ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

Movies in the Park series starts Friday with free movies through August

By Mark H. Anbinder
14850.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.14850.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney+ in August 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as lawyer-turned-superhero Jennifer Walters when “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premieres on Disney+ on Aug. 17. Marvel recently shared an official trailer for the show at San Diego Comic-Con, which featured familiar MCU mainstays like Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Benedict Wong’s Sorcerer Supreme Wong. The new series, which is being billed as Marvel’s first TV comedy, will consist of nine episodes airing weekly on the streaming service. August will also see “Lightyear” touch down onto Disney+ after its mid-June theatrical release. The film is a solo...
TV SERIES
UPI News

Movie review: 'Bullet Train' is one exhausting ticket

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bullet Train, in theaters Friday, is a well-made vehicle, pun intended. However, the film is so intricate in its twisted narrative that it becomes more exhausting than fun. A hitman code named Ladybug (Brad Pitt) boards the bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto to...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tompkins County, NY
thedigitalfix.com

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is MCU Phase 4 “epilogue”

With Phase 4 of the MCU wrapping up in the near future, James Gunn has clarified where the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special fits into the wider scheme of Marvel movies and TV series. During San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel announced its full slate of Phase 5 and Phase 6...
MOVIES
CNET

'Lightyear': When Will the Pixar Flick Be Available on Disney Plus?

Lightyear has been out in theaters since June so, two months later, you might be itching for its streaming release. Thankfully, it's imminent. Disney confirmed the latest Pixar flick will head to Disney Plus on Aug. 3, aka this Wednesday. Lightyear is the movie Andy watches in the Toy Story...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Park Series#Inclement Weather#Food Truck#The Tompkins Chamber#Serendipity#Magazine Daily
Collider

From 'Pinocchio' to 'Peter Pan': Every Upcoming Live Action Disney Remake

No one is more obsessed with cashing in on their own brand of nostalgia than Disney. Currently, they are going through a period of remaking some of their most beloved animated films into live-action movies. While not every adaptation has been a carbon-copy remake and even focused on beloved Disney villains like Maleficent and Cruella Deville, most have been cut and dry remakes. From Beauty of the Beast to The Lion King, Disney has spared no expense in trying to recapture the magic of their animated classics.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Phase 5: Every Movie and TV Series Explained

Marvel fans have been saying that Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has felt somewhat aimless in its larger franchise storytelling, but Marvel Studios certainly righted the ship during Comic-Con 2022. Marvel's Kevin framed the next big story arc that's unfolding (The Multiverse Saga) and gave us a pretty full-fledged look at the next chapter of that story in Phase 5 – but some more casual fans of the MCU may be looking at Marvel's Phase 5 slate and have some questions that need answering.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Despite Playing Batman and Vulture, Michael Keaton Hasn't seen any MCU or DCEU movie

Michael Keaton is known for portraying DC’s Batman in 1989’s Batman movie and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns. In 1995’s Batman Forever, however, Keaton was replaced by Val Kilmer to play the superhero. He also played Adian Toomes’ Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and in a post-credits scene in Morbius. He is set to play Batman again in Andy Muschietti's upcoming Flash movie, and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah’s Batgirl that’s set to release this year.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Internet demands justice for the forgotten and brilliant ‘BIONICLE’ movies

Long before we had the excellent LEGO Movie duology, fans of plastic construction toys were blessed with the Godfather trilogy of toy-based movies: the three animated BIONICLE films. Some say Toy Story was the pinnacle for 3D animated films, but deep down in everyone’s heart of hearts, the kino king...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
IndieWire

Oscars 2023: Best Animated Feature Predictions

Click here to read the full article. . At the midway point of 2022, here’s the current state of the animated feature Oscar race: Pixar’s “Turning Red” is the early frontrunner, the studio’s “Lightyear” is still a contender after underperforming at the box office (especially if it heats up Disney+), GKids’ sublime “Inu-Oh” (from visionary director Masaaki Yuasa) is an impressive international entry, and A24’s acclaimed stop-motion/live-action hybrid, “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” could shine as a potential contender. Meanwhile, the most eagerly anticipated fall releases are Disney’s “Strange World” (November 23), and three from Netflix: the stop-motion pairing of “Guillermo...
MOVIES
disneydining.com

New PIXAR spin-off comes to Disney+ in September!

Hang on tight, Lightning McQueen fans! PIXAR’s releasing a brand-new original series based on the Cars film franchise, starring none other than number 95 “Ka-chow” and his best buddy, Mater, and the trailer was just released today!. According to What’s on Disney Plus, the original new series...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

IMAX Chief Says Movie Theater Business Is 'Smoking' - What That Could Mean For Upcoming AMC, Cinemark Earnings

IMAX Corp. IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond says the movie theater business is “smoking,” due to an impressive lineup of summer blockbusters. What happened: "If you look at the business itself, it's smoking," Gelfond said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” The comment followed IMAX’s mixed earnings report. He noted that business is down just 5% from 2019, which was its “best year ever,” and indicated that perhaps the pandemic woes for movie theaters have ended.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy