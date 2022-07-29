ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge joins exclusive Yankees company with latest walk-off home run

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

Aaron Judge didn’t have a walk-off home run in his career heading into this season, and now, he has three to his credit.

The Yankee slugger blasted another game-winner into the New York night on Thursday, ending a frustrating evening where the Bombers couldn’t get anything going offensively with a ninth-inning solo shot for a 1-0 win against the lowly Royals.

“It doesn’t cease to amaze, the season he’s putting together,” Aaron Boone said. “Barlow is obviously really tough, gets a pitch and to put it up in the air like he did, not many people can hit it like that ad ride it out like he did. huge to get us a win to start the homestand when it was a grind for us.

To put Judge’s clutch factor in perspective, he is the only Yankee besides Mickey Mantle (in 1959) to hit three walk-off home runs in a single season, and is now on pace to hit 63 home runs on the year.

But neither he nor Boone knew if his walk-off blast was going to leave the yard.

“I actually didn’t,” Boone said. “I was talking to it. I was telling it to kick. I knew it had a chance just because it was him, and then I started Taylor tracking it and I was like ‘Oh, we’re in business.’”

