raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report July 29-31, 2022
6:03am: A deputy assisted with a medical call in the 500 block of South 12th Street, Grand Junction. 6:04am: The Sheriff and deputies assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a search warrant in the 700 block of North Cedar Street, Jefferson. 9:06am: A deputy investigated an assault in the 400...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 1, 2022
A minor driver was on Grand Prairie Parkway, when a vehicle with a trailer driven by Pamela Maeyaert, Eugene, Or, made contact with the vehicle the minor was driving. No injuries were reported and damage to the minor’s vehicle was estimated at $2000. July 29. Joshua Kleinhans, West Des...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
A woman was seriously injured after a horse riding accident in Guthrie County Sunday morning. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched near the 2500 block of Winding Trail near Marlowe Ray Hunting in Linden at roughly 9:51am when a woman was climbing a steep bank on a horse and the horse fell over on top of the woman in a ravine.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Driver Crashes Into Minburn Residence
The Minburn Fire and Rescue Department responded to an early morning crash earlier this month involving a car and a residence and the driver has been identified. Fire and Rescue along with Dallas County EMS and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. July 23rd after a vehicle driven by Jackson Gillingham of Waukee was traveling northbound on Highway 169 in Minburn and left the roadway, rolled and the struck the side of a residence in the 300 block of Walnut Street causing an estimated $19,500 in damage to the home and a vehicle parked in the garage.
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
kjan.com
Fort Dodge Woman Charged with Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, Iowa – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report a Fort Dodge woman, 45-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information (Class D Felony) following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
DMPD: Shooting victim walked into Broadlawns Hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening. Law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting victim who walked into Broadlawns Hospital at around 6:16 p.m. The victim was an adult male and has passed away from his injuries. Officers have found the possible […]
kjan.com
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
(Linden, Iowa) – The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office reports Panora EMS was called into service to assist an individual that had been injured in a horse riding accident along the Middle Raccoon River, Sunday. The incident happened at around 9:47-a.m., when a woman fell off a horse and into a ravine, in rural Linden.
Man dies after being shot, DMPD launches homicide investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old man who arrived at a Des Moines hospital Sunday night with a gunshot wound has died and police are now investigating his death as the city’s 11th homicide of 2022. Officers were called to Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. about the victim. According to the Des Moines Police […]
1380kcim.com
Helicopter Crashes Near Arcadia Monday Morning
Carroll County first responders were dispatched this (Monday) morning to a report of a helicopter going down south of Arcadia. At approximately 9:30 a.m., the Arcadia and Halbur Fire Departments, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene about 2.5 miles south of U.S. Highway 30 in the 21000 block of Delta Avenue. The pilot was transported for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports become available.
WOWT
Sheriff: Pilot able to walk away from helicopter crash in Carroll County, IA
ARCADIA, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa sheriff’s office says a pilot was able to walk away from a helicopter crash Monday morning. According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were sent to a helicopter crash south of Arcadia at about 9:30 a.m. The pilot told authorities he was spraying a corn field in a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter when the engine suddenly quit. The helicopter ended up crashing near the intersection of 210th Street Avenue and Delta Avenue.
KCCI.com
Man survives helicopter crash in west central Iowa
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — A pilot is lucky to be alive after a helicopter crashed in Carroll County. The wreck happened Monday morning south of Arcadia. The sheriff's office says Michael Milliron was spraying a corn field when the engine suddenly quit. He was able to walk to the...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police identify victim, make arrest in city's 11th homicide this year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say 22-year-old Charles Lovelady of Des Moines is the victim of the city's11th homicide this year. Police were called to Broadlawns Medical Center on Sunday night to investigate a report of a person with a gunshot wound arriving at the hospital. Lovelady died from his injuries.
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
Iowa Woman Rescued From River After Horse Riding Accident
It’s summertime, when people are constantly doing outside activities, whether it be playing a sport, yard work, or just going on a trail ride. But things are bound to go wrong which is what happened Sunday on a horseback ride. Over along the Middle Racoon River, EMS was called...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
COVID-19 Cases For July In Raccoon Valley Radio Listening Area
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a jump in COVID-19 cases in July. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Monday, Dallas County has 28,889 total positive tests, for an increase of 700 cases in July and added five new deaths for a total of 150. Greene County has 2,029 total positive cases, for an increase of 107 cases and added one new death for a total of 21. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 61 new positive tests with 2,766 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Adair County has 1,644 total positive cases, for an increase of 32 cases in July for a total of 1,644 and a total of 51 deaths.
theperrynews.com
Popcorn stand returns to corner of Willis Avenue, Railroad Street
The Perry popcorn stand returned to its usual place Sunday morning at the intersection of Willis Avenue and Railroad Street after doing Independence Day duties in Pattee Park and then taking some time off. “It’s been on vacation,” said Bill Olson of Perry as he and his wife, Rhonda Olson,...
KCCI.com
Des Moines bar closes after recent shots fired call, 57 police calls in six months
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bar south of downtown Des Moines is now closed after a shots fired call late Saturday night and dozens of others in the last six months. The building owner that houses Extra Innings says the bar's lease was set to expire in August, but the recent shots fired call over the weekend forced the business to close for good.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Bock Family Foundation Fall Grant Cycle
A local foundation that gives grants out each year to Dallas County organizations has just opened up its next grant cycle. The Bock Family Foundation is a nonprofit group for the benefit of organizations operated for religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational purposes and projects funded must be located in Dallas County with preference given to the four northwest townships of Dallas, Spring Valley, Lincoln and Washington.
