from an area fire department tonight .. about something they found inside an apartment. And a North Dakota music pioneer receives the state's highest honor.
WE Fest Manager speaks about numerous big acts
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- One of the region's largest country music festivals is kicking off tonight. WE Fest General Manager Mark Bjerke joined WDAY's Bonnie and Friends to talk about the lineup for the multi-day country music fest. The music festival is welcoming names like Jason Aldean, Mireanda Lambert, and Luke Bryan, among multiple others.
Six NDSU Bison Have Been Named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team
North Dakota State Football leads the nation with six players named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team. Fullback Hunter Luepke, left tackle Cody Mauch, and defensive end Spencer Waege were all named to the first team. Safety Michael Tutsie earned second team honors, while linebacker James Kaczor and punt returner Jayden Price were third teamers.
