Movies in the Park series starts Friday with free movies through August

www.14850.com
Related
What’s Coming to Disney+ in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters when “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 17. Marvel recently shared an official trailer for the show at San Diego Comic-Con, which featured familiar MCU mainstays like Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme Wong. The new series, which is being billed as Marvel’s first TV comedy, will consist of nine episodes airing weekly on the streaming service. August will also see “Lightyear” touch down onto Disney+ after its mid-June theatrical release. The film is a solo...
The Gray Man knocked off the Netflix #1 spot by surprise new original movie
Netflix has a new number one movie
Movie review: 'Bullet Train' is one exhausting ticket
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bullet Train, in theaters Friday, is a well-made vehicle, pun intended. However, the film is so intricate in its twisted narrative that it becomes more exhausting than fun. A hitman code named Ladybug (Brad Pitt) boards the bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto to...
Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On July 31, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Sunday, July 31, 2022?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Everything Leaving Netflix in August: See the Full List of Movies, Shows
Netflix is preparing for its Fall 2022 lineup, and while it’s set to welcome more than 100 new titles to the service in August, it’s also saying goodbye to dozens of beloved movies and TV series. Among them are the three Mission: Impossible films currently available and Seasons 35-37 of Wheel of Fortune.
thedigitalfix.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is MCU Phase 4 “epilogue”
With Phase 4 of the MCU wrapping up in the near future, James Gunn has clarified where the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special fits into the wider scheme of Marvel movies and TV series. During San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced its full slate of Phase 5 and Phase 6...
CNET
'Lightyear': When Will the Pixar Flick Be Available on Disney Plus?
Lightyear has been out in theaters since June so, two months later, you might be itching for its streaming release. Thankfully, it's imminent. Disney confirmed the latest Pixar flick will head to Disney Plus on Aug. 3, aka this Wednesday. Lightyear is the movie Andy watches in the Toy Story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
From 'Pinocchio' to 'Peter Pan': Every Upcoming Live Action Disney Remake
No one is more obsessed with cashing in on their own brand of nostalgia than Disney. Currently, they are going through a period of remaking some of their most beloved animated films into live-action movies. While not every adaptation has been a carbon-copy remake and even focused on beloved Disney villains like Maleficent and Cruella Deville, most have been cut and dry remakes. From Beauty of the Beast to The Lion King, Disney has spared no expense in trying to recapture the magic of their animated classics.
ComicBook
Marvel Phase 5: Every Movie and TV Series Explained
Marvel fans have been saying that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has felt somewhat aimless in its larger franchise storytelling, but Marvel Studios certainly righted the ship during Comic-Con 2022. Marvel's Kevin framed the next big story arc that's unfolding (The Multiverse Saga) and gave us a pretty full-fledged look at the next chapter of that story in Phase 5 – but some more casual fans of the MCU may be looking at Marvel's Phase 5 slate and have some questions that need answering.
IGN
Despite Playing Batman and Vulture, Michael Keaton Hasn't seen any MCU or DCEU movie
Michael Keaton is known for portraying DC’s Batman in 1989’s Batman movie and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns. In 1995’s Batman Forever, however, Keaton was replaced by Val Kilmer to play the superhero. He also played Adian Toomes’ Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and in a post-credits scene in Morbius. He is set to play Batman again in Andy Muschietti's upcoming Flash movie, and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl that’s set to release this year.
wegotthiscovered.com
Internet demands justice for the forgotten and brilliant ‘BIONICLE’ movies
Long before we had the excellent LEGO Movie duology, fans of plastic construction toys were blessed with the Godfather trilogy of toy-based movies: the three animated BIONICLE films. Some say Toy Story was the pinnacle for 3D animated films, but deep down in everyone’s heart of hearts, the kino king...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oscars 2023: Best Animated Feature Predictions
Click here to read the full article. . At the midway point of 2022, here’s the current state of the animated feature Oscar race: Pixar’s “Turning Red” is the early frontrunner, the studio’s “Lightyear” is still a contender after underperforming at the box office (especially if it heats up Disney+), GKids’ sublime “Inu-Oh” (from visionary director Masaaki Yuasa) is an impressive international entry, and A24’s acclaimed stop-motion/live-action hybrid, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” could shine as a potential contender. Meanwhile, the most eagerly anticipated fall releases are Disney’s “Strange World” (November 23), and three from Netflix: the stop-motion pairing of “Guillermo...
Upcoming Disney Animated Movies: List Of Titles And Release Dates
Here's everything we know about Disney's upcoming animated films.
disneydining.com
New PIXAR spin-off comes to Disney+ in September!
Hang on tight, Lightning McQueen fans! PIXAR’s releasing a brand-new original series based on the Cars film franchise, starring none other than number 95 “Ka-chow” and his best buddy, Mater, and the trailer was just released today!. According to What’s on Disney Plus, the original new series...
IMAX Chief Says Movie Theater Business Is 'Smoking' - What That Could Mean For Upcoming AMC, Cinemark Earnings
IMAX Corp. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond says the movie theater business is “smoking,” due to an impressive lineup of summer blockbusters. What happened: "If you look at the business itself, it's smoking," Gelfond said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” The comment followed IMAX’s mixed earnings report. He noted that business is down just 5% from 2019, which was its “best year ever,” and indicated that perhaps the pandemic woes for movie theaters have ended.
wegotthiscovered.com
Bruce Campbell says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ isn’t connected to any of the previous movies
Soon, the Evil Dead Rise movie will come to HBO Max. It is a new installment in the long-running and famously graphic franchise and, while many movies today connect to the past for hits of nostalgia high, Bruce Campbell says this will not. The actor known for playing Ash and...
How Spider-Man Freshman Year connects to the main MCU universe
Peter has a different mentor this time around
Meg Stalter mastered the art of cringe comedy. Now, she's ready to show you her 'earnest' side
Meg Stalter's gloriously delusional characters went viral. And with a scene-stealing role on "Hacks," the 31-year-old standup is just getting started.
Marvel Head Honcho Kevin Feige On How It Feels For Movies To Be Bringing People Back Into Theaters Again
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked with CinemaBlend about how he feels about seeing so many people going back to movie theaters.
Comments / 0