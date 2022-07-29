Listen to Wiz Khalifa’s New Album ‘Multiverse’ f/ THEY. and Girl Talk

www.complex.com
Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Takes No. 1 on Billboard 200 for Seventh Week
Un Verano Sin Ti, the fourth solo studio offering from Bad Bunny, has taken the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for a seventh nonconsecutive week. Billboard reports Un Verano Sin Ti earned 98,000 equivalent album units, marking the first time in its 11-week run that it failed to surpass 100,000 units. Of that sum, 97,000 came by way of SEA units, equaling 135.9 million on-demand streams of the album’s tracks. Un Verano Sin Ti’s seven stints at No. 1 are the most since Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album racked up 10 last year.
Watch Drake’s New “Sticky” Video
Over a month after releasing his 11th No. 1 album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake returns with a music video for one of the standout tracks, “Sticky.”. The Theo Skudra-directed visual includes footage of Drake in the woods and partying on a boat, with a big spotlight for the Virgil Abloh-designed off-road Maybach, which the late fashion mogul created last year in partnership with Gorden Wagener, Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s chief design officer.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
50 Cent on Former G-Unit Artists Whose Careers Never Took Off: ‘I Can’t Make People Buy Records’
During a recent appearance on Houston’s 97.9 The Box, 50 Cent opened up about his role as head of G-Unit Records, which has steered the careers of prominent rappers such as Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, and Tony Yayo. When asked if he’s been criticized by certain artists for their...
Irv Gotti Recalls Moment He Realized Ashanti Was Dating Nelly: ‘Any Man Is Hurt’
Ahead of Irv Gotti’s forthcoming appearance on Drink Champs, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN have shared a preview of their interview with the Murder Inc. founder. Back in the early 2000s, Gotti’s Murder Inc. label was a powerhouse thanks to the popularity of its two biggest artists, Ja Rule and Ashanti. At the time, Irv and Ashanti were rumored to be in a relationship, which the former addressed in 2019.
Lil Durk Says He’s Taking a Break to Focus on His Health Following Injury at Lollapalooza
Just a day after he was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his set at Lollapalooza on Saturday, Lil Durk plans on taking a break to focus on his health. Footage of the incident circulated on social media Saturday, showing the Chicago rapper walking through an on-stage explosion. After getting struck in the face by smoke, Durk stumbled backwards, before pausing his performance to wipe his eyes.
Beyoncé Removing Ableist Lyrics From ‘Renaissance’ Track “Heated” Following Criticism
Representatives for Beyoncé have said that the singer will be removing the ableist slur “spaz” from her newly released album Renaissance, CNN reports. The track in question, “Heated,” sees Beyoncé singing, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” The offensive term is derived from “spastic,” which refers to the medical condition spastic cerebral palsy.
James Marsden Says He Lied to People for Years About His Secret ‘Westworld’ Return
James Marsden might be the world’s best secret keeper. As Theodore “Teddy” Flood on Westworld, Marsden played a critical role in the first two seasons of the HBO series as the closest thing to an outright good guy a show this morally complex is capable of having. That is until, amid a robot revolution, his girlfriend Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) reprogrammed his robot mind to strip him of his moral compass in service of the larger revolt. As a result, Teddy eventually reached a point in the series’ second season where he realized what Dolores had done to him and, as a result, committed suicide in front of Dolores out of grief. As such, Marsden exited Westworld accordingly—except he didn’t.
Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Claims Stemming From IG Account Purporting to Be Ex-Assistant
Nicki Minaj has had it with “dumb” people who believe improbable claims they stumble upon on social media. In a video shared to social media this week, Nicki spoke out about claims that recently made the rounds after being shared by an Instagram account purporting to be operated by a former assistant. The account carried the username @katemiller_7 and has since been removed, with an associated profile picture having since been revealed to have actually been a photo of a notable author and not this claimed “Kate Miller” individual.
Take Your Shot at Getting Discovered with Hornitos® and Pigeons & Planes
These days, artists are always looking for new ways to get discovered. To help, Pigeons & Planes and Hornitos® are partnering up to give new talent a chance to shine. All you have to do is take your shot!. Beginning Monday, August 1, there will be a new lane...
‘Community’ Movie Gets Encouraging Update From Alison Brie: ‘Wheels Are Turning’
New word has arrived about a possible Community movie. Series star Alison Brie shared an update during a forthcoming episode of WrapWomen’s UnWrapped podcast. “You know what, I’ll say it. There’s been movement,” she said, per the Wrap. “There’s been some talks. People are talking and certain things—wheels are turning. I said it!”
Michael Keaton on Never Seeing a Superhero Movie and Why It’s Got Nothing to Do With Being ‘Highbrow’
Michael Keaton’s been in the superhero movie business since 1989 but hasn’t had a minute to watch one yet. Touching on his work for both DC and Marvel in a new Variety feature, Keaton, 70, told writer Emily Longeretta, “I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies—any Marvel movie, any other. And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow—trust me! It’s not that. It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!”
Liv Morgan Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex
WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan goes Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma at Stadium Goods in New York City and talks about her favorite Air Jordans, John Cena’s sneakers, and the custom sneakers she wears in the ring. Looking for the best deal on a...
Travis Scott to Launch Road to Utopia Experience as Las Vegas Residency
Next month, Travis Scott will launch his new Road to Utopia experience. According to a press release, the “nightclub residency experience” will be housed at Resorts World Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub starting on Sept. 17. At this time, a total of seven shows are planned, with the residency potentially set to give attendees teases of new music. In a statement, Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li touted La Flame as “a seamless fit” for the venue.
V9 Takes It Back To Drill’s Foundations With New Drop “Plenty”
You can always count on V9 to cut through the noise. Although he’s been busy with live shows and guesting on “Live & Direct” with the rest of the #98s set and on Groundworks’ The G Tape: Vol.1, it’s been a little while since we had some solo material from the masked one.
The-Dream Gives Diane Warren Lesson After Questioning Songwriting Credits on Projects Like Beyoncé‘s ‘Renaissance’
The-Dream had some comebacks for songwriter Diane Warren, who appeared to take a not-so-subtle jab at Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance. On Monday, Warren took to Twitter, writing, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” In a second tweet, she wrote, “This isn’t meant as shade, I’m just curious.” (And went on to clarify she “meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I’ve worked with and admire.”)
New Balance x BAPE®️ Reunite For Collaborative 57/40 Sneaker
New Balance and BAPE®️ have joined forces once again, following 2021’s well-received 2002R silhouette, with three iterations of the 57/40 sneaker. Utilising both brands’ infamous colour scheme, each silhouette takes inspiration from the look of athletes and weekend warriors on their way to the game or the gym. Adjacent to the fighter jet-inspired motifs, which are present along the heel tab, ABC Camos dress the shoe’s oversized “N” logo in either green, greyscale, or a candy-like assemblage of tones both bright and bold.
WSTRN Tap BackRoad Gee For New Dancehall-Rap Heater “Unload”
West London trio WSTRN are synonymous with summer bangers, and now they’ve gone and treated us another with the help of rapper BackRoad Gee. On “Unload”, Haile, Akelle and Louis Rei play to their strengths of catchy hooks, skippy flows and punchlines with the welcome addition of BRG, who brings his signature menacing energy to the track to create a banger that is bound to be heard at every motive this summer.
