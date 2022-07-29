ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brayton/Greylock Architects Focus on Natural Light, Durability & Fun Designs

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Natural light, durability, security and child-friendly vibes are all hallmarks of schools designed by TSKP Studios. The School Building Committee heard a presentation last week by the Hartford, Conn., design team that will be taking on the feasibility study for the Brayton/Greylock school project. The committee approved hiring the architecture firm in June. TSKP, formerly Tai Soo Kim Partners, is an award-winning design firm that has done projects for schools, colleges and museums in New England and South Korea.
BHS Reducing COVID-19 Testing Center Hours

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems is reducing hours at its COVID-19 testing facilities in North Adams and Pittsfield in light of waning demand for PCR testing. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, the centers' hours will be 8:30 to 4 weekdays only. Both sites will be closed on weekends. In...
