Ron Marinaccio earning bigger spots as dominance continues

Aaron Judge played the hero in the Yankees’ 1-0 win over the Royals on Thursday, but even after hitting a walk-off home run, much of the talk was about the clutch relief performance from Ron Marinaccio, who has now gone 11 straight games without allowing a single hit.

“He keeps earning more and more,” Aaron Boone said. “He was terrific. We liked him going through some of these guys, and he came out throwing strikes. When he’s pounding the zone, that really good changeup gives him really good weapons against lefties especially.”

Over his last 15 games, the righty reliever has allowed one lone hit in 18 shutout innings, striking out 21 and seemingly not missing a beat since returning from the IL.

“I think it’s all just part of building confidence,” Marinaccio said. “My confidence has been growing and getting more convicted with the decisions I’m making and the decisions I’m throwing.”

With both Michael King and Chad Green done for the season, and Aroldis Chapman cratering, there is an opportunity for lower-level relievers to step up and claim high-leverage innings, and Marinaccio is certainly on his way.

“I don’t think there’s anybody on the team that doesn’t want to pitch when the game is on the line,” Marinaccio said. “I’m ready to pitch whatever inning we need.

“Nothing really changes for me. Just go out there, try to attack the zone and get outs, and the results will be what they are.”

