Derek Jeter trolls Mets during 'The Captain': 'It was just the Mets'

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

The Mets have had the last laugh in Subway Series matchups, but Derek Jeter is still smiling about the ultimate Subway Series bout.

Part three of “The Captain,” which aired on Thursday night, spent time focusing on the 2000 World Series, which saw the Yankees dispatch the Mets in five games behind Jeter’s two home runs while batting .409 en route to series MVP.

That Fall Classic obviously captivated the city and saw the rivalry blossom among fans, but Jeter said the Yanks didn’t see it that way.

Why? Because it was “just the Mets.”

“For us, there wasn’t a hatred of the Mets,” Jeter said. “How we looked at it, they were just the Mets.”

Later in the documentary, when it arrived at the Yankees taking a commanding 3-1 lead in the series before finishing it off in game five, Jeter made the comment again, seemingly taking a break in between the more formal part of the interviews but while the cameras were still rolling.

“It was just the Mets,” Jeter said, while crew members in the background laughed. “It was, though, it was just the Mets, you know? It was just the Mets.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#Subway Series#Mlb#Baseball
