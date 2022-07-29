Yellowstone opening lottery for winter snowmobile permits on Aug. 1

GILLETTE, Wyo. — After her 4-year-old daughter was in a four-wheeler rollover, a Gillette mother is asking for help paying for medical bills. According to the Go-Fund-Me organizing page, Harper was with family members and another child her mother was babysitting July 6, riding four-wheelers. Harper and the child her mother, Jazzlyn Deleon, was babysitting, lost control of the four wheeler and rolled it, the page said.

