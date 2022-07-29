VWSD athletic director Preston Nailor leaving for job in Madison County

www.vicksburgpost.com
Brandon High School football player dies during practice
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating the death of a Brandon High School football player. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth said the 17-year-old boy, who has been identified as Phillip Laster Jr., was at practice when he died on Monday, August 1. The teen’s cause of death has not been released at this time. […]
Mississippi community college plans to build new performing arts center, athletic arena — needs monetary pledge from local leaders to help
A Mississippi community college is looking to build a new performing arts center and athletic arena and asks local leaders to make a monetary pledge to help make it happen. Officials at Copiah-Lincoln Community College are asking Lincoln County to pledge $400,00 to help build a new performing arts center and athletic arena on the Wesson campus.
Two recent graduates received $1,000 Linda E. Hicks Scholarship
Two local high school graduates were awarded the Linda E. Hicks Scholarship on Sunday at the sixth annual back-to-school celebrity basketball tournament. Terrance Johnson and Justin Myles were each presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Hicks family in honor of her memory and dedication to education. Both students are 2022 graduates of Vicksburg High School and both will be attending Alcorn State University in the Fall.
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
Brenda Kaaren McKay Neumann
Brenda Kaaren McKay Neumann died Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Claiborne Co. Hospital in Port Gibson. She was 80. A native of Ferriday, LA, she attended LSU where she was a member of the original LSU Ballet Corps, now known as the Golden Girls. She was a medical technician for Mercy Hospital and River Region Medical Center. She was a member of the Vicksburg Art Association, a member of Gibson Memorial Church where she sang in the choir and a member of the Ladies Christian Study Group.
Councilman holds back-to-school giveaway in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A city councilman is working to ease the financial burden of parents as a new school year approaches. Councilman Kenneth Stokes hosted a back-to-school supplies giveaway at the Medgar Evers Library in Jackson. Parents were able to receive as many school supplies as they needed to prepare for the upcoming year. […]
GUIZERIX: Warren County wise in efforts to reduce voter confusion
It’s a redistricting year, and with that often comes changes on which we won’t all agree. Such is the case with Warren County’s precinct lines. While many issues were resolved during and after last week’s working meeting of the Board of Supervisors, it seemed as though Monday’s regular meeting was the chosen venue to air grievances about District 3’s precinct lines and polling places.
Canton residents clean up after widespread flooding
CANTON, Miss. — Canton residents were cleaning up Tuesdayafter widespread flooding. Tuesday's storms dumped 8 inches of rain in some areas of Madison County, causing flooding. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able...
Lexington uncertain of future now that it’s rid of racist police chief
Lexington, Mississippi has some important things in common with Ferguson, Missouri, the St. Louis suburb that was exposed nationally for its discriminatory police practices in 2014. Lexington has a 79-17 percent Black to white population base, while Ferguson has a 67-29 Black/white ratio. White mayors and white police chiefs ruled Ferguson, as was the case in Lexington until recently. Black people just went about their lives as second-class citizens in both places, paying the recurring traffic fines and misdemeanor court penalties that never seemed to stop coming but were the lifeblood of the city finances.
City of Vicksburg gets extra NCRS money for erosion projects on Farmer Street, Clover Lane
The city of Vicksburg is getting more than $200,000 in additional Natural Resources Conservation Service money to repair two erosion problems in the city. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday authorized Mayor George Flaggs Jr. to sign an agreement with NRCS officials accepting the extra money to repair slide areas on Farmer Street and Clover Lane.
District rival’s move creates open dates for PCA, Tallulah Academy football teams
Porter’s Chapel Academy and Tallulah Academy have suddenly found themselves with a hole in their football schedules. Claiborne Academy, which is a district rival of both MAIS schools, announced over the weekend that it will not play football this season. That left both PCA and Tallulah with open dates to fill in September, which coaches of both teams said is a difficult task a few weeks before the season starts.
Reports: Mississippi high school football player dies at practice; high heat may have been factor
A Mississippi teenager died Monday during his high school football team’s practice, online news sources reported. The player, a member of the Brandon High School football team, was identified by WLBT-TV as Phillip Laster Jr., 17. Online news sources said the Rankin County coroner confirmed the death and said...
Winston County Sherriff Office is still looking for answers to homicide case
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday night shooting left one person dead in Winston County.. The investigation is still in its early stages, but an arrest has been made.. Around 9:30 Sunday night, several shots were fired at 168 Hill Crest Circle in Louisville. When first responders got...
Mississippians warned to watch out for fall armyworms
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Each year, Mississippi’s pastures, hay fields and lawns are threatened by fall armyworms. Keith Whitehead, who works in Franklin County with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said no one knows each year how bad the fall armyworm problem will be or when the insects will show up. “They’re going […]
Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Tuesday for two teens who were killed Monday morning in a single-vehicle car crash on Gus Green Road. The vigil will occur at Germantown High School from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. “It is with great sadness that...
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in central Mississippi
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rain caused flash flooding in central Mississippi Tuesday, trapping some people in homes and offices. WLBT-TV reported fire department crews used boats to get people out of homes in Canton, about 26 miles (42 kilometers) north of Jackson. Bubba Bramlett, district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, told WAPT-TV that floodwaters surrounded his office in Canton. “All of the staff, they pretty much got stranded there in the office,” Bramlett said. “We were able to get the cars out of there and everybody is safe and all of our people are out. Now, we’re just hoping the office doesn’t flood.”
Once upon a time, in a small Mississippi town called Satartia…there was a catfish race
Satartia is from the Choctaw and means “Pumpkin Place,” but they must have taken the pumpkins with them because I didn’t see a single one. As one of the oldest non-Native settlements in Mississippi, Satartia is also the smallest, according to people who count that kind of thing. The 2020 census lists 41 residents. The town has had a cotton gin for some time but can brag to its jealous neighbors about the country store that opened up recently.
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
Hinds Co. undersheriff demoted for ‘personnel matter’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County undersheriff has been demoted for a personnel matter, Sheriff Tyree Jones confirmed Friday afternoon. The former undersheriff, Allen White, is still with the department. The demotion is not tied to the recent decision regarding the jail takeover, Jones said. White was not available...
Misdemeanor holding facility to be ready in October
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s misdemeanor holding facility that was expected to be ready in August is now expected to be ready in October. The Northside Sun reported the facility has enough room for about 180 beds. It’s being built on the third floor of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, which is less than a […]
