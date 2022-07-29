ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Winslow named new ILACP Executive Director

WAND TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wandtv.com

Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
WAND TV

National Minority Donor Awareness Month

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - "I became a candidate back then, and didn't even realize at the time that having that procedure meant that I was a tissue recipient," said donor recipient Tiffany Mathis. Mathis is sharing her story, hoping to inspire others. Along with Secretary of State, Jessie White is...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition

PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Turkey Tournament announces big new sponsor

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Turkey Tournament has a new big sponsor. Land of Lincoln Credit Union is stepping up and donating $10,000 each year for the next five years. The Decatur Turkey Tournament has been a staple in central Illinois since the 1970s. The event spends roughly $35,000...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police announces National Night Out events

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday

A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
ZDNet

Best online colleges in Illinois 2022

Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries. Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include...
wmay.com

Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois

Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Illinois Declares State Of Emergency Over Monkeypox Outbreak

There are currently 533 cases of monkeypox in Illinois. Here are the symptoms, how long they last, and how to take precautions. While many people were under the impression that life was starting to get back to normal, monkeypox cases are rising drastically. According to CBS News, Gov. JB Pritzker, on Monday, declared a public health emergency as cases in Illinois continue to appear.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Central Illinois experiencing flash flooding

(WAND)- Central Illinois is experiencing widespread flash flooding from heavy rain Tuesday morning. Doppler radar estimates that 3"-6" or more of rain fell in a short period of time from thunderstorms moving over the same area. Numerous flash flood warnings covered much of the area northwest to southeast from Lincoln...
WAND TV

Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
INDIANA STATE
advantagenews.com

Ameren Illinois promotes bill pay assistance options

The application window for summer utility bill assistance will reopen in Illinois in about a month. Families having trouble paying their heating and cooling bill are encouraged to apply for the state's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. Ameren Illinois recently collaborated with the Illinois Department of Commerce...
ILLINOIS STATE

