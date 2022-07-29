Winslow named new ILACP Executive Director

www.wandtv.com
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/2/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The first settlement in the nation has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed by health care workers over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Chicago-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has agreed to pay more than 500 current and former employees a total of $10.3 million. The company is also changing its policy to accommodate religious exemption requests and rehiring former employees who were fired or forced to resign.
nprillinois.org
Police study shows Springfield's Black motorists are stopped far more often than whites
Springfield Police stopped Black motorists last year at a rate five times higher than white drivers according to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s annual traffic stop study. “These numbers are not good. These numbers are extremely high,’’ said Ken Page, a Black driver who is president of the Springfield...
Illinois prepares for unclaimed property auction
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The state fair auction has finalized its list of lots and started letting potential bidders view their collection Tuesday. This year, the 250-lot auction consists of items from coins and jewelry, to Norman Rockwell paintings and Beatles memorabilia, all within the state’s vault of unclaimed property. “We have all kinds of […]
WAND TV
Objection filed against nominating papers of a Sangamon County Board Member
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An objection has been filed to the nominating papers of a Sangamon County Board Member. The objection was filed against District 18 candidate, Donny Anderson who is said to have filed paperwork to run as a Republican against Sam Cahnman in the November 8, 2022 General Election.
WAND TV
National Minority Donor Awareness Month
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - "I became a candidate back then, and didn't even realize at the time that having that procedure meant that I was a tissue recipient," said donor recipient Tiffany Mathis. Mathis is sharing her story, hoping to inspire others. Along with Secretary of State, Jessie White is...
Illinois to pay $300,000 after losing case involving discrimination against the disabled
Springfield will have to pay nearly $300,00 dollars after losing a case to the Justice Department. Last week’s jury trial was held to determine the amount of damages, which was $293,000.
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
977wmoi.com
Illinois Department on Aging to Host Senior Day at the State Fair on Aug. 15
Adults aged 60 and older will receive free admission to the Illinois State Fair on Monday, Aug. 15, with special events for seniors and their families taking place in the Illinois Building throughout the day. “Senior Day at the State Fair is a full day of fun for older adults...
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
WAND TV
Decatur Turkey Tournament announces big new sponsor
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Turkey Tournament has a new big sponsor. Land of Lincoln Credit Union is stepping up and donating $10,000 each year for the next five years. The Decatur Turkey Tournament has been a staple in central Illinois since the 1970s. The event spends roughly $35,000...
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Illinois 2022
Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries. Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include...
wmay.com
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
hoiabc.com
Gibson City man gets 13 years for attempted murder in Bloomington fire
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Gibson City man plead guilty to an attempted murder that stemmed from a Bloomington apartment fire in May. Anthony Hughlett was sentenced to 13 years in prison following his plea. He was also charged on aggravated and residential arson. Those charges were dismissed.
Illinois Declares State Of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak
There are currently 533 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. Here are the symptoms, how long they last, and how to take precautions. While many people were under the impression that life was starting to get back to normal, monkeypox cases are rising drastically. According to CBS News, Gov. JB Pritzker, on Monday, declared a public health emergency as cases in Illinois continue to appear.
WAND TV
Central Illinois experiencing flash flooding
(WAND)- Central Illinois is experiencing widespread flash flooding from heavy rain Tuesday morning. Doppler radar estimates that 3"-6" or more of rain fell in a short period of time from thunderstorms moving over the same area. Numerous flash flood warnings covered much of the area northwest to southeast from Lincoln...
WAND TV
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
advantagenews.com
Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options
The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
