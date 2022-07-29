More rural North Dakota counties getting high speed internet

www.am1100theflag.com
Western North Dakota residents in rural communities to receive internet infrastructure grant
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new grant will boost access to high-speed internet access in western North Dakota. Parshall-based Reservation Telephone Cooperative is getting an 18-point-five million dollar federal grant as part of an over 400-million dollar program to improve high-speed access in eleven states, including western North Dakota and parts of eastern Montana. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development agency is providing the funding.
WalletHub Study: North Dakota and Minnesota early education systems among worst in nation
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and Minnesota have found themselves at the bottom of the list when it comes to early education, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website ranked the best and worst performing early education systems across the country. The study taking into account 12 key metrics, including everything from state pre-k programs offered to quality benchmarks and total reported spending per child in enrolled pre-k. North Dakota finished second worst in the study, while Minnesota finished fourth worst.
Dakota Gardener: The redwoods of North Dakota
Let’s face it. North Dakota does not have redwoods. There was, however, a type of Sequoia that grew here 65 million years ago. But that doesn’t count today.
Cases of COVID-19 on the rise in North Dakota
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's COVID-19 case count has topped 1,800 for the third consecutive week. The state Health Department says cases have increased slightly over the past seven days from the previous week. Officials say highly contagious strains of the omicron variant are driving case numbers up this summer.
In our last report, we told you what Senator Hoeven said: “To best understand these projects, we need to know the differences.” The red river water supply project is a state project, and the North Dakota water supply project is a federal project. But what else makes them different? In this piece, we break them […]
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota residents can expect a sweltering week while much of the state is trapped under a heat dome. Temperatures are expected to continue to surpass 90 degrees and to approach 100 in some areas. Fargo's high for Tuesday is 93 degrees. The weather will get cooler tomorrow, dipping into the 70s and 80s, before bouncing back to the mid to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.
(St. Paul, MN) -- Deer hunting licenses are now available in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources wildlife management specialists say the state's deer population is healthy and stable. The agency is increasing bag limits or lottery permits in 28 zones and hunters will have more license options for early antler less deer.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
(WDAY Radio) -- South Dakota school districts are still trying to fill nearly 300 openings for teachers. Associated School Boards of South Dakota Executive Director Wade Pogany says the openings remain as the school year approaches in the next several weeks. Pogany says 65 of the openings are in special education and another 64 are for elementary school positions.
(Fargo, ND) -- A new report shows the state of North Dakota leads the nation when it comes to lung cancer treatment rates. "Treatment is really important for sure, but we really also want to emphasize in the report about early detection and screening," said Pat McKone, Senior Director for Public Policy for the American Lung Association.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines:A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at an area lake. The NDSU Athletic Director weighs in on the plan to sell beer at Bison homes games. Bad news for North Dakota and Minnesota when it comes to early education.
North Dakota is well-known for being one of the least-populated U.S. states, famed more for its inhospitable climate than for the myriad opportunities it offers…or at least, that’s how things used to be. Now, with shifting times and rising costs of living in other states spurring a new...
