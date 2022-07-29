Gas prices continue to fall in Lincoln, experts prepare for what’s to come

www.1011now.com
Maintenance work will begin on US-75, between Dawson and Auburn
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An armor coat project will begin Aug. 9 on US-75, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Armor coating is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate. State maintenance forces will be performing an armor coat from reference post 11...
High heat affects some Lancaster County construction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The heat is impacting everyone working outdoors, including road construction crews. When the temperatures get hot, project leaders are adjusting to get their work done safely. When temperatures are this hot, it can be dangerous for both the staff and the equipment. The county has had eight...
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low orange for fourth week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a fourth week. Some key indicators have shown improvement. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
News Channel Nebraska
New segment to open for Lincoln South Beltway over US-77
LINCOLN - Travelers of US-77 will have a new route near Saltillo Road. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, weather permitting, beginning on August 15, southbound US-77 traffic will now access Saltillo Road using a crossover to the new permanent ramp. Saltillo Road to southbound...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
Tuesday scorcher
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a hot and humid day on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures around 100 degrees for much of Nebraska with heat indices from 103 to 110. A trough of low pressure and cold front will move through the region late this afternoon and tonight and this may trigger a few scattered thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a bit cooler, but still hot.
$57 million office and retail structure on deck for north downtown Omaha’s Builder’s District
OMAHA — A nearly $57 million office and retail project, on pace to be the city’s first timber commercial structure in modern times, is to start rising yet this year in the Builder’s District of north downtown Omaha. Developer Noddle Cos. is requesting city approval of public tax increment financing, about 10% of the price […] The post $57 million office and retail structure on deck for north downtown Omaha’s Builder’s District appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Norfolk first responders train at vacant house on future soybean plant property
The crash appeared to involve a pickup truck and an SUV on West O Street, on the west side of the Highway 77 bridge. A judge has ruled that former candidate for Nebraska governor, Charles Herbster, will be allowed to add more information to his defamation suit against State Senator Julie Slama. The judge also ruled that Herbster can't stop senator Slama's attorney from defending her publicly.
Nebraska City council adopts land sale ordinance
(Nebraska City) -- Plans designating a space for a new workforce housing initiative in Nebraska City crossed the final hurdle Monday night. By unanimous vote, the Nebraska City City Council approved the third and final reading and adopted an ordinance for purchasing roughly 27 acres of property near CHI Health St. Mary's Hospital, which would hold a 40-unit workforce housing development for $460,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project started after the topic was a significant concern for residents in a series of town halls on how to best utilize the city's $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Bequette says multiple factors played into the selection of the property.
Omaha 'Farmers Market' Switch This Sunday
Organizers say the "Omaha Farmers Market" will relocate its Sunday market this weekend to accomodate the "Maha Music Festival" in Aksarben Village. The Sunday market will take place across Center Street at UNO's Baxter Arena in Lot 26, and will be open during its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Heat and humidity return Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front moving across Nebraska on Monday will potentially trigger a few isolated thunderstorms in northern and eastern Nebraska. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be quite hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms Monday...
Summer, temperatures, inflation all impacting local non-profits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln non-profits are feeling the pinch this summer between rising temperatures, inflation and increase in need. The People’s City Mission is focused on keeping people hydrated, fed and with shelter during this time of the year. A big part of taking care of people at the mission is water. Right now, the mission has 22 pallets of water, when they normally like to have around 40. They give out 600 to 700 bottles of water a day.
The Scarlet Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Scarlet Hotel (scarlethotelnebraska.com), a new boutique hotel located on Nebraska Innovation Campus (NIC), recently marked its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony held in conjunction with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce in May. The ceremony drew a large crowd, and in attendance to hold and cut the ribbon were Chamber President Jason Ball, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, NIC Executive Director Dan Duncan, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, and Co-owner Zach Weigert.
This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town
Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.
Abby McLeay Rolls Green in Her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Zen Coffee Co. has two Omaha locations that are around 20 minutes away from each other, depending on traffic, so it only makes sense for owner Abby McLeay to own a vehicle that is fuel-efficient. The fact that her 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV First Edition is also fun to drive is a bonus for this businesswoman with a packed schedule.
Woman dies following 4-vehicle crash
A woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a four-vehicle accident at 1:36 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. Multiple people needed extrication from their vehicles and were taken to medical facilities. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said...
Well Done: Company’s Best Interests at Stake for Omaha Steaks CEO
Todd Simon doesn’t quite recall his first job at Omaha Steaks, which is understandable. He spent his first years bouncing between a dozen of what he called “mini apprenticeships,” throughout the family-owned company Todd’s great-great-grandfather (B.A. Simon) and great-granduncle (J.J. Simon) started as a small butcher shop in downtown Omaha 100 years ago. The Simon family has since expanded Omaha Steaks into a world-famous brand.
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
News Channel Nebraska
First Street driver hits power pole
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City man denied rescue squad transport Monday after the car he was driving left First Street and hit a power pole. The large pole carries a main electrical loop for the city and is near electrical service to the water treatment plant, but there was no electrical disruption.
