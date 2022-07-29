ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ron Marinaccio earning bigger spots as dominance continues

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCpnk_0gxUAqjs00

Aaron Judge played the hero in the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Royals on Thursday, but even after hitting a walk-off home run, much of the talk was about the clutch relief performance from Ron Marinaccio, who has now gone 11 straight games without allowing a single hit.

“He keeps earning more and more,” Aaron Boone said. “He was terrific. We liked him going through some of these guys, and he came out throwing strikes. When he’s pounding the zone, that really good changeup gives him really good weapons against lefties especially.”

Over his last 15 games, the righty reliever has allowed one lone hit in 18 shutout innings, striking out 21 and seemingly not missing a beat since returning from the IL.

“I think it’s all just part of building confidence,” Marinaccio said. “My confidence has been growing and getting more convicted with the decisions I’m making and the decisions I’m throwing.”

With both Michael King and Chad Green done for the season, and Aroldis Chapman cratering, there is an opportunity for lower-level relievers to step up and claim high-leverage innings, and Marinaccio is certainly on his way.

“I don’t think there’s anybody on the team that doesn’t want to pitch when the game is on the line,” Marinaccio said. “I’m ready to pitch whatever inning we need.

“Nothing really changes for me. Just go out there, try to attack the zone and get outs, and the results will be what they are.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor

The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
FanSided

Joey Gallo’s depressing Yankees quotes will make you feel awful about end of tenure

New York Yankees slugger Joey Gallo has been nothing but kind, generous and giving with the fans and media since his tenure in the Bronx began at 2021’s trade deadline. However, no matter what the gregarious masher tried on the field post-trade, nothing helped get him back on track or saved him from the ire of a fan base that was unprepared for struggles of this magnitude.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites

The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
ClutchPoints

Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino

It’s easy to forget amidst their incredible season, but the New York Yankees are missing a couple of key guys. Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, and Luis Severino have all missed significant time as of late due to injury. Their absence hasn’t made a dent in their record yet, but the team would rather have these […] The post Yankees fans get huge updates on injured Giancarlo Stanton, Zack Britton, Luis Severino appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics

The New York Yankees have got their man. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing an agreement to acquire Frankie Montas from the Oakland Athletics. Also heading to New York in the deal will be veteran reliever Lou Trivino, who will provide more stability in the Yankees bullpen after they acquired Scott Effross […] The post Frankie Montas dealt to Yankees in blockbuster trade with Athletics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Michael King
Person
Aaron Judge
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears

The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Royals
The Spun

Red Sox Made Several Notable Trades Monday Night

The Boston Red Sox are plenty busy this Monday evening; and it doesn't appear that the storied AL East ballclub is just selling ahead of the trade deadline. The Red Sox made a flurry of trades just moments ago. First, Boston traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Funny enough, the two AL squads will play each other tonight.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery

The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Yordan's walk-off gives Astros 'hard-fought' series 'W'

HOUSTON -- Considering it was the last time they will face the Mariners in the regular season and the Astros had suffered a stinging late-game defeat a night earlier, Houston knew that finding a way to pull out a win in Sunday afternoon’s series finale at Minute Maid Park was paramount.
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy