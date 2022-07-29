One Tank Trip: Billy Bob’s Wonderland

woay.com
‘Dinosaur Adventure’ comes to Huntington
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain Health Arena is going back in time to the prehistoric age this weekend with Dinosaur Adventure. Organizers say doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and close at 8 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 7, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. The two-day event will […]
Manna Meal to host annual ‘Bean Stringin’ Event’ at Charleston’s Capitol Market on Aug. 6
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston residents can join the soup kitchen Manna Meal for its 12th annual “Bean Stringin’ Event” on Aug. 6 at the Capitol Market. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., community members can participate in an Appalachian by purchasing green beans from any market vendor and sitting down to string them while […]
ashlandbeacon.com
Raceland Race Days This Weekend: Head to Greenup August 4-6 for Food, Concerts and More
Raceland Race Days has a rich history in Greenup County. Race Days is an annual festival that is held the first weekend in August, to remember the history of the old racetrack in Raceland. Race Days has been going strong for 35 years now. The fun begins on Thursday, August 4 and ends on the evening of Saturday, August 6.
WSAZ
Huntington Area Fun Pass offers discounts this summer
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can enjoy the city of Huntington this summer without breaking the bank. Anna Adkins from the Huntington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their summer fun pass. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
Kanawha Falls is new hotspot for catching variety of lunkers
Kanawha Falls offers anglers a chance to catch different kinds of fish and plenty of them. That’s according to Mark Scott, assistant chief fisheries biologist in Charleston, urges anglers to head for Kanawha Falls at Glen Ferris near Gauley Bridge. “The New and the Gauley rivers come together to...
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
wchstv.com
Kanawha high school students working on furniture for new W.Va. court deliver first pieces
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Herbert Hoover High School students who have been working over the summer to build furniture for West Virginia’s new intermediate court got to deliver and install the first set of benches recently. Lane Ramsey and Josh Stuart, along with several Herbert Hoover...
wchstv.com
Community leaders in Rand prepare students for the upcoming school year
RAND, W.Va. (WCHS) — Community leaders are working to help students with their return to school in Kanawha County. The Rand Community Center hosted a backpack giveaway Saturday evening and volunteers planned an evening of fun for families still on summer vacation. The annual back-to-school bash has been a...
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
WSAZ
Neighbors dealing with high water, mudslides in Mingo County, W.Va.
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Flash flooding was reported Monday morning in parts of Mingo County after a round of heavy rain. According to the National Weather Service, there were reports Williamson Creek out of its banks and flooding Vinson Street. There are also reports the Vinson Street underpass...
WTAP
Jackson Co. Junior fair closes swine barn as a precaution
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson Co. Junior fair is closing its swine bar as a precaution. They say they have had about 15-20 hogs with a reported fever over the past couple of days. They have been given aspirin and supportive therapy (oral fluids and cold towels). No antibiotics have been given to the hogs while at the fair. Aspirin can be given up to 24 hours prior to slaughter with no residue found in meat.
Metro News
Flash flood sends Mingo County authorities scrambling
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A classic flash flood is blamed for problems today in Mingo County. A cloudburst of rain over the Williamson area round 9 a.m. Monday caused massive runoff from the mountain where the Williamson airport is located. The flow came into the streets of the city where the storm drains couldn’t handle the water.
Metro News
Broadband internet project underway in Logan, Mingo counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Construction of a new broadband internet project involving Appalachian Power has begun, in which the effort focuses on expanding services to more than 13,000 homes and businesses in Logan and Mingo counties. The $61.3 million effort will involve the installation of more than 400 miles of...
WSAZ
Classmates mourn teen who drowned
SOUTH WEBSTER, Ohio (WSAZ) - As the upcoming school year approaches, South Webster High School students say their minds are on their classmate who won’t be returning with them. The Scioto County sheriff says a body believed to be that of 16-year-old Jeremy Sheppard was found Thursday evening by...
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
Fatal motorcycle crash in Johnson
EAST POINT – A former Magoffin County man died as a result of a single vehicle motorcycle accident in Johnson County over the weekend. Kentucky State Police Post 9 responded to the wreck, called in just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the intersection of US 23 and Skate Road in the East Point area of Johnson County.
WSAZ
Tractor trailer accident closes northbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders in Kanawha County are urging drivers to find an alternate route after an accident has shutdown the northbound lanes Interstate 79 Friday morning. Dispatchers at Metro 911 said a tractor trailer turned onto its side near mile marker 8, right before the Elkview...
WSAZ
I-64 on ramp to close for construction
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) – We have a traffic alert to pass along to drivers who access Interstate 64 East in the Catlettsburg area. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9, the eastbound on ramp from U.S. 23 will be closed from Tuesday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 6 during a paving and widening project. That is at Exit 191.
