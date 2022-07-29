WATCH: Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez blasts titanic walk-off home run

Aaron Judge hit a walk-off home run for the Yankees on Thursday, and up in Syracuse, the top prospect in baseball crushed a game-winner of his own.

Mets catching phenom Francisco Alvarez, shortly after being named the top prospect in the league by MLB.com, blasted a no-doubt walk-off home run for the Mets Triple-A affiliate, giving Syracuse a 5-3 win.

The home run was an absolute tank from Alvarez, who has 20 home runs in the minors this year.

