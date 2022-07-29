Bomb threat at Rock Springs restaurant proves to be false

wyo4news.com
Fraternal Order of Police Green River Lodge #2 endorses Grossnickle for Sheriff
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Green River Lodge #2, takes great honor in endorsing John Grossnickle in his re-election for Sweetwater County Sheriff. The FOP, Lodge #2, is comprised of over 60 law enforcement officers from the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, and Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 31 – August 1, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
(PHOTOS) Crash temporarily closes eastbound Interstate 80 near Rock Springs on Tuesday
A multi-vehicle crash closed both eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Rock Springs on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by SweetwaterNOW, the crash happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. today near milepost 123, near the Points Of Rock exit. Photos supplied by Sweetwater County Fire District...
The Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County- This week the Budweiser Clydesdales are making appearances in Rock Springs and Green River, and are currently at the Sweetwater Events Complex for the Big Show. Starting today, the parade will start at 4:00 p.m. at Marty’s Gastropub and proceed to the front gates of the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The team will be making several stops along the way. On Wednesday, a parade will take place in Green River with the Clydesdales delivering beer. The parade will start at the Hitching Post at 1:00 p.m. and continue down Railroad Avenue and finish at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, there will be a performance beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex arena. On Friday a parade will start at Liquor Deport on Foothill Boulevard at 1:00 p.m and proceed down Dewar Drive delivering beer. The parade will conclude at Porky’s Bar on Dewar Drive. Last but not least, on Saturday, a final tour around the Sweetwater Events Complex will start at 1:00 p.m. The Clydesdales will be hitched and will parade around the Sweetwater Events Complex until approximately 2:30 p.m.
Howard Daniel McCoy, Jr. (October 11, 1952 – July 30, 2022)
Howard Daniel “Danny” McCoy, Jr. passed away July 30, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, WY. A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs, WY.
Donald Brown (June 10, 1949 – July 28, 2022) – July 28, 2022
Donald Brown, 73, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 49 years and a former resident of Cheyenne, WY. Cremation will take place and graveside services with military honors will be held at a later date.
Wyoming’s Big Show traffic routes will change starting tomorrow night
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The RSPD would like to remind everyone attending the Sweetwater County Fair of traffic changes during the event. The traffic route changes start Tuesday night and will continue nightly through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to midnight. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. traffic will become Northbound only on Yellowstone Rd and wrap around onto Foothill Boulevard. There will be no left turns at the intersection of Yellowstone and Signal until midnight. See the attached map for more details.
Boy Scouts troop 86 performed flag ceremony at city council meeting
Rock Springs- At tonight’s city council meeting Boy Scout Troop 86 performed a special flag ceremony. They spoke about how and when to properly dispose of the American Flag. They also led the meeting with the pledge of allegiance after putting the flags in their proper spots. A Resolution...
Dedication of James W. Stillman’s grave held at Riverview Cemetery
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The dedication of James W. Stillman’s grave will be conducted on August 13, at 10:00 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming. The American Legion, Tom Whitmore Post 28, Green River, Wyoming, will conduct the dedication ceremony. Mr. Stillman was a veteran of...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from August 2, 2022
August 2, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west wind of 9 to 14 mph and increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wizard’s Challenge to Entertain all at Wyoming’s Big Show
ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater Events Complex is excited to bring Wizard’s Challenge to Wyoming’s Big Show on the McDonald’s Family Fun Stage! Visitors to the fair will experience an enchanted fantasy world of wizards and dragons as they explore the magic and wonder of science in a medieval theme.
SCCDC is pleased to announce its new Executive Director, Lori Lucero
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Board of Directors of Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is pleased to announce their new Executive Director Lori Lucero. Lori comes to us with twenty-four years of special education experience within the public school and early intervention education settings. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tulsa, graduating magna cum laude. With a background in speech-language pathology, she has also received teaching certifications for deaf/hard of hearing and English.
