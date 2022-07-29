More rural North Dakota counties getting high speed internet

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota residents can expect a sweltering week while much of the state is trapped under a heat dome. Temperatures are expected to continue to surpass 90 degrees and to approach 100 in some areas. Fargo's high for Tuesday is 93 degrees. The weather will get cooler tomorrow, dipping into the 70s and 80s, before bouncing back to the mid to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO